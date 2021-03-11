Brides Wanted

CL21121684

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 30/ 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with rural/ urban property. Looking for beautiful, well educated girl currently in the US, preferably US citizen. Please respond with biodata and pictures to docmatri14@gmail.com

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com

CL22013365

SC R&O/ 1992, M.A (History and Punjabi) Govt. employee (Clerk in PWD) Mother: Govt. Teacher. 1st Preference- Govt. Teacher. 99143-58038.

CL22014556

Professionally qualified match for Melbourne based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, permanent resident of Australia (PR), 1991 born, Master of Information Technology, working as a Supervisor, height 5'-9", handsome and fit. Family well settled. Caste no bar. Contact: 0061424370312 (WhatsApp), Email: sharmaaman91@ymail.com

CL22015134

Match for Hindu Ravidasia issueless widower 49/ 5'-11'', Post graduate, Chandigarh Govt. Employee, Income 12 Lacs. WhatsApp 94650-00268.

CL22015768

Beautiful well educated match for Saini Sikh handsome boy, April 1995, 5'-6", B.Tech. M.E. Australia, working in Australia on work permit. PR applied. Father Class-I officer. Family settled Mohali. 81948-40424, 97794-64004.

CL22015819

Rajput Engineer boy, 29, 5'-10". Require MBBS AFMC, Civil services eligible girl. Send Kundli. 6280775284.

CL22015847

Suitable match for Arora boy 5'-10'', 1994 born, B.Ped, Central govt. employee (Coach). Preferably govt. employee in Tricity. WhatsApp 98140-40475.

CL22015930

Suitable match for Turbaned Ramgarhia Chandigarh boy, Graduate, 5'-11", Nov. 1994, Own Logistics business. Handsome income. Vegetarian family. Caste no bar. 98141-12780, 93577-12780.

CL22015982

Kashyap Rajput Mehra Hindu vegetarian boy, Oct. 1991, 5'-11". Electronic Engineer, own IT(AI) Company, handsome income. Father retired manager. Educated family. Pref. well educated working in teaching in and around Chandigarh. 98977-34379.

CL22016021

Match for smart Jat-Sikh boy, 28/ 5'9" BTech/MBA, working in MNC @ 13LPA Decent property, Parents Govt. Employees. WhatsApp: 9416167446, nap.farm01@gmail.com

CL22016080

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD, doing Govt. job in USA, 5'-8", 37. Caste no bar. Presently in Punjab. 83608-76705.

CL22016224

Suitable match for Chartered Accountant Goyal boy, 5'-8", 1993 born. Settled in Chandigarh, own practice. Contact: 70094-48954.

CL22016262

Match for handsome Australian Citizen Brahmin boy, 1986 born, 6' tall, Professional career in youth services in reputed college. Issueless divorcee after 5 months. Chandigarh based affluent family. Caste no bar. 98724-40438.

CL22016283

Match for Sikh Arora handsome (Aneja) boy, 28, 5'-11", 10+2 Civil Engineering , Own Business. Father businessman. Mohali settled family. Whatsapp – 9888137697

CL22016343

Australian citizen handsome SC boy, 91 born, 5'-9", well settled in Melbourne with family, own business, house, never married, looking girl with good family values. Preferably in Australia, +61423125159 or WhatsApp +91 94634-45511.

CL22016504

Mazbhi Sikh, 30, 5'-8", own saloon. Only IELTS clear, Graduate girl. Caste no bar. 9779114495.

CL22016544

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Turbaned boy 34, 5'8", B.Tech, Working as Senior Technologist (Software engineer) in MNC, package 28LPA. Recently stamped Work Visa, moving to USA soon. Father retired Senior Army officer. Contact-7696880440

CL22016546

Aulakh, 5?-10??, Feb 81, M.S from Canada, Software Engineer, PR Canada, In India on a short visit, contact 9253364203.

CL22016560

Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1" Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada) Contact: matrimony1777@gmail.com, +91-70099-51163

CL22016578

Match for Ramdasia Boy, Short divorcee,1990,5'4" B.Tech, Govt Job, seeks Govt job/well qualified unmarried girl 8512051592.

CL22016595

PQM for Jat Sikh Canadian Citizen, 85/ 5’-11”, Engineer. Whatsapp 95928-90858

CL22016635

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, Australian citizen 1988, 5'-8", Diploma in Real Estate, now working in Real Estate Industry in Australia. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Boy now in India for three weeks. Contact with biodata recent photos WhatsApp 0061412595521.

CL22016657

PQ beautiful girl for MBA Verma boy, 5'-11", Sept. 90, working in US MNC in Chandigarh, decent pack. Own house. Parents Class-I. Mob. 82838-31017.

CL22016688

Tonk Khatri boy, 8.12.88, 6:09 am, 5'-7", Automobile Engg. working as Instructor in Govt. ITI Chd. Seeks qualified girl. Mob: 9780521621.

CL22016703

German settled M.Tech. (German) 1992, 5'-8", Tonkashtria boy, working in reputed company in (German), caste no bar. 94172-23634, 96468-23634.

CL22016725

Suitable alliance for Dhiman boy, 5'-8", 27 yrs, serving Defence officer, seeks well educated, Defence officer girl. Contact: 9463540761, 9465237753.

CL22016754

Brahmin boy, 34, 5'-8", MBA, job in MNC, 7.50 lakh, issueless, divorcee, Jalandhar. Nearby Jalandhar. Khatri, Arora also welcome. 9878795517.

CL22016813

US born, well established Jatt Sikh handsome successful businessman, landlord of multiple commercial and residential rental properties, 1991, 5'-6.5". UCSB Graduate, seeking well educated with good family values. Caste/religions no bar. Please share the information at: rajcali1984@gmail.com

CL22016836

Khatri boy, 28.12.1989, 4.25 am, 5'-10", Graduation, business in Kullu (HP). Marriage bureau excuse. 8557974463, 9815212463.

CL22016840

Khatri Manglik boy, 18.12.90, 11:58 am, 5'-4", B.Com. Honors, own business. Marriage bureau excuse. 9736565200.

CL22016888

Suitable match for Hindu boy 28/ 5'-5", B.Tech, M.S working as civil Engineer Australia (PR) Well settled. contact 64655-24100, 62809-81721

CL22016907

Match for 1994/ 5'-11", doing M.Tech. Australia, Landlord Brahmin family boy. Preference Canada, Australia. Upper caste welcome. 96535-87474.

CL22016911

Kamboj Sikh boy 30 years/ 6 Ft., B.Tech. Working MNC Gurugram, Income 6 LPA. IELTS 6.5 bands. Rural/ Urban properties. Father businessman Faridabad. 9 Acre land Amritsar. 98114-83125.

CL22016944

Professional match for Jat Sikh 25/ 6'-1", Doctor boy, working abroad. Brother studying. Father Army Officer. Owns urban rural property. 89688-77844.

CL22017012

SMF 33 yrs, SC Ad-dharmi, 5'-6", Canada citizen, B.Tech boy. Girl should be from Doaba region having PR/work permit from IT/Medical sector and job with the same line. Send biodata, photos. Phone: 9888249815.

CL22017041

Canada PR -Handsome, Tall (6’) Toronto based Ahluwalia Boy, 30 yrs, B.Tech, MBA, Banker - from Defence Family, seeking beautiful PQM Match. Caste no bar. Contact 92134-10487, 92136-01402.

CL22017073

Canadian lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

CL22017187

M/N beautiful working match for a 27 year handsome khatri boy 5- 9" 21 LPA MNC Gurugram . Upper caste welcome 7973461326

CL22017198

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC with decent package at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact: 96464-46293.

CL22017207

Suitable vegetarian match for SC (Ramdasia) Manglik boy 27.09.88, 5:15 am, 5'-7", Manager RBI (Grade B Direct), Package 22 Lakh approx. Prospectus of higher positions in bank. Brother settled abroad. Parents Retd, Chandigarh. No Bar. 94171-83829.

CL22017219

Suitable MBBS/ Dentist doctor match for Australian resident Jat Sikh MBBS Consultant Physician India born,March 1988, 5'-11", tall. 79019-04509.Whatsapp: 0061450086178

CL22017227

Suitable match for clean shaven Jat Sikh Australian resident, Insurance Executive, September 1989, 5'-10". Whatsapp: 0061426978932.

CL22017244

Well qualified/NRI match for Ramgarhia/Dhiman boy, 91 born, 6', Diploma Mech. Engg. Own business. Sister married, settled Australia. 99152-90984, 91508-59000

CL22017416

In Amritsar, U.K. based British Sikh boy, 47, 5'-8", unmarried, University Graduate, respectable family, seeks Sikh bride 27-32, family oriented, reasonably, educated. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

CL22017426

Educated, suitable match for handsome Majbi Sikh boy, 30/5'-10", Graduate, working reputed Company Chandigarh. Contact 98721-92239.

CL22017473

Suitable match for divorced boy, 43/ 5'-11", B.Com, MBA, vegetarian, Non-drinker, working in private sector. 7888509826, jattsikh2022@gmail.com

CL22017483

Saini Sikh boy, 5'-10", 1994 born, (Ropar), B.Tech. Govt job as JE. Parents in Govt job. Looking for beautiful girl working in Govt/PSU. Contact: 9417335017.

CL22017522

Suitable match for 6'-2", October 1988, Australian Citizen, B.Tech.,issueless divorcee boy. Working in MNC at Mellbourne. Mobile: 98552-00914.

CL22017573

Match for Rajput Chandel boy, 5’-9”, 31.3.1994, 02:17 pm, B.Tech Mechanical, Merchant Navy Engineer. Well settled family. Please contact after kundli match. Contact: 94634-92121.

CL22017607

Tonk-Kashtri, 5'-11", boy, 11.08.1991, B.Tech, PR Canada Gvot. job. Required beautiful, well qualified girl. 98156-70060.

CL22017688

Simple homely Punjabi girl for Khatri Punjabi handsome 5'-9", 1987 boy. Having well established business in Guwahati (Assam). No bar. WhatsApp 94351-01455. Email: anna.verma@gmail.com

CL22017782

Professionally qualified preferably employed match for handsome Goel boy, 5'-10", 1986, B.Tech (IT) from Bombay. Uni. educated and high class business family settled at Mohali. Contact 87280-07775, 62840-79032.

CL22017785

Match for Manglik khatri Canadian PR Boy. DOB 20 June 1991 9:38 pm chandigarh. Studied Bussiness Management and Public relations and marketing. Working in IT company in toronto. Currently in India

CL22017814

Punjabi Brahmin boy, 16.03.89, 1:00 p.m., Saharanpur (UP) 5'-11", B.E., M.S. (USA) working in Austin, USA. Excellent package. Green Card under process. Seek upper caste girl B.E./ M.Tech. (India/USA). Mob. 93680-16499. WhatsApp Number 94290-03799.

CL22017884

SM4 Himachali Thakur Rajput B.Tech., MBA, 15.10.91, 7:55 am, Bilaspur, 5'-10", settled in Tricity. working in Govt. Bank. Preferred employed girl of Tricity/HP. 98787-79776.

CL22017955

PQM for Goyal handsome boy 17.2.93, 10:25 pm, 5'-11", Birth Place Dhuri, Canadian PR, B.Tech., MBA, excellent job in Toronto. Call or WhatsApp 88476-06877.

CL22017990

Canada PR, Arora Sikh boy, having 6' height, Oct. 1991 born, Post Graduation Diploma holder, well settled at Kitchener (Ontario) seeks well educated, slim, Gursikh, preferably Canada based compatible girl. Mb: 98142-23615.

CL22018032

Beautiful Scholar Sober girl for Batwal Mahasha smart hard working, B.Tech., 28 years, 5'-9", presently on working visa in Canada. Girl in Nursing profession in PGI Chandigarh preferred. 99142-08090.

CL22018068

Suitable match required for NT/ND Gursikh boy April 1990, 5'-7", Ludhiana. B.Tech. (CSE) working in MNC as Director, Gurgaon. Handsome salary. Father Manager retired Nationalized Bank. WhatsApp pic and biodata at Mobile: 70091-93514, 99159-13135. Email: sethi.manjitkaur

CL22018073

Suitable professionally qualified beautiful girl match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, Software professional working in Australia, 5'-8", 1989, Amritsar. Upper caste welcome. Mobile: 98888-68823.

CL22018098

Seeking highly qualified employed, beautiful match for Sikh Ramgarhia handsome boy, 29, 5’-10”, Officer in Merchant Navy. Upper caste no bar. Mohali based officer’s family. 9815134614.

CL22018101

SM for Hindu Punjabi boy, 5'-8", M.Sc. & MBA. 82, working MNC, 10.5 lacs. Upper caste welcome. 63972-24343 (WhatsApp).