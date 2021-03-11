Brides Wanted

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. unshinedayx00@gmail.com

CL22002133

SM4 Jatt-Sikh, 33, 5'-10" respectful and hardworking Canadian PR/ lawyer boy, specialized legal practice, good salary. Educated, officers, Army, agriculturist family established in India and Canada. matsidhu41@gmail.com Serious inquiries only.

CL22009791

Working match for 34, 6', Gautam gotra, own business, decent income, only son, upper caste welcome. 98140-00010, 99886-38084.

CL22003013

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Presently in India. Divorcee, bureau excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com

CL22003020

We are looking for a Jatt Sikh professionally qualified girl for our Australian born and educated, Jatt Sikh son, 31 years old, 6'-3" tall, currently working as a Lawyer (Accounting and LLB double degree). If interested, please send through bio-data along with recent photographs to gsingh501@live.com

CL22005070

Wanted beautiful, tall, educated, vegetarian girl for 36 years old very handsome Hindu Khatri born Ireland Orthodontic Dentist, 5 ft. 10 inch, own successful practice in Dublin, handsome income. Contact: 00353833967281, jkvij2014@gmail.com

CL22005515

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Athletic teetotaller Canadian Citizen, issueless divorced short marriage. 38, 6'-1", B.Tech India, MS Computer Engineering Canada, Govt. job as Senior Cybersecurity Advisor. matchcad83@outlook.com +91-98774-57954 (WhatsApp).

CL22006013

Suitable qualified match for Aggarwal PR Canada, handsome Jalandhar based, well settled boy, 28, 6'-2", BCA, Web Designing Post-Graduation from Canada. No demand. Contact: 9815425410, 9888073393.

CL22006113

Wanted professional match preferably Doctor/ Dentist for MD Physician practising USA. Handsome, Punjabi, Brahmin 37, 168 cm, issueless divorcee after short marriage. Doctor's family. WhatsApp +1-647-787-4976.

CL22006824

Match for Hindu Ravidasia issueless widower 49/ 5'-11'', Post graduate, Chandigarh Govt. Employee, Income 12 Lacs. WhatsApp 94650-00268.

CL22007098

Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their US born son, 31 yr old, 6' tall, turbaned, degree in Computer Science, working for a Fortune 500 Company as a Senior Engineer. Admitted to a part time MBA program. Prefer a girl who is in the US or Canada already. Contact with biodata/ pic. Email: g2021singh@gmail.com

CL22007283

Professionally qualified US Citizen/PR/H1B match for Jat Sikh boy, March 1995, 6', handsome, B.Tech Comp Sc., MS Comp Sc. (USA), Working as Sr. Machine Learning Engineer in reputed Energy Company in USA (H1B Work Permit), well-educated family settled in Gurgaon. WhatsApp: 98685-01530, 98107-91652.

CL22007312

Suitable well qualified match for 1992 born, 5'-8" boy, Software developer in MNC, PR in Canada. 7009250628, 9463526973.

CL22007472

Suitable match for Jat handsome turbaned Gursikh UK born, citizen Doctor (Rheumatologist), teetotaller and vegetarian, 1986, 5'-10", London based family. Preferred match Sikh vegetarian, teetotaller Doctor or highly educated girl. Call/whatsapp: +447736206813.

CL22007571

Suitable match for Maish turben wearing, 46y, 5'-11", M.A., B.Ed., MBA, Teacher, own public school. Never married, looking very young. Please send your all details. E-Mail: singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.com Ph: 96533-50658.

CL22007585

Match for Arora Sikh 1985, 6’-1”, Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University Sonipat, salary 1.40 Lakh, parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.

CL22007594

Shimla basd affluent Sood family seeks decent PQM for their son 89 born/ 6ft./ B.Tech., NIT & MBA ISB-Hyd. Wrkg GGN as DGM/ 38 LPA. #94183-11548, 70188-16901.

CL22007606

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia (Khatti) Canada PR, Manglik boy, 9.12.94, 12:15 pm, Ludhiana, 6'-1", M.Tech. (Civil) from Canada. Preferably on study visa/Canada PR/work permit or from Punjab. 79863-86821, 98149-99964

CL22007616

Kashyap Brahmin, 5'-6", M.Sc. (Comp. Sci.), 13.10.1987, 5:35 am, Kangra, return from England, 9417144716, 8699000906.

CL22007620

Suitable match for handsome Sikh Khatri cleanshaved 36 years (issueless divorcee)/5'-8", Citizen of Australia, MPA (Master of Professional Accountancy & Australian Migration Law Degree). Parents retired Officer settled in Chandigarh. Brother Advocate. 99155-59376.

CL22007629

Match for Jalandhar Manglik Brahmin boy, B.Tech, 14.08.1995, 5'-9", Consultant in IT company, package 6 lac. Vaishno family. Employed girl preferred. 9478133990.

CL22007649

Suitable match for Australian PR Saini Sikh turbaned boy 1992/5'-9". Master Engineer, working as Manager in Australia. Upper caste no bar. Preferred Engineer. Contact: 9779102851.

CL22007674

CA match for CA Mahajan boy, 06.01.1988, 11:20 am Jalandhar. 97797-14156.

CL22007675

Professionally qualified Gursikh match for Canadian PR boy, 29 y/ 5'-5", B.Com., Chartered Accountant. (M) +14379965490, +9195309-33299 (WhatsApp).

CL22007678

Match for handsome Saini boy, permanent job, own house in Chandigarh, 1986/5'-7", short divorcee. Radhasoami family. 97797-33375

CL22007686

Seeking professionally qualified beautiful girl for Australian Citizen well educated Sikh Arora boy 25/ 5'-4", Govt. employee, non drinker, wears Turban Doctor/ IT/ Engineer preferred. Cate no bar. send complete details with recent photos. bobmak2005@gmail.com

CL22007761

Suitable match for Canadian PR, Sood handsome well settled boy, 12.09.1992, 7.25 am, Kapurthala, 6', divorcee (short marriage). Kundli must. Contact: 9814063721.

CL22007818

Legally divorced, 46, Bansal, issueless, senior position in reputed IT Company in Sales, residing in own flat, Zirakpur. Living with parents. If divorcee, only issueless girl preferred, flexible on caste. Both working or home maker is fine. Email: premsagargupta@yahoo.com 99886-36588, WhatsApp: 96460-00553.

CL22007825

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-8", 13.02.1991, Chandigarh, working as Software Engineer at TCS, Gurgaon, 15 LPA. 70875-59695.

CL22007870

Lobana Sikh boy, Canadian citizen, 1985 born, 6' tall, Cyber Security professional, flexible to relocate, wants professionally qualified match preferably from USA. Send biodata and picture of girl. 96677-23663 (WhatsApp only)

CL22007872

Seeking professionally qualified Jatt-Sikh match for our 5'-9", 86 born Engineer son Ph.D from USA and currently working as Scientist in USA. Plz send biodata and latest pictures to singh98542@gmail.com

CL22007874

Seeking professionally qualified match for cleanshaven 5'-11", 91 born, Tonk Kashatria Sikh boy, B-Tech., MBA (IT), working in MNC (Chandigarh), annual income 20 LPA+. Express entry file in pool at 476 CRS awaiting PR. Family settled in Canada. Upper cast no bar. WA +190522-62251.

CL22008110

Professional qualified suitable match for Canadian Citizen vegetarian divorcee Hindu Khatri 38, 5'-11", well settled boy. Contact: 7888831843.

CL22008121

Suitable match for 1981 born, 5'-10", UK returned boy. Preferably Nurse/Physiotherapist with IELTS. Small educated family Phagwara. 9888901772.

CL22008133

Wanted a suitable match for German citizen vegetarian Jatt Sikh Doctor boy, aged 27, the girl should be a German based Doctor with age less than 27. Students can apply. Those interested should call us at 015-214497105 between 9 to 10 a.m. marriage bureau excuse.

CL22008159

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin teetotaler, hardworking handsome boy from a well settled educated Punjabi family. M.Tech. in Electronics & Robotics, 5'-7", 16 July 94 born, working in Denmark. Well qualified girl (B.Tech/ M.Tech./ Computer Science etc.) from an educated family willing to work in Denmark. Please communicate with date, time and place of birth with a natural photograph of the girl. Email: rajeshsvd@yahoo.com WhatsApp 81301-97134. No agents please.

CL22008165

Compatible match for Sikh Doctor 37, 168, US Citizen, MD & Fellowship CC. Short previous marriage annulled. WhatsApp +1 443 467 9933

CL22008166

Professionally qualified match for Jatt Sikh US Citizen, 27 years, 5'-7", Software Engineer. Well settled & educated CA family. Please contact with bio-data & pictures at grewalfamily94@yahoo.com.

CL22008242

Canadian Citizen Sain i Sikh Banga boy, 1991, 5'-11", B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and Mast ers in Engineering Ma nagement completed at Windsor Canada. Requir e Saini/ Jat Sikh girl Canada & USA. Well sett led. Family based Chan digarh. WhatsApp 98141 -15127.

CL22008252

Canada PR Majzbi Balmiki boy, 1994, 5'-7", Vet. Doctor. Well settled family. Mother, father Govt. service. Mobile: 82840-61767.

CL22008355

Alliance invited from a slim, beautiful, homely girl should be working for a tall, handsome boy working Germany, 1991 born/5'-8", Non manglik, well settled any interested match maker contact at number given below. Call only. Interested go to Germany preference Brahmin family. India no. 90411-43829. Whatsapp 004915166070489. varun0063@gmail.com

CL22008372

Suitable match for Sarswat Brahmin boy 32/ 5'-8", MCA, MBA from Germany, visiting India may first week. Caste no bar. WhatsApp 95016-65565.

CL22008392

Professionally qualified match (Tricity working preferred) for Saraswat Brahmin boy from Patiala, 9.12.1989, 5'-8", B.Tech., MBA, working MNC Chandigarh, H1B returned, father retired class one officer. Contact: 62843-39058.

CL22008399

Saraswat Brahmin boy 1995/5'-7", completed MIT from Australia, on TR in Canberra. B.Sc. Nursing, any medical line, M.Sc. IT. Upper caste no bar. 95019-05353.

CL22008401

Brahmin Sikh boy, 5'-8", B.Tech. CSE, 92 born, working in MNC Chandigarh. Khatri Sikh also welcome. 97795-99111.

CL22008413

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, Advocate, Jan 1988, 5'-5", own practice in Jalandhar. Contact: 8872923132.

CL22008490

Beautiful match required (30 or below) for smart handsome 5'-9" Garg boy, 07.06.1990, 5:30 p.m. Patiala, Chemical Engineering Thapar University Patiala, M.S./ Masters and Ph.D. from Denmark, working in top US Industry in Denmark. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 84271-84144 Tricity.

CL22008508

MD/MS match for fair, handsome, convent educated, MS (Ortho), 6', Punjabi Brahmin, 5 Oct. 90. 94637-47339.

CL22008634

Suitable match for handsome NRI Sood Khatri boy, August 1994, 5'-10", doing job in bank at Canada. 99886-83615.

CL22008655

Suitable match for Hindu Yaduvanshi boy, 5'-11", born on 1991, based in Australia (MBA, M.Sc. IT). Looking for beautiful and educated girl. Upper caste no bar. Mob. 8360325744.

CL22008672

Match for 1993 born/ 6'-2" Convent educated, B.Sc Nautical Science. Officer Merchant Navy, status family. 76968-99446, 62843-45762.

CL22008706

Seeking beautiful match for handsome Jat Sikh cutsurd boy, 36 years, 5’-11”, High School Graduate USA Citizen, good annual income. Family settle in USA for last 25 years. Match from Chandigarh/Mohali/ Fatehgarh Sahib/Ropar/Patiala/Ludhiana districts are only preferred. Boy presently at Mohali. Preferred age of girl 28 to 32.Contact: 79735-48562, 9988953770, Email: sonubains9@gmail.com

CL22008759

SM4 Punjabi Sarswat Brahmin boy, slim handsome, Masters of Engineering, working in Big4 Gurugram, March 1993, 5'-9". Parents retired Government servants, also settled in Tricity/ Chandigarh. Contact: 82646-50055.

CL22008765

SM for non Manglik Hindu Khatri convent educated boy 06.3.92, 06:31 pm, Chandigarh, 5’-8”, BE, LLM, working in Legal Firm. Father Class-I Officer, family settled in Chandigarh. Contact 75081-85439.

CL22008768

Canada PR Mazbhi/ Valmiki handsome boy, 1993, 5'-7", B.Tech.. Preferred PR girl. 98889-09131.

CL22008781

Match for Canada settled Chandigarh Rajput boy 20.4.1988, 5 pm, Chandigarh/5'-11", M.Sc. Hospitality, working at London Antrio. Girl willing settle at Canada. 89688-96910.

CL22008812

Jat Sikh Defence Officers family with Urban/Rural property seek qualified match for unmarried son, M.Tech Engineer, 40/6'-2", residing in Singapore on PR status, working in leading MNC as Senior Executive with handsome salary. E-mail: singa49p@gmail.com

CL22008879

Seeking smart well qualified match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, B.Tech, March 1994, 5’-10”, running timber & plywood business at Dehradun. Family based at Dehradun. Contact: 09412007173, Email: ravindersinghphull98@gmail.com

CL22008944

Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: ranjitcoburg@gmail.com

CL22008982

Canada PR, Arora Sikh boy, having 6' height, Oct. 1991 born, PG Diploma Holder, well settled Realtor at Kitchener (Ontario). Seeks well educated, slim, Gursikh. Preferably Canada based compatible girl. Mb - 98142-23615.

CL22009229

Suitable match for Canadian PR, Verma (Goldsmith) handsome boy, 15.10.1990, 10.15 am, Batala, 6'-1", B.Tech (CS), Working as Technology Lead at Infosys Canadian employee. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9815764154.

CL22009303

Professionally qualified Ramdasia Sikh handsome boy, 5’-9”, October 1990, B.Tech, working Infosys-Chandigarh, package 18 LPA. Contact: 87259-00203.

CL22009354

Suitable match is sought for 39 years old/5'-8½", Jat Sikh divorcee, highly qualified, M.Tech. Computer Science, pursuing Ph.D and working as Lecturer. Also having agricultural and rental income. Mob: 89689-85991.

CL22009459

Manglik/ Non-Manglik match for Khatri Canadian citizen 27, 168 cms. Vegetarian, Non-smoker, no alcohol. Horoscope matching desired. bassidevender@gmail.com

CL22009472

Sikh Canadian PR 33/ 6'-0", Ramgharia Masters (Canada), clean shaven, Jalandhar based, seeking a Bride residing in Canada/ US. Caste Religion no bar. 79730-25074, jag875643@gmail.com. Agents are prohibited.

CL22009484

Professionally qualified preferably employed match for handsome Goel Boy, 5 '10", 1986, B Tech (IT)from Bombay. High Class educated business family based at Mohali. Tricity preferred. Contact8728007775, 9780195534

CL22009676

USA permanent resident, cleanshaven, handsome Jat Sikh boy 35, 6'-0", (Issueless divorcee), M.BA, Finance from USA. Seeks beautiful girl from USA/Visa holder. Upper caste no bar. 89687-34959.

CL22009705

Qualified liberal bride for Canada permanent resident teetotaller M.Tech. Sikh cutsurd short term divorced 29, 5'-5.5" 89689-54384.

CL22009753

Tricitycompatible Govt. employed match for Arora handsome boy, 5'-8", 29.4.1993, 11:40 p.m., Chandigarh, B.Com (Hons), MBE, Asstt. Manager Scale II Govt. PSU Insurance Chandigarh. 10-15 Lakh P.A. Caste no bar. Own house Mohali. Whatsapp 98886-11032. satpaarora61@gmail.com

CL22009767

Beautiful qualified match for fair Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy 23.12.1994, 11:40 AM, Ambala, 5'-9", BCA, Persuing MCA. Package 15 lac. Business family. 94166-30511.