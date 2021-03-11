Brides Wanted

CL21121684

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 30/ 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with rural/ urban property. Looking for beautiful, well educated girl currently in the US, preferably US citizen. Please respond with biodata and pictures to docmatri14@gmail.com

CL21121944

We are looking for professionally qualified match for our Canadian citizen, clean shaven Sikh boy, 1989 born, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, work as CEO / Senior Engineer in Toronto. Preferred Canada settled girl. Please send details along with recent photograph at goodluck8971@gmail.com.

CL22010483

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for their son, 34 yrs., 5'-10", handsome, cleanshaven, raised in Canada, University Graduate, well versed in both cultures. Federal Govt. Employee on permanent position. Well settled, educated family. The girl should be below 31 years, educated, beautiful, family oriented, from Jat Sikh family. Marriage bureaus please excuse. Please send biodata & recent picture to: hsmatri22@outlook.com Call/Whatsapp 6283718757.

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. unshinedayx00@gmail.com

CL22003020

We are looking for a Jatt Sikh professionally qualified girl for our Australian born and educated, Jatt Sikh son, 31 years old, 6'-3" tall, currently working as a Lawyer (Accounting and LLB double degree). If interested, please send through bio-data along with recent photographs to gsingh501@live.com

CL22005401

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee, (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

CL22010093

Wanted GNM/B.Sc. Nursing girl for Ad-dharmi (Ravidasia) boy, B.Pharmacy, 1989, 5'-8", running chemist shop, Jalandhar. 9463008795.

CL22010102

Jat Sikh boy, 30 above, 5'-10", Diploma Electronics/Communications, Instructor (Contract) Polytechnic, Ludhiana. Seeks suitable girl. 9815683043.

CL22010403

PQM for BE/MS Engineer California State job, USA citizen, 43/6'-1", intelligent, handsome, earnings dollar 3 lacs plus, ample property & assets, well-educated family, divorcee (no kid), Jat Sikh looking for issueless girl. Religion/caste no bar. Please contact with pics and biodata at match1111@gmail.com, Whatsspp: +19163359731

CL22010405

Ahluwalia 1991, 5’-10”, handsome Punjabi, Degree Hotel Management, Switzerland, Manager abroad. Father Govt Officer. 79734-38202.

CL22010545

Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy 1991/5'-9", B.Arch., Architect and Fine Art Photographer at Mohali. Father Advocate, Mother Teacher. Contact 90411-15669.

CL22010568

Equally professionally qualified match for Canada PR Hindu Khatri 1992 5'-10" Ph.d., Post Doctrate Fellow, University of Canada, Ludhiana based family 98143-12054, 80545-64073

CL22010662

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR handsome, turbaned, teetotaller boy from status family, 6'-3", Jan. 1989, B.Tech., MBA, working with Bell Canada (Toronto). Call/WhatsApp: 98556-01364.

CL22010786

Sikh Mair Rajput boy 26/5'-8", B.Tech. (ECE), currently on temporary resident Visa till April 2024, Australia. Looking for an educated girl. Preference to Australia. 96460-40620, 96461-09789.

CL22010865

SM for Australian citizen Jat Sikh Chd. based B.Tech, 6'-2", Oct. 1988 boy, working as Project Manager in MNC at Melbourne. Short marriage, issueless divorcee. Contact: 98154-12818.

CL22010882

Seeking vegetarian Amritdhari Keski wearing (or ready to wear) well qualified Singhnee for 34 years old well settled 5'-11", Amritdhari Singh working as a Software Engineering Manager in USA. issueless innocent divorcee (4 month marriage). Caste no bar. Send your profile with latest pictures on WhatsApp: +91-98993-79442.

CL22010906

Educated Khatri Arora bride for Canadian citizen, 1993, 5'-10" boy, doing Government job. Whatsapp: +14163571237.

CL22010919

Match for 16-02-1993, 5'-10" Khatri M.Tech boy working in MNC Banglore. Parents living in Panchkula. Mob: 78892-41587, 98036-46406.

CL22010931

Suitable match for handsome Khatri boy looking for beautiful girl with good morals, Boy belongs to well established business family since 1957, Height 5'-11", From Ambala, Age 29, BBA from Chitkara university. Pursuing family business from last 9 years. Contact 70270-71555.

CL22010968

Brahmin Punjabi born 88/ 5'-10", Master in Abroad, working in MNC (15 LPA), own flat in Gurgaon, preferred professionally qualified working girl. (Delhi/ NCR) vegetarian family. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 63077-66567.

CL22010975

Canadian PR well settled handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 16.8.1990, 12:20 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech. (Engg.), Big-4 company Calgary, Canada. Contact: 98722-14049, 78373-36016.

CL22011097

Australian citizen Jat Sikh boy 1985/ 5'-6", Bachelor in Commerce, Chartered Accountant, working as Manager in MNC Australia. Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Contact with photo's biodata WhatsApp 0061412595521, jasbir35@hotmail.com

CL22011123

Professionally qualified match for Canadian immigrant Kamboj Sikh boy, 1995, 5'-7", Commerce Graduate, working in reputed MNC. Parents/family settled in USA/Canada. 9815601651.

CL22011131

Qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin boy 08/12/1992, 9:08 am, Patiala, 6', B.Tech, MBA. Working in Chandigarh, 20 Lakh. Upper castes welcome. 99159-01995, 98159-71265.

CL22011139

Suitable qualified match Doctor/ Engineer/ Web Developer for Khatri PR Canada, handsome Chandigarh based, well settled boy 29, 5'-11", Mechanical Engineer from Canadian University. Contact: agtrehan@gmail.com 403-615-3735 with photo and biodata.

CL22011172

America based Kamboj Sikh family looking for beautiful educated girl. boy US Green Card holder, MBA Form USA, high salary, unmarried, 44 / 5'-8",living in California, girl should be unmarried. upper caste welcome. Please send biodata with most recent pictures to sikhmatch4321@gmail.com, whats app 88476-76287

CL22011197

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Nai boy NP, BBA, 5'-3", December 1991 born, working in MNC Gurgram. Parents retired based at Chandigarh. 79738-05684, 78373-06556.

CL22011226

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Manglik boy, 28, 5'-9", fair colour, MBA, MNC Gurgaon, package 12 lakh. Jalandhar based gentle family. Preferred qualified Punjabi girl working Gurgaon. Contact: 7508036454, 9988770454.

CL22011240

Jat Gursikh 1995/ 5'-10" regular Govt job at Chandigarh. Seeking girl with Govt job PGI/ Tricity/ High Court/ Other. 94630-00696.

CL22011254

US citizen/ PR match for a Jat Sikh, 91 born, handsome, 6' tall boy, double degree in Actuarial Sciences & Mathematics, Software Engineer in Bay Area CA. Highly educated family well settled in US and Australia. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +61401500790 or ausie1469@gmail.com

CL22011296

Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, August 1976, 5'-6",never married B.Sc. B.Ed, MA, M.Ed. MBA, Govt. job. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98880-82149.

CL22011332

Match for Singla boy 1991, 5'-9", B.Tech. (ECE), working Delhi, 6.5 Lakh per annum. Own Flat Faridabad. Father Retd. Whatsapp +9194176-01697.

CL22011382

SM4 10/1992 born 6'+ boy practicing Advocate in High Court, qualified law Graduate (NCA Canada) preparing for Bar exam Canada. Tall slim Canada PR/ WP girl preferred. Brother in USA, sister in Canada. Caste/ religion no bar. Ph: 98767-02453.

CL22011446

Match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, IT professional in Canada, 1994, 5'-9", B.Tech. from India, PG from Canada, drawing handsome package. Caste no bar. Father doctor. Sister Dentist. Brother in law Surgeon. Contact: 9815085089, whatsapp: 7889285275.

CL22011524

Saraswat Brahmin Punjabi Non-manglik handsome boy, 08.03.1991, 3.10 am, Jalandhar, 6'-1", well settled family, B.Tech, MBA, Key Manager in MNC (Paint) package 10 lac. Required tall girl. Mobile No: 9888245449, 9646070085.

CL22011537

SM4 for Dhiman Sikh turbaned gentle boy, 5'-11", Oct. 83, England citizen, Diploma in business Management, doing own family business in Leeds. Doaba family preferred. 9815500909.

CL22011572

Suitable match for Rajput 1990, 5’-11”, MCA, working as Software Engineer IT Park MNC Chandigarh. Preferred working with minimum height 5’-6”. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 84272-47838.

CL22011597

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32, 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl. Caste no bar. Call whatsapp +9194664-36721,+14168224721.

CL22011598

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32, 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl. Caste no bar. Call WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

CL22011617

Professionally qualified match for Tonk-Kashatriya boy 1989/5'-8", B.Tech. Chandigarh, MS from USA, working Software Engineer. Seeks USA/ Canada PR girl. Caste no bar. Contact: 94170-04087.

CL22011627

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy 1975/ 5'-10" MBA, Unmarried, Pure Vaishnu, Divorcee Consider. Caste no bar. 82647-16472 (Faridkot)

CL22011693

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Sept. 92 Chandigarh, 5'-9", double Masters in Science, working as Consultant Australian PR. Preference for Medical Engg. Science or Australia based girl. 94631-87821.

CL22011859

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 1991, Jalandhar, 5'-11". Preferred B.Sc Nursing, B.Ed, Canadian PR/work permit/student visa girl. Contact: 9815826603.

CL22011950

Match for CA Mahajan boy 1988, Jalandhar, caste no bar. 97797-14156.

CL22012108

Permanent Resident of America Jat Sikh Handsome, Intelligent Boy 1994 / 5'-11", Well Settled Software Developer, also doing good in Real Estates need Doctor / Engineer Girl. Marriage Bureau Excuse. 90568-03861

CL22012121

Suitable match for Canadian PR, well settled self employed Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy, 28.03.1989, 8.08 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8". Girl residing in Canada preferred. 9988257377.

CL22012137

Match for Canada Permanent Resident Garg boy, 5'-10", 15.08.1995, 1:52 am, Chandigarh. Working in Software Company Ontario Canada. 99886-77497.

CL22012368

Seeking smart well qualified match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, B.Tech.March 1994, 5'-10', running timber plywood business at Dehradun. Family based at Dehradun. Contact: 094120-07173. Email: ravindersinghphull98@gmail.com

CL22012375

Match for handsome Khatri never married boy, working in US MNC Mohali, drawing 35+ lakh package, Oct. 1977 born, 5'-11", owns property in Chandigarh, looks 7-8 years younger than his age. 98159-93834, 99158-38405. Caste no bar.

CL22012376

Suitable MBBS/ Dentist doctor match for Australian resident Jat Sikh MBBS Consultant Physician India born. Currently in India. Whatsapp: 79019-04509.

CL22012427

Hindu Arora, non-Manglik boy 22.05.1989, MBA in Finance, working at Karnal with Pvt. Bank as Branch Manager, Karnal, 6.50 + LPA. Father Retd. from Govt. Bank, own house. 83978-71138.

CL22012434

Suitable PQM match for Australian resident,5'-10",tall Jat Sikh Insurance Executive September 1989. Whatsapp: 0061426978932.

CL22012581

Seeking suitable match for issueless very shortly divorced Brahmin boy, 02.08.1986/ 5'-11", BIM Engineering, Govt job. Simple sober family Chandigarh. Contact 83601-01942, 97797-44344.