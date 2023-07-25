Toxin Rid Drug Test Mouthwash Review: Full Instructions & Best Alternative Revealed

Although some people will tell you they aren’t dangerous, the oral drug test is actually one of the most dangerous drug tests you could face. In this Toxin Rid mouthwash review, I’m going to tell you why it’s one of the best ways of passing one.

You can counter the danger of a mouth swab drug test in just five minutes using Toxin Rid drug test mouthwash. I’ll give you full instructions, and also a couple of top tips you can use if you have time to prepare for your test to increase your chances of passing.

I’ll also compare Toxin Rid to a couple of other well-known mouthwash products, and tell you about an alternative saliva neutralizing drug test product that could actually be your best option.

If you want to check out Toxin Rid mouthwash in advance, you can right here.

What Is Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash?

Toxin Rid Rescue Wash detox mouthwash doesn’t look much. It’s a small 1 fluid ounce container of liquid mouthwash.

But it’s highly concentrated, and very effective at neutralizing saliva. It also coats the mouth to keep on neutralizing for up to 30 minutes after you have used it.

It’s made by company called Test Clear, who also make fantastic quality synthetic urine and the best detox pills (Toxin Rid).

So although mouthwash has limitations, which I’ll explain to you later, if you’re looking for a traditional neutralizing mouthwash product to try and pass a drug test, then Toxin Rid detox mouthwash should be your first choice.

This Is How A Detox Mouthwash Should Work

A mouthwash should be really easy to use. It should not be difficult to use, and you should be able to use it in a couple of minutes out of sight.

A good saliva neutralizing mouthwash will have the ability to neutralize and disguise all of the metabolites in your mouth.

It should also coat your mouth in the formula so that it continues to neutralize your saliva for a short time. Usually this is only 15 to 20 minutes, but that is plenty of time to do out of sight, and then go and submit a sample.

Thankfully, Toxin Rid mouthwash achieves all of these key things.

Could I Just Get Clean Naturally – How Long Do Drug Metabolites Stay In Saliva?

You may have read that saliva only contains drug metabolites for a short time after you have taken drugs.

For some drugs, especially if you are a moderate doser, or you are only taking them infrequently, this could be as little as 24 hours.

For most other drugs, it’s 48 hours as a maximum. So you’re not in danger from a saliva drug test for long, which is why people get complacent.

However, if you’re caught in that time then there is little way out. Because of the immediacy, because anyone can test you with a few moments notice, you have little time to prepare.

On top of that, if you’re a regular user at higher doses, and especially if you are a regular weed smoker or slow release benzo user, then those 48 hours go out of the window, and you should be thinking more in the region of 3 – 5 days to be able to test negative.

Toxin Rid Drug Test Mouthwash Instructions

Let’s quickly now talk you through the full instructions for successfully using Toxin Rid mouthwash to pass a drug test.

The first thing to do is follow the tips I will outline for you in the next section. If you’ve got time, these are crucial to your success. On the day of your test, just before you enter the building, or just before you are taken into a room to submit your sample, you need to be out of sight for two minutes. Pour half of the mouthwash into your mouth. Then swill it around like you would a normal mouthwash. But also use your tongue to focus working it into the gumline around the front and back of your teeth, as well as under the tongue, and around the lower cheeks as well. After about one minute of doing the above, spit out the mouthwash. In an extreme circumstance you could be able to swallow it, but this is risky if it makes you feel ill. Repeat washing out your mouth for another minute with the other half of the mouthwash. Again, spit it out, and then dispose of the bottle if you can.

After doing the above, you will have neutralized saliva for at least 15 minutes. If you’re a regular user or smoker, it won’t be much longer than that, but for lighter users or smokers it could be as long as 30 minutes.

Tips For Making Detox Mouthwash Products More Effective

If you want to make your chances of passing a drug test higher, then there are three tips I can give you right now to increase your chances of passing using a mouthwash.

The first tip is to disguise the bottle. Take the label off at the very least. Or pour it into something else. An antiseptic hand wash bottle for example, will disguise what’s actually in the bottle, or was in it.

The second tip is to ensure you abstain from drugs for as long as possible before your test. As soon as you know you could face one, stop taking them. Then lead a healthy lifestyle for a couple of days, and it will help to remove toxins faster.

The third tip is to brush your teeth and chew gum. Brush them every two or three hours, and really focus on the gumline. Chew gum, drink plenty of water, and get that saliva moving through your mouth and into your stomach as fast as possible.

Products You Should Avoid: Stinger Detox And High Voltage Detox Mouthwash

I want to warn you away from a couple of brand names that you will read about, but which simply are not up to the task.

The first is called High Voltage detox mouthwash. It’s made by the same company who make high voltage detox drink, just like the detox drink, it simply doesn’t work.

Worse than High Voltage though is Stinger detox. What makes this poor quality is how insidious the product is.

If you look at the ingredients list the mouthwash and the detox drink, you will see they are identical. The company use exactly the same liquid in their range of detox drinks, and in their mouthwash.

You don’t have to be a genius to work out that what would detox your body by drinking it is not going to be the same as what is needed to flush toxins out of your mouth and then keep neutralizing them for a short time.

In terms of saliva neutralizing mouthwash products, Toxin Rid Rescue Wash is definitely the best you can buy.

Best Alternative: Oral Clear Saliva Neutralizing Gum

For me, the best alternative to Toxin Rid rescue wash is called Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum, which is made by Clear Choice.

Clear Choice are the company who make it Sub Solution and Quick Luck synthetic urine, the best brands on the market. They also make Rescue Cleanse, the best detox drink on the market. So these people have pedigree.

Oral Clear isn’t actually gum at all. It’s a highly concentrated headache capsule sized container of liquid. That makes it highly transportable, easy to conceal, and no problem for anyone to put in their mouth unobserved

Simply pop the capsule between your teeth, ensuring your mouth is completely shut so you don’t spill the liquid. Then, move the liquid around your mouth for about two minutes. Use your tongue to really work it into the gumline.

Because there’s so little of this concentrated solution, you can then swallow the lot. This leaves absolutely no trace that you have used Oral Clear, and it cannot be detected in a drug test.

Oral Clear will keep your saliva neutralized for around 15 minutes.

The other great thing about it is its discretion. By the roadside, even with someone in the room preparing the test, you can cough, place your hand over your mouth and pop the capsule in, and then with your mouth shut so it’s unobservable, split the cartridge and begin moving around.

It’s not cheap, three times the price of Toxin Rid oral drug test mouthwash, but it’s the most discreet and powerful option you have.

Where To Buy Oral Drug Test Mouthwash & Oral Clear Gum

Toxin Rid mouthwash is available from Test Clear. It only costs $30, so is a complete bargain and I would advise you buy two or three bottles so you always have one with you.

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum is only available from Clear Choice. It’s expensive, costing $90, but it is the ultimate solution to an oral drug test.

The downside with Toxin Rid is that you cannot use it for on the spot testing. If someone is with you then you can’t use the bottle, no matter how small and discreet the tiny 1 fluid ounce bottle is.

You don’t have that problem with Oral Clear, so if you think you could face an on the spot test, then although it’s more expensive, it really is the only choice you should make.

