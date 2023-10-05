What Are HHC Cartridges, Syrups And Tinctures & HHC Drug Testing Information

Compared to Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC, HHC and its variants are little known. But don’t worry, I’m going to tell you everything you need to know right now, including HHC drug test info.

One big question is will HHC (or HHC-P and HHC-O) show up on a drug test? If so, how do you stop this happening and be a drug test?

But more than that, this is a complete guide to using HHC. We will talk about the different formats and effects they have. We will cover dosing, side effects, and the best infused products and HHC carts (vape cartridges) to use.

HHC Explained: The Differences Between HHC, HHC-P & HHC-0

Let’s kick off here by telling you what the differences between HHC, HHC-P, and HHC-O are. The truth is that although they are structurally similar, they can produce both slightly different effects, and notably different levels of effects as well.

1. HHC

Most novel cannabinoids are modern, but HHC was first discovered in the 1940s by chemist called Roger Adams, when he added hydrogen to THC.

HHC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid though, but only a trace one. It’s found in very small quantities in both hemp and cannabis plants.

Any HHC you see for sale is not extracted straight from these plants though. Because it’s only found naturally in such small quantities, it’s converted industrially from CBD, in the same way that Delta 8 is converted from the more abundant extractable CBD as well.

2. HHC-P

This is a stronger form of HHC that’s an isomer of THC. An artificial process is used that involves hydrogenating it to change its structure.

Therefore this is an artificial cannabinoid with a different structure to HHC, and is derived from it.

Its benefit is that it binds with a higher affinity to the CB1 receptor, which is the same receptors HHC and Delta 9 THC (the classic cannabinoid that gets you high).

In theory, this makes its effects stronger than actual Delta 9 THC. But before you think it’s going to get you crazy high and be better than cannabis, you have to understand that not all of the HHC in any of the three variants I’m explaining here is always active, some is inactive.

So you’ll never quite know how strong it will be, and until they find a process to just get active HHC in any variant, then it probably won’t be found to be as strong as classic cannabis THC.

3. HHC-O

The third variant is also artificial. It’s an acetate version, that is created by acetic anhydride in order to change its chain length and strength.

Again, HHC-O binds to the CB1 receptor with a high affinity. It is the strongest binder of the three, and therefore should have the strongest results.

This is an artificial cannabinoid, should deliver far stronger effects than Delta 9 THC. However, as noted before, that doesn’t mean they will be more extreme or get you higher.

Will HHC Show Up On A Drug Test?

HHC has a different structure to THC, and is especially the case with the two artificial variants. However, it’s still similar enough in structure to trigger a false positive for THC Delta 9 cannabis use in some drug tests.

Mostly, a drug test will look for the metabolite of THC called THC-NOOH, which the variants of HHC also seemed to metabolize into (or at least similarly enough to trigger a positive result).

But some tests specifically look for metabolite called 11-Hydroxy-THC instead. The evidence seems to be that HHC does not metabolize into something with a similar structure to this, and therefore wouldn’t be picked up on a specific test that looked for that metabolite.

The problem is with HHC drug test information is that you simply will not know what they will be looking for. If you have taken HHC in any form, then you have to assume it will be detected in the same way as cannabis.

How Long Does HHC Stay In Your System?

Because HHC seems to be structurally very similar to THC, and has similar effects in the body, with similar metabolites produced, then you have to assume that it stays in your body for around the same amount of time.

That means if you have taken it once, it will be detectable for three or four days in urine, and one or two days in saliva.

But just like with cannabis, the more regularly you take it, the more those metabolites build up in the body. A regular daily cannabis smoker can take three or four weeks to be completely clean, and if you are taking HHC, or any other novel cannabinoid most days of the week, you have to assume the same.

So in terms of HHC in your system, if you’re taking it more days of the week than not, then for about a week after your last dose you will have to assume that you will fail a drug test.

HHC Drug Test Guide: How To Pass A Drug Test

Let’s take a look at how you can pass both a urine drug test and a saliva drug test with HHC in your body, because it is possible to do just that.

You approach HHC drug test, meaning a drug test that looks for cannabis, in the way you would for any drug, with the following strategies:

Fake Urine

You use Quick Luck synthetic urine instead of your own. This is the highest quality, most complex urine on the market that looks, froths, and smells like urine as well.

It contains heat activator powder that keeps it within the correct temperature range until you submit it. For an unsupervised drug test it’s the best option available.

Detox Drink

The alternative to fake urine if you don’t want to smuggle in, or if it’s a supervised test where you will be observed, is a good quality detox drink. Rescue Cleanse is the best of the bunch for achieving what you need.

A detox drink works by flushing out the toxins faster than they can be removed naturally. This creates a gap in the flow of toxins from the body of up to 5 hours during which you can submit a clean sample of urine. But note this is only temporary and eventually toxins/metabolites will appear in your urine again.

Saliva Neutralizing Mouthwash

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum, actually a small capsule of concentrated liquid, is perfect for passing an oral drug test. It’s highly concentrated and highly effective.

Simply pop the capsule in your mouth discreetly, which you can do with somebody in the room with you. Then move the liquid gently around your mouth, use your tongue to focus it on the gum line and cheeks where drug metabolites will congregate. Then swallow the lot to leave no trace you have used it.

HHC Vs THC

HHC is similar to Delta 9 THC, but slightly different in structure and therefore it has slightly different binding qualities and effects.

It’s an agonist of the same CB1 receptor as Delta 9 THC. It should therefore work in similar ways, and mostly it does.

But a lot of HHC molecules are inactive. So even though it binds with a higher affinity than Delta 9 THC, it’s not as potent in stimulating the effects that cannabis produces when you smoke it.

Therefore, standard HHC is good at making you feel mellow, and calm, in a gentle and moderate way, but even at high doses this is not going to feel out there, it’s not going to get you high.

This is different though for HHC-P and especially HHC-O. At higher doses, they certainly can have strong effects by binding with a very aggressive affinity to the same receptor.

Again, some of what you consume is not active though, so you will never be quite sure how strong it’s going to be, but the spectrum of effects can range from mellowness and happiness through to a very strong detaching high.

HHC Vs Delta 8

To compare something completely different, Delta 8 is an agonist of both the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors. Therefore, it has a broader spectrum of effects, and a larger range of positive benefits.

But it does this very gently, and is a bit like HHC with a broader range of effects in the body, especially at higher doses.

The other difference is that at those high doses, over 100 mg and typically up to 200 mg, Delta 8 does have the ability to give you a minor buzzing high that will last a few hours.

Does HHC Get You High?

I partly answered this question, but let’s get specific just to clarify things for you here.

The standard HHC is very unlikely to get you high unless you take a very strong dose which will be expensive and pointless. It’s best used for gentle effects in everyday life will make you feel calmer and happier.

The artificial derivatives HHC-P and HHC-O are different in that they are more aggressive in binding to the CB1 receptor, and even allowing for inactive compounds, at high doses they can stimulate the receptor enough to mimic the effects of strong THC Delta 9 cannabis intake.

So yes, at high doses, which for those two variants can be as low as between 50 – 100 mg, you can start to feel increasingly high.

HHC Effects Explained (How Does It Feel?)

Generally, HHC and its variants within dosage ranges you can deal, will have the following effects:

Very relaxing

Calming

Good for dealing with anxiety

Increased confidence

A minor feeling of being high and happy

Analgesic properties

Can help with insomnia

Now there’s a couple of caveats to that. Firstly, HHC-P and HHC-O at higher doses can get you high, and as they are full agonists of the CB1 receptor, they can have all of the effects of cannabis, but also some of the negatives, meaning they can create things like dry mouth and anxiety.

So it’s dose dependent. At lower doses you’ll feel calmer, happy, confident, and your anxiety will disappear.

At higher doses, you will start to feel a buzz, and a hazy high that is detaching and attracts you to lay on the couch and talk rubbish, in the same way as cannabis.

HHC Dosage: How Do You Know How Much To Take?

The problem with all these novel cannabinoids is that there is no recommended dose. They’ve never been tested in humans for any purpose, and it’s all anecdotal, just like cannabis dosing.

What we do know is that HHC is the mildest, then HHC-P, then HHC-O. So think of the dosing in that order.

I’ve used 100 mg of HHC with no problems at all. It’s calming, I feel chilled, and it makes me feel slightly happy. But putting it up to 150 mg, 200 mg, it doesn’t really do a huge amount more.

But with the other two, then around 50 mg you’re starting to feel something strong happening. I’ve got really high on HHC-O with 4 x 30 mg softgels for example. So you’re really going to have to experiment to find out what works for you for the feelings you want to produce.

The calming, for a bit of happiness, a low dose will be great in any format. But to get high, to take it further, then you’ll have to experiment with different types of infused products to find your own level.

Best HHC Products For Beginners

So if you want to experiment to find your levels for getting high and just feeling that they are benefiting you, then what the best products to use?

For me, HHC vaping, using HHC cartridge vapes are the most efficient and give you the strongest hit with the most immediacy.

You can get disposable vapes as well, which are just as good but work out slightly more expensive. But some people just can’t tolerate vaping, because it can be harsh. But also, they could be worried about long-term lung health.

In that case, there are still tons of ways to experiment with the three HHC variants and even get high.

HHC syrups can be mixed with milk or ice to create a delicious drink. You can up the dose as much as you want, but it may be a little sweet for you.

Gummies and softgels work brilliantly as well. With these, the delight is that you know the exact dose you are taking each time, so they are great for beginners to measure what level they get the feelings they want.

Another option is simple tincture oil. You don’t need to really taste this at all, you drip it under the tongue, and you know you’re getting a strong dose all in one go. Because you know the exact dose, again, you can experiment to see how that dosing feels.

If you want some quick recommendations, these are great starting products:

Those are just three examples of what’s on offer, but there are literally hundreds on BinoidCBD, so I’d advise you to look around and build an order that really helps you to get started with experimenting in multiple ways.

HHC Side Effects & Warnings

HHC is really mellow and mild, great for anyone to feel calm and happy with.

HHC-P and HHC-O are a little more rocket fuel, but still very tolerable and not any different to HHC at lower doses. As the dose is ramped up, so the rocket starts to lift off though.

Because there is no real testing on this, just like cannabis generally, side effects and warnings are anecdotal, passed on through society.

In my experience, it’s no different to cannabis use. At higher doses it feels relatively similar, but you don’t feel like you are racing as much, and you won’t have such a strong negative experience if that’s what you’ve had when using weed.

Because you can dose these three related cannabinoids with infused products with an exact dosage, you can closely control what you are taking and know when you’re close to a limit you may have found previously.

Where To Find HHC For Sale

I’ve already mentioned a couple of great places to buy HHC cartridges, HHC syrup, and generally find good quality HHC the sale.

The first is Science.bio. Renowned for nootropics and bodybuilding supplements, they’ve been around for a long time and are really reliable.

They actually only do one HHC product, and that’s a tincture oil. You get 500 mg for your money, and it really hits the spot.

If you’re looking for the widest possible choice then BinoidCBD are definitely the place to look at.

13 different cannabinoids, infused into all sorts of things from syrups through to cookies. Plus tons of choice with HHC cartridges and disposables.

BinoidCBD also have a 10% working discount code. At checkout enter “pal10” and you’ll get 10% off the total order price.

