Brides Wanted

Professionally Qualified match for Sikh Khatri Army officer son Oct. 1990, 5'-10", clean shaven, Manager Hotel, Chandigarh based, Diploma Hospitality (UK). Reputed family, own house Chandigarh. 94191-93419, 94191-40178.

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin well cultured teetotaller, 5'-10" boy, DoB: 06.07.1991, 10 p.m., Ludhiana, working and living in NZ. PR in process, send biodata on shrmskya@gmail.com.

We are looking for a Jatt Sikh professionally qualified girl for our Australian born and educated, Jatt Sikh son, 31 years old, 6'-3" tall, currently working as a Lawyer (Accounting and LLB double degree). If interested, please send through bio-data along with recent photographs to gsingh501@live.com

SM4 Jatt Sikh Canadian Citizen 30, 5'-11", teetotaller boy. Working as Nurse/ hospital Manager. Preferred tall, beautiful educated girl with atleast 6 band in IELTS. Preference Ambala and Fatehgarh Sahib Distt. WhatsApp profile on 88474-04544/ 94638-11428.

Match for teetotaller Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Nov. 1994, 5'-11", B.Tech. (Computer Scinece), working MNC, Pune. Package 10 lakh. Tricity and Northern up preferred. Bureau excuse. 94646-79474. Mail: nkbhardwajmes@gmail.com

Match for US citizen Jatt Sikh clean-shaven boy, 34 yrs, 5'-8", MS Computer Science, working in Sen Francisco, well settled earning above USD 500k. Seeking beautiful, well educated girl from India or US/ Canada. Boy and parents are currently visiting Chandigarh. WhatsApp bio W/ pics at +91 82888-90589.

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. unshinedayx00@gmail.com

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, handsome, turbaned, teetotaller boy from status family, 6'-3", Jan. 1989, B.Tech., MBA, working with Bell Canada (Toronto). Call/WhatsApp: 98556-01364.

USA settled Khatri Sikh family of Engineers and Doctors seek match for their Keshadhari son 32 years, 6', Senior IT Manager in international Company. Looking for a well educated beautiful girl from decent family. Caste no bar. Email: SinghUsa1@gmail.com

Jat Sikh family seeks beautiful, well-educated, Gursikh, family oriented girl for Jat Gursikh Kahlon boy, June 1994 USA born and raised, 6'-2", bachelor in IT, Network Engineer. Preferred USA/ Canadian girl. Call/ WhatsApp: +1-586-873-3444.

Well settled educated Jat Sikh family living in Australia, seeking match for Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy born 1997, 5'-11", Bachelor in Finance and Now completing Post Graduate studies as Chartered Financial Analyst, Working in Finance Sector. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl with good family values. Contact with biodata & photo's to: gnbrar7@gmail.com WhatsApp 98781-08733.

Professionally qualified beautiful match for Hindu Khatri only son 5'-7", 9th July 1995, 11:45 am, Ambala. Senior manager New Zealand. Settled business family. 94613-27189.

Hindu Arora Manglik boy, 10.12.1991 (03:55 pm, Chandigarh), 5'-10", B.Com., LL.B., LL.M., Advocate. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. 94174-96655.

Jat Gursikh turbaned teetotaller educated 1990, 5'-10" well settled reputed business family in Raipur (Chhattisgarh), perfect blend of modern and traditional values. Seeks respectful family girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 98727-20072, 94255-03078.

Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh boy 37. Never married. British citizen. Height 6 feet. M.Sc from Birmingham City University. Government job (UK). Please send biodata along with recent photograph on Whatsapp 00447984141123, call 00919815744154.

Tonk-kashatri boy American citizen well educated 1978 born, 5'-9", divorced, having thirteen years old son. For more details. Whatsapp 0019198880844.

Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 33, 5'-8", M.S. & MBA USA, USA Citizen, issuelss short marriage, working renowned USA company. Decent educated family. Qualifed/ USA employed preferred. Upper caste welcome. 98771-04654.

SM4 Jatt-Sikh, 33, 5'-10" respectful and hardworking Canadian PR/ lawyer boy, specialized legal practice, good salary. Educated, officers, Army, agriculturist family established in India and Canada. matsidhu41@gmail.com Serious inquiries only.

Suitable match for Hindu (Nai) boy, Ph.D, NET qualified, fair, 5'-3", 1992 born, Kangra (H.P) 98161-44622.

Suitable match for Arora Sikh vegetarian boy, Jalandhar based, 29 yrs, 5'-8", B.Tech Textile, income 15 lakh. 7837209232.

Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 34 years 5'-8", Civil Engineer, working in MNC, salary 13 Lacs. Preference nearby Tricity. E-mail: rishizpaul@gmail.com Mobile 9555-084094

Sharma boy 33/ 5'-11", B.Tech vegetarian settled in Melbourne Sr Chef,Trade Businessman, Properties family Amritsar, upper caste.77174-51506, Australian Preference 99150-70527

Parmar 28.6.1981, 08:50 a.m., born Chandigarh, 5’-8”, B.Tech., MBA, presently at Toronto Canada citizen, short time marriage for one year, now divorced. Elder sister married settled USA, father retd Electricity Officer settled Chandigarh. Mobile: 98760-97441, doaba.panshta@gmail.com

Professionally qualified match for Singla boy B.Tech, M.Tech (IIT), 5’-6”, 03.4.93, 03:35 AM Chandigarh, working Bangalore, 32+ LPA. Upper caste no bar. 98885-62098.

Suitable match for Khatri boy 28, 5'-7". MBA, Good job Jalandhar. Preferred working girl. 9814366384.

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy 1991, 5'-10" B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer. Package 1,50,000 CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). MNC preferred. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com

Match for Australian TR Ad-dharmi boy 27½ yrs, 5'-6½". (Project Management from Sydney). Younger Sister PR Canada, Father Retd. bank Manager. Preferred Australian PR/B.Sc Nursing girl. Contact: 9876125291.

Suitable match for a boy, B.Tech. IIT Madras, MS Georgia Tech, presently working as Structural Engineer in Atlanta (USA), DoB 3rd Jan. 1993, both parents Doctor and two sisters (married and well settled). Contact No.: 94181-54102, 82194-60699.

Looking suitable match for Kamboj Sikh boy 28/5'-9", vegetarian, Sub Divisional Officer (Pb. Govt.). Well educated family settled in Chandigarh. Contact 99888-26166.

Wanted a beautiful girl for Brahmin Jalandhar based boy 07.05.1995, 6', BCA, MCA. Sister/brother in law well settled in Newzealand. Preferred only PR Newzealand or student. Upper caste no bar. 9417245681, 9530733066.

Well educated, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Saini boy 35/5'-7", MA, Govt. job, Chandigarh. Own house Chandigarh. Only son. No dowry. Tricity preferred. 97797-33375.

Jatt Sikh (non-drinker) boy, B.Tech., 1992/ 5'-11". Preference USA/ Canada. WhatsApp (Malwa) 62395-16123.

Jatt Sikh boy, B.Tech., 29/ 5'-11". Preference USA/ Canada. Divorcee also considerable. WhatsApp: 98553-17833.

Handsome Jat Sikh boy, Canadian Citizen 41/ 5'-11", BE/ MBA, income above 250,000 CAD, issueless divorcee, seeks beautiful girl below 35 years, caste no bar. WA +12264084411.

Seeking Australian citizen, PR or studying in Australia Manglik girl for Australian citizen CA boy, height 5'-5", born June 1993, Jalandhar. Family settled in Australia. E-mail with photo & biodata at: manjubala62@yahoo.com Whatsapp: 9417031360.

Suitable compatible match for Minhas Sikh Canadian citizen boy, Self employed, B.Tech/32/175. Girls with Military Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing preferred. Contact: 7901729541.

Gursikh Khatri 30/5’-9” BTech (PEC), MS(USA), working USA high package. Contact 98555-16076

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri Manglik boy, 5'-8", 23 May 1990/ 12:02 pm/ Amritsar, B.Tech. (CSE), M.S (USA). 98760-53232, 81465-93030.

Match for Khatri Sikh boy 1989, 5'-7" B.Com. Asstt. Mgr. Bank Mohali, 5.5 lac PA. 78147-35073, 98885-61552.

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri handsome boy, 28, 5'-7", Only child, B.Sc. Nautical Science, Merchant Naval officer in International company. Annual income 24 lacs. Religion no bar. Contact: 7973475083, 9357252396. Jalandhar.

Seeking suitable educated match for Jat- Sikh Virk October 1992 born, 5'-11", turbaned boy, Canadian PR, presently in Vancouver. Well settled family Jalandhar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98721-90545.

Suitable match for Tonk- Kashtriya handsome boy, 7.11.1991, 5'-10", Australian citizen. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing or Australia. Marriage bureau excuse. 98884-54911.

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Presently in India. Divorcee, bureau excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com

Affluent Brahman family invite match for down to earth nature boy 37, 5'-8", MBA, British Citizen. Legally divorced. Bride should be graceful, well-cultured, height minimum 5'-6". Proposals from Sikh, Buddhist, Jain also welcome. Caste no bar. Reply with biodata and recent photographs to E-mail:- Shubhbandhan1@outlook.com or Whatsapp +916357888999. Please make phone call only after sending biodata accompanying recent photographs.

Brahmin Boy 5'-10", 16.5.1988, 1:49 p.m. Kangra HP., Software Engineer in MNC, Bangalore, 31 LPA. Preferred Software Engineer Himachal girl. Contact after kundali match. 88940-09025.

Match for Jat Sikh 25, 6'-1" Doctor, working abroad. Mother teacher, younger brother studying. Father Army officer. Owns urban rural property. 89688-77844. jsbath07@gmail.com

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 5'-10", 32 years, job in New York, USA, earning 2.5 Lakh (Dollor) P.A. Along with other perks, M.S from MIT Boston and also did Finance Course from Harvard University, Boston, Graduated in B.Tech. from IIT, India, an international sports person. Green Card expected soon. Interested parents may send biodata of their daughter at WhatsApp 88727-71238 or Email: matrisingh111@gmail.com

Ramgarhia handsome Sikh boy, 5'-10",1985, MFA Degree, self employed, Patiala. Educated girl preferred. 62846-54614.

Canadian PR Handsome Jat Sikh boy 1992/ 6'-1'', M.Tech, Own business (Canada), Rural/ Urban property near Chandigarh. 94175-12124, 97795-80975.

Suitable match for Rajput (Jaswal)boy,6'-0",14-06-1990, Nawanshahar. Officer in army. Family settled in tricity. Preferred pretty girl 5'.5", from Himachal Punjab & tricity. Contact 8685094391.

Looking for professionally qualified match for our very handsome Jat Sikh only son, convent schooling, Canada citizen, B.Tech/ ME, Engineer in MNC. Has his own property and business with very high income. 39/ 6'-1". Well settled family, owns rural urban property. WhatsApp: +1416-865-1000.

Wanted suitable MBBS/Dentist match for March 88, 5'-11", clean shaven Jat Sikh MBBS Consultant Australia resident Doctor boy presently in India WhatsApp biodata with photo to 79019-04509.

Canadian Citizen Saini Sikh Banga boy, 1991, 5'-11", B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and Masters in Engineering Management completed at Windsor Canada. Require Saini/ Jat Sikh girl Canada & USA. Well settled. Family based Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98141-15127.

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy, 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl. Caste no bar. Call, WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

Match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 8.11.1991, 9:20 pm, Delhi, 5'-10", MBA Finance. Job in MNC Noida. Lower Himachali preferred. 98688-27186

Brahmin January 1994, 6', M.S. Concordia University Cloud Engineer. Canadian permanent resident. Own independent house. 99140-52052.

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper cast welcome. Contact after 3 pm 98788-21244, 98156-52146.

Never married US citizen 50/6'-1", B.Sc Physiology, MBBS (non-practicing), non-smoker, non-drinker from well established progressive Jat family with properties in California looking for a tall 5'-4"+, beautiful Jat Sikh girl age 35-42 with no issues and a B.Sc. in Nursing, IT, Pharmacy, or MBA Finance from prominent Universities. Please reply with profile and photo. Phone: +17073444817, +17076880811, Email: Aprilboy71@gmail.com

Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1985/ 5'-6", Bachelor in Commerce, Chartered Accountant, working as Manager in MNC Australia. Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Contact with photo's biodata WhatsApp 0061412595521, jasbir35@hotmail.com

Seeking match for Hindu Khatri Partial Manglik, Australian TR boy, 27½ yr, 5'-5", handsome package. Marriage bureau excuse. 94640-39048

Jat Sikh match India abroad Jun. 1989, 5'-9", B.Tech, working boy IT MNC owns rural urban properties. Share details pqm1911@gmail.com , 76278-48684.

Brahmin boy, 30 Nov. 1994, 5'-10" MS Computer, working Sr. Software Engineer, H1B Visa USA. Family settled Chandigarh. Girl on study/ work visa from North Indian family preferred. 94171-21963.

Canada PR Punjabi boy 28, 5'-7", from Industrialist family, Masters in Comp. Science Canada, B.Tech- BITS specialist in Artificial Intelligence, working in Al Company in Europe. kschandigarh22@gmail.com

Canada PR Punjabi boy 28/ 5'-7", from industrialist family, Masters in Comp. Science - Canada, B.Tech. BITS, specialist in Artificial Intelligence, own company in Canada. kschandigarh22@gmail.com

Suitable match for good looking, fair Christian boys B.Tech. Bio.Tech. in India Bio.Tech Advance in canada DoB 31.3.93 height 6', on work permit (2) B.Tech. Mechanical in India AI and Project Management in Canada field service tech. @ Rogers DoB 15.3.95 height 6'-2" on work permit both are living in Toronto only NRI or PR Christian girls contact No. +9198781-94714.

Qualified match for Sikh Khatri boy Australian Citizen 37 years, 5'-8'', issueless Divorcee. Whatsapp 98155-52434.

Beautiful employed match for a handsome B.Tech. Khatri boy 5'-9", 15.09.94, 12:07 pm, Phagwara, 22 LPA, MNC Gurugram. 79734-61326.

Suitable match for Hindu Arora Punjabi boy, 06.12.94, 5:06 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-5", B.Tech. CSE NIT, working with IT MNC, 25 LPA. Preference working girl in IT Sector. Contact: 94172-66915, 97814-05615

US Citizen Software Engineer working USA. Issueless Divorcee 43/ 5' 9" Reputed Chandigarh based family. Seek beautiful prof. qualified girl below 37. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 76968-65871 E.mail: wadhwa4211@gmail.com

Professionally Liberal Jalandhar family seeking match for Engineer son, Aug. 94, 5'-10", working in MNC, Mumbai/ Pune as Senior Regional Manager with Square Yards. Earns handsome salary is sober, adjusting and friendly. Our son not inclined to move abroad. Preferred professionally qualified working girl willing to move to Mumbai/ Pune. No other requirements. Contact WhatsApp: 94192-38046/ 91193-39798. Email: kahlonravinder@gmail.com

Well placed educated Chandigarh family seeks bride for their handsome 6ft, 92 born son, working at a managerial position in high tech European MNC, currently placed in Netherlands, having Dutch citizenship. Educated at a renowned European University. Contact: 98150-40226.

PR Canada, vegetarian, Jatt Sikh B.Com, Mortgage Broker, Diploma in Accounts, Canada, 5'-11", 1995. Preferred Doctor/IT/Bioresearch girl. Majha/Doaba. 9815821281, 8288070281.

Suitable match for Punjabi Bhardwaj Brahmin Smart boy 26/ 5'-10'', Working in Italy. Mobile 80541-76842, 89686-28450.