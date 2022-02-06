Brides Wanted

CL21097982

PQM for Jat Sikh boy from affluent family, 87 born, 6', B.Tech.+ MBA, working in IT at handsome package in Bangalore. Share biodata with photographs : matrimonialsk544@gmail.com WhatsApp- 91484-21132. No calls plz.

CL21100269 
Educated family girl required for Jat Sikh Canadian resident. Mechanical Engineer, 6'-1", Oct. 1989. Prefer a girl already in British Columbia or ready to move there. Contact/ WhatsApp: +1 514-560-6733.

CL21102748 
Medico/Non-medico match for BDS Saraswat Brahmin boy, 22.08.1988, 2:04 pm, Jalandhar, height 6'-1", own practice, own clinic. Status family preferred. Upper caste no bar. 9417025454.

CL21104317 
Australian PR, Brisbane well settled Divorced 13 June 1987, 5'-11", caste no bar. seek for beautiful girl . 93180-75792, 88944-86318 

CL21104335 
Seeking suitable match Canadian PR Jatt Sikh boy 1991, 6', Mechanical Engineer, self employee as heavy equipment Technician,owns urban / rural property in around Amritsar. 76966-37242, whatsapp 001-437-981-7771 

CL21104700 
Qualified match for Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy Canadian Citizen, 5'-11", 1989 born, Mechanical Engineer (Masters from Canada). Upper caste no bar. +1-778-967-1792, 98144-89715, karanveer.0085@gmail.com

CL21104739 
Jat Sikh family of Doctors seeking PQM for Doctor son 1984, 5'-6" (MBBS, PGD-INT. Med., Fellowship in family Med.), working in a Multispeciality Hospital in India. Please respond with biodata and recent pic to lakh.khushian@yahoo.com

CL21104741 
Match for Canadian citizen, Chandigarh based, Ramgarhia handsome boy, 31, 5'-11", Bio-data photos to  bsdhammu@gmail.com

CL21105147 
Match for handsome smart Brahmin boy 17.12.90, 7:53 am, B.Tech IT, job in Gurugram, package 19 lakh. Mobile: 9501955923.

CL21105199 
Suitable tall match for Lubana Sikh fair boy, 29, 6'-1", MCA, working in IBM. Pune. 9988659963.

CL21105312 
America based Kamboj Sikh family  looking for beautiful and educated girl. Boy US Green Card holder, MBA from USA, working with MNC with high salary , unmarried , 5'-7", 43 years, living in California, USA. girl should be unmarried . caste no bar , SC/ ST please excuse. Please send bio- data with most recent pictures to sikhmatch4321@gmail.com, whats app 88476-76287

CL21105314 
Canadian  Citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 31/5'-11",  B.Tech., MBA, Non-drinker, Non-smoker, Analyst Canada Bank, Ontario, CAD  85,000. High status family. Whatsapp Biodata, Horoscope, Photographs  94178-62453. mybeautifulindia5@gmail.com

CL21105315 
Suitable match for Australian Brahmin boy 22.01.1993, 5'-7½", graduate (Accountancy) Sister settled upper class only. 88470-96958,92163-28288.

CL21105340 
Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any  other professional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp +9194664-36721,  +14168224721.

CL21105393 
Qualified match in US/ Canada for Jatt Sikh boy 89 born 6' MS from USA, Software Professional. Short marriage annulled. Send biodata at WatsApp +16509424423 or singh456usa@gmail.com

CL21105412 
Ludhiana based well settled 28/ 5'-5", Manglik Saraswat Brahmin, Software Engineer MCA, 40 Lakh. 84372-91100.

CL21105424 
Suitable educated, beautiful match for Hindu Khatri Manglik boy, 28 Jan. 1989, 12:30 am, birth place Guruhar Sahai (Ferozepur), 5'-10", BCA, well settled immigration business, Jalandhar. Contact: 8360582184.

CL21105522 
Suitable match for Jatt Dhillon boy 6', November 1986, Canadian citizen, Govt Job, innocent divorce. WhatsApp +91 8725-952731.

CL21105536 
Match  for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall,  Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless  divorcee after 5 months. Chandigarh based affluent family. Caste no bar.  98724-40438.

CL21105585 
Working match for turbaned non trimmer, non drinker boy, September 1989, 5'-6", Bank Manager, Mohali, Six lac. 99881-11876.

CL21105615 
Match for Pal Kashatriya handsome vegetarian boy, 29th July 1991, 5' -7", B.Tech. (Computer Science), M.Tech. (Business Analytics), Australia Work Visa, Package: $60000-$80000 AUD. Caste no bar. Contact. +919417552537 

CL21105619 
Suitable match for 39+, 5'-9", B.Tech, job Chandigarh, 9 LPA, own house. 81469-93099.

CL21105631 
Match for Canadian P.R. Labana Sikh boy 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer package 1,25,000 CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). MNC preferred. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com

CL21105632 
Beautiful SQM for USA H1B 1983, 5'-5" Sikh Khatri / Arora cleanshaved B.Tech MS Issueless divorcee. Match preferred from USA / Canada. Caste no bar. Contact: 95010-54834.

CL21105644 
Suitable Manglik/Non-manglik match for Australia citizen, Khatri (Vij), 5'-6", March, 1990 born, Jalandhar, MIT, Software Developer. Contact: 9888647430, 9888661229.

CL21105655 
Alliance invited for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1993, 5'-10", woking in top MNC USA H-1B visa. Girl should be placed in top MNC in India/ USA/ Canada or doing MS USA. Tricity preferred. Send biodata photo. WhatsApp: 86288-53034, 86288-57134.

CL21105663 
Match for Sikh Ramdasia boy 1991/5'-7", M.Tech (Civil), working with MNC, 8.5 lac. 9815583342. 

CL21105671 
Professionally qualified beautiful, Not less than 30, Match for handsome (Clean Shaven) Lubana Sikh boy, 1985, 5'.9", MS (Computers Science, USA) US citizen, NRI, Upper caste also welcome. Whattsapp 87089-97131, h2099singh@gmail.com

CL21105739 
Sarswat Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., Software Engineer in MNC, Mohali IT Park. Tricity preferred. 99881-66880.

CL21105747 
SM for tall, fair, handsome Saini Sikh Army Captain (Engineers), 6'-2.5", Sep 94, only child. Chandigarh based. Father retired Army Officer. Defence background preferred. Upper castes welcome. 82880-25387/88.

CL21105787 
Match for Canada PR Sikh Rajput handsome boy 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech., working as Web Developer in Toronto. Prefer PR girl in Toronto in IT/ Medical line. Caste no bar. Contact: 98724-03544.

CL21105822 
Suitable match for Sikh Arora handsome boy 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar well settled. Mother Retd. pension holder. Single parents employed match preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827, 9041886514.

CL21105836 
Suitable match for Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1985/5'-6", Bachelor in Commerce, Chartered Accountants, working as Manager in MNC Australia, seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Contact with photos biodata WhatsApp: 0061412595521.

CL21105858 
Suitable match for Singla boy 13.5.1991, 7:10 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", M.Tech., MNC, Bangalore, 38 LPA. 79869-54483.

CL21105868 
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 01.01.1992, 06:00 am, place Hamirpur, 5'-9", working as Assistant Manager scale-1 in Govt. Bank at Chandigarh branch, belongs to Himachal settled in Tricity. 70879-46526.

CL21105869 
Status, match for International, World Airlines, Pilot, Abroad, 32, 5'-9". +9182890-05656, lovedream777@gmail.com

CL21106015 
Wanted a beautiful and well educated match for USA citizen Lubana boy 96 born, 5'-10", colour fair own business. Contact: 9592092493.

CL21106041 
Beautiful, Well Qualified match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora turbaned, handsome boy Sept. 1992/ 5'-11" B.Tech, MBA, Team Lead (IT) MNC Chandigarh (Package 17 Lac). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact- 98721-44407.

CL21106042 
Sikh Khatri (Cutsurd) family settled Mohali seeks homely & beautiful match for son 1991/5'-9", working as JE in Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 81718-65809.

CL21106148 
PQM for Anshik Manglik Sr. Brahmin boy, B.Tech, working Bangalore, 27 lac, 11.11.90, 8:27 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7". Whatsapp: 9357522221.

CL21106177 
Suitable match for 1987 Born/teetotaller 5'-10", SC (Ravidasia boy) J.E. in Punjab Mandi Board. Previously studied in Canada, Radhasoami family preferred.  Send Bio-data on +91-81461-03555.

CL21106328 
Australian Citizen Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1989, 5'-6". Caste no bar. Wanted NRI or well qualified girl. Contact No. 94631-89380, 94632-06148.

CL21106396 
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact: 96464-46293.

CL21106423 
Seeking highly qualified beautiful match for Handsome  Khatri (Kukhrain) boy, 1993, 5’-10”, B.Tech MBA (Punjab University- Chandigarh), own business, having ample urban / rural properties.  Well settled Business family in Mohali. Only highly status Business / Industrialist  families should respond. Email: davidkataria@yahoo.com

CL21106486 
Looking only USA/ Canada PR Citizen girl for convent educated BHMS Kamboj Sikh cleanshaven boy 1991 born, 5'-7", presently in USA on work visa, only son, having huge rural urban properties at Patiala. Caste no bar. Send biodata 98761-61696. Email: kdthind@gmail.com

CL21106524 
Goyal vegetarian boy 27, 5'-5", MS (IT), permanent job Sydney. Preferred Australian PR/ IT/ Medical professionals. Email: ashokagoel66@gmail.com

CL21106635 
Professionally qualified match for Jat Amritdhari Engineer Canada PR 9-2-91/ 6', Rural/ Urban Property. Parents Govt. Service Retired. Brother Canada Engineer, Bhabi BDS. 8427753556, 0015199034246. 

CL21106636 
Seeking bride for US citizen, 37, highly qualified, 6 figures salary. Preferably from US or Canada. Email: ssw4256@gmail.com

CL21106638 
Seeking educated, homely match for Mair Rajput Manglik boy, 28, 5’-11”, Mechanical Engineer, Post Graduation in Supply Chain, Canada work permit, Salary 2 Lac per month, Contact: 8600000894, (Whatsapp 9970653809)

CL21106663 
Suitable match for Jat 30, 5'.10", Group-B officer in Central Govt. Contact 94668-50394, 98171-17836.

CL21106747 
Working  match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 34/5'-8".  Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired  Class-I Officers.Only son. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper  inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

CL21106761 
MBBS/ Gynaecologist/ Eye/ ENT/ Surgeon for Chandigarh Aggarwal, MBBS, MS Opthalmology, 5'-9", Haryana Government. 99888-23442, 78141-48692.

CL21106782 
Ramgarhia Kalsi, Ghatoray convent educated trimmed boy 89 born, 5'-11" height, B.Tech., MBA, Immigrated to Canada as PR in 2019, working as Software Engineer. Girl working in IT Industry, Canadian PR will be preferred. +9183606-63617.

CL21106786 
Alliance invited for Canadian Jat Sikh Engineer boy 6'/28 yrs, presently in Toronto, seeks professionally qualified girl. Preferably from USA/Canada. +91 78375-02095.

CL21106845 
Well established Chandigarh family seeks professional alliance for their highly qualified, handsome turbaned, 6', 87 born son, working in Toronto, having Canadian PR. WhatsApp 98150-4022. 

CL21106849 
Match for Sikh boy 1996, 5'-8", Graduation + Diploma Mechanical, running own business. Contact: 92164-74793, 92165-74793.

CL21106870 
Well established Chandigarh family seeks professional alliance for their highly qualified, handsome, 6', 92 born son, working in high tech company in Netherlands having Dutch (EU) citizenship. WhatsApp: 99888-71128.

CL21106953 
USA permanent resident, cleanshave, handsome Jatsikh boy 35/ 6', issueless divorcee, MBA (Finance) (USA), seeks beautiful girl above 5'-5" from USA only. Email: mangat.gst@gmail.com Phone: 98141-67673.

CL21106955 
Professionally qualified match for European German citizen well settled boy, Dec 1984, 5'-9", B.Tech. IIT, MS, PH.D. German university, Job in MNC. Contact: 8288091995.

CL21107018 
Australian citizen, Ramgarhia (cut surd), 5'-7", November 1988 born boy. Currently in India. Required slim and well educated girl. 99145-00455.

CL21107057 
Professionally qualified match for 5'-10", BCA, MCA, 16.9.90, 8:00 pm, Chandigarh (Non-Manglik), working as IT Professional in MNC at Mohali (Punjab), package 15 LPA. Chandigarh based family. Parents retired from Govt. job. Preferred working girl from Tricity/ Haryana State. WhatsApp No. 98760-69897. Marriage bureau excuse.

CL21107092 
American permanent resident Sikh Tonkshatriya clean shave 1986/ 5'-8", B.Tech. Electrical & Electronic. Working as Truck Driver (Independent Contractor) whole non-drinker family. Caste no bar. Nursing preferred. Visiting India in March. 1-425-420-8762, +91-99889-24668, singhlook@yahoo.com

CL21107120 
Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO in Punjab govt. at Mohali, residence Mohali. 98149-67499.

CL21107162 
Alliance for our handsome Lubana Sikh Turbaned son 37/ 5'-7", Software  professional American citizen with decent job never married. A well  educated family oriented girl should hail from decent Lubana Gursikh  family. Parents currently in India. (Ambala) WhatsApp 17184903649.

CL21107177 
Well settled Canadian Citizen Ramdasia Sikh family looking for well educated girl for 5'-11", fair, handsome, turbaned boy, DoB 1992, family Roots from Chandigarh, working as IT Software Developer in Ontario, caste no bar, Canadian preferred. WhatsApp: +14165091253, 99152-30132.

CL21107183 
Young U.K based British Sikh boy, 47, 5'-8", Business, Graduate, secure employment, respectable family, only child, seeks educated, beautiful Sikh bride, visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

CL21107186 
Smart boy, Canadian PR, 1993, 5'-11", B.Tech. (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

CL21107190 
Match for Australian Citizen boy, 1984 born, 5'-9", car Mechanic. Caste no bar. Ph. 83609-05378. Prefer Australian.

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!