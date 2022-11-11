Total Balance Reviews - Risky Side Effects or Safe Customer Results? Nutramina Hormone Support?

Nutramina Total Balance Wellness Formula may help combat hormonal imbalances. This clinically studied wellness formula packs pure and rare natural ingredients. The manufacturer claims that Total Balance may effectively combat the symptoms of hormonal imbalances in women.

Consequently, you enjoy better sleep cycles, enhanced libido, improved heart rate & metabolism, elevated mood, and much more. Continue reading this post to learn why you should or shouldn’t rely on Total Balance to keep hormonal imbalances at bay!

Overview

Nutramina Total Balance is a simple, safe, natural formula that helps you achieve healthy hormones. The manufacturer has designed this product to help combat hormonal imbalance-derived issues like bad breath, hair loss, unexplained weight gain, irritability, mood swings, disturbed sleep, low libido, and so on.

According to the manufacturer, this all-natural formula has benefited numerous women, and the positive customer reviews on the product’s official website somehow support the claim. Total Balance is easy to consume and suitable for women over 40, regardless of their body type.

Ingredients

Endless stacks of verified research validate the efficiency of the natural ingredients packed in this formula. Let’s walk you through those magic herbs!

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha’s usage as a therapeutic herb has been around since prehistoric times. According to ancient Ayurveda, this plant may help rejuvenate the body’s mechanism, aiding in an improved life span. Besides, this herb may help relieve stress and anxiety, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy living. Moreover, ashwagandha may treat hypothyroidism and other thyroid disorders. Furthermore, it may help stabilize cortisol levels, reducing stress.

Ginger root

Chinese traditional medicine and Indian Ayurveda confirm ginger as an effective herb with robust antioxidant properties. Ginger root may help prevent stress-induced DNA damage. Besides, regular consumption of ginger root may help purify your skin, boost immunity, and encourage healthy weight loss. Furthermore, it may have thyroid-stabilizing properties.

Maca

Sourced from the mineral-rich mountainous landscapes of Peru, Maca is a rare therapeutic herb. It may help regulate estrogen levels, boost metabolism, and improve digestion. Rich in healthy plant sterols, Maca may also help ease menopause symptoms. In addition, it may help boost healthy cells.

Dong Quai

This rare herb grows in the cold mountains of Japan, Korea, and China. Traditional Chinese medicine recognizes this herb as an effective estrogen stabilizer. Besides, it may have skin health-boosting properties. Additionally, this wonder herb may boost your energy levels, enhance your libido, and improve your overall mood by balancing your estrogen levels.

Magic Velvet Bean

Magic Velvet Bean, or Mucuna Pruriens, is a tropical legume. This herb contains a rare amino acid (levodopa) which is thought to be effective in balancing leptin levels. Magic Velvet Beans may help curb sugar cravings and excessive hunger. Besides, it may help boost metabolism and the overall immune system.

How does Nutramina Total Balance Work?

With Nutramina Total Balance, physical therapy, hormone replacement therapy or following a vigorous exercise routine are unnecessary to achieve optimal hormone levels. The supplement offers 3-way protection against hormonal disbalance. It targets three primary hormones to restore the body’s overall balance.

Stabilizes Thyroid Secretion

When your thyroid gland can’t produce adequate T3 and T4, it leads to thyroid deficiency. Consequently, your metabolism stops functioning properly, and you keep putting on unwanted weight. Besides, underactive thyroid causes brain fog, memory issues, dry skin, etc.

Thanks to the ashwagandha and ginger content of Total Balance, the supplement may effectively combat thyroid imbalance, ensuring a better-functioning thyroid gland. This way, Total Balance may help you achieve better sleep, improve energy, glowing skin, and so on.

Helps Fix Estrogen Levels

Constantly fluctuating estrogen levels may trigger moodiness, unexplained sweating, hot flashes, and vaginal dryness. Besides, disturbed estrogen function may cause serious issues with menstruation. Total Balance’s thoughtful formula aims to rebalance your estrogen levels, allowing you to enjoy a better mood and alleviate menstrual pain

Restores Leptin Levels

Leptin, or hunger hormone, regulates your appetite. When leptin levels increase, you may experience symptoms like overeating, obesity, elevated blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, etc. With Total Balance, you may effortlessly fix leptin imbalances. Besides, the supplement may work as an antidepressant as it may boost dopamine production.

Pros

● Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility

● GMP-certified

● May promote healthy weight loss

● It may prevent thinning hair and hair loss

● It may help combat fatigue and brain fog

● Multi-bottle discount available

● SSL-secured transactions (100% encrypted)

● No subscriptions, auto shipping, and hidden charges

● 100% money-back guarantee (60 days)

● Free US shipping services

Cons

● Overdosing may cause stomach upset, vomiting, loose motion, GI tract infection, etc.

Dosage

The manufacturer recommends two capsules every day after breakfast. Total Balance comes with 2-month, 4-month, and 6-month supply. While the 6-month supply offers additional savings opportunities, you may start with the 2-month supply to monitor the supplement's effects.

If it looks appropriate, you can proceed with a bulk purchase. Regular consumption of Total Balance may help you achieve holistic wellness without following a fancy diet or strict fitness routine.

Where to Buy

Nutramina Total Balance is only available on its official website. The manufacturer wants to keep the product’s price as rational as possible. Thus, they have eliminated middleman interference, ensuring the product’s sustainability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nutromina's Total Balance?

Nutromina Total Balance is a dietary supplement that claims to fix hormonal disbalances. It packs five powerful natural ingredients and targets three primary hormones of the human body. The formula is ideal for women over 40 looking for an efficient supplement to reclaim their health.

Does Total Balance help maintain healthy testosterone levels?

Nutramina’s Total Balance formula is designed for women. The supplement typically balances three primary hormones - thyroid, estrogen, and leptin. Since testosterone is primarily known as a male hormone and found in trace amounts in the female body, Total Balance may not boost or control its production.

Is Total Balance legit?

Yes, it is. The formula packs only natural ingredients. Besides, it's free from synthetic bindings, additives, and other harmful chemicals. Moreover, the manufacturer produces the supplement in an FDA-approved facility in the USA. Above all, the production procedure adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices.

Is Total Balance safe?

Total Balance is an otherwise safe formula. However, patients who consume regular medications should consult their doctor before starting a Total Balance regime. This will help them avoid the unwanted consequences of cross-interactions between the supplement and the drugs. Furthermore, pregnant and lactating women should also take this supplement after consulting their physician.

Is Total Balance expensive?

Fret not! You don’t need to pay a bank-breaking cost to leverage the benefits of Total Balance. The supplement is rationally priced. Besides, the manufacturer offers lucrative discounts on bulk purchases. If you find the product unsatisfactory, the manufacturer allows you to claim a 100% refund within 60 days of purchase.

Verdict: Should You Buy Total Balance?

Total Balance is a trusted dietary formula. Many users have praised the supplement for its ability to address hormonal issues. Besides, the manufacturer claims that it may improve the overall quality of life, and you can clearly feel the difference after consuming this product regularly for a few months.

The best part is, Total Balance doesn’t pack any health-damaging ingredients. Instead, it aims to deliver the goodness of nature to its users. The manufacturer enriches the product with rare ingredients from around the globe. Given these incredible factors, you may turn to Total Balance without hesitation.

