Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22052062

SM for Muktsar native Goyal boy, 21.08.1993, 16:55, 5'-10", (B.Tech. Civil, M.Tech. Structures), slim, handsome, own flat & well settled in Delhi. 93131-49429.

AGGARWAL

CL22053958

Medico match preferably Radiologist/Psychiatric required for Gupta boy, 1996 born, 5'-5", Final year DNB student Radio-diagnosis. Mother, father, sister, brother-in-law all Doctors. Khatri welcome. Contact: 9815341678.

AGGARWAL

CL22054011

SM for manglik, vegetarian boy working in UK as software engineer, 6', 4.57pm,15/10/1993,Amritsar. computer graduate/CA preferred. marriage bureaus ,please excuse. 9501052255

AGGARWAL

CL22055056

Suitable match for Chartered Accountant Goyal boy, 5'-8", 1993 born. Settled in Chandigarh, own practice. Contact: 70094-48954.

AGGARWAL

CL22055814

Suitable match for Mohali based family Garg boy, running own business, B.Tech, 23.12.1992, 02:40 pm, 5’-5”. 7009377273.

AGGARWAL

CL22056146

Preferred Govt. employed/ well educated girl, match for handsome Singla boy. Dec. 1993 born, 5'-8", Punjab Govt. employed. Mob: 98881-09615.

BRAHMIN

CL22054048

SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin teetotaller boy, 34, 5'-11'', New Zealand citizen, issueless divorcee, very short marriage. Software Engineer, high income. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: +642102542900. Email: bridewanted2022@gmail.com biodata with photo. No calls please. Marriage bureau stay away.

BRAHMIN

CL22054142

Medico/Non-medico match for BDS Saraswat Brahmin boy, 22.08.1988, 2:04 pm, Jalandhar, height 6'-1", own practice, own clinic. Status family preferred. Upper caste no bar. 9417025454.

BRAHMIN

CL22054195

Beautiful well educated match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome vegetarian Punjabi boy BE (CS), 26, 162" working as a Software Developer in Multinational Company. USA citizen. Family boy coming boy in India on Aug. 31. E-mail ashok.4a@gmail.com, +001-775-515-2392.

BRAHMIN

CL22054935

Saraswat Brahmin boy regular JE in Punjab Govt., M.Tech., 30. Father retired Officer, Mohali settled. Employed girl preferred. 99889-98295.

BRAHMIN

CL22055094

Suitable Employed match for Brahmin boy, B.Tech., Working in MNC Mohali, 5'-11", Dec. 92 born, Father, Mother retired from Govt. service. Contact 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

CL22056180

Match for smart Bhardwaj Brahmin boy Age 26, Height 5'-8", Diploma in Electrical working in Italy. Upper caste welcome. 89686-28450, 80541-76842.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22055373

Professionally qualified match for Engineer single child handsome boy, 29 Years, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", 18 LPA, Manager in top MNC, Bangalore. Mother Gupta/Father Yadav. Caste no bar. Contact 62836-24998.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22055936

MD/MS match for fair, handsome, Oct. 90, 6', MS (Ortho), Brahmin boy. 94637-51400

JAT SIKH

CL22050488

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22052116

31 years old fair skinned American Jat Sikh Sardar Finance leader at Fortune 500 Company. Seeks well educated girl. Contact @ whatsapp +17737068871.

JAT SIKH

CL22054032

Well off Jat Sikh parents seek beautiful, fair and tall, well qualified match for their very smart handsome, cutsurd, 6’-2”, September 94 born son. Graduate from reputed Canadian University. Canadian PR with a very decent semi-government job. Father retired Senior Punjab Govt. officer. Please respond with biodata/ family details and pics @ WhatsApp: +9198782-56544, email: 4matri44@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22054514

Jatt Sikh Brar 1991/6'-4", M.Com., Pb. Govt. job. High status family. Want same match. Contact 98156-60490.

JAT SIKH

CL22054816

Suitable match for Jan 1996 born, 5'10" Jat Sikh Naval Officer, wears turban. Reputed Public School educated, B Tech. Single child. Affluent family, settled in Mohali. WhatsApp biodata on 6005404971. No calls please.

JAT SIKH

CL22054928

Suitable match for Sandhu boy 1991, 6 ft Canadian PR, currently working in Calgary, Canada. Parents are Canadian PRs. 1 Biological sister married & well settled in Calgary, Canada, looking for a hard working, pretty, educated & homely girl, serious inquiries only. Please contact only Jatt Sikh families. Bureau excuse. +919888827771 or sandhukd05@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22054983

Canadian citizen, unmarried Jat Sikh boy, 1986 born, 6 feet 2 inches tall, well educated: MA English, non drinker, only son of his parents and well settled in Canada, seeks suitable match. Please send the girl's bio-data at email: rsnarwal25@gmail.com. Boy will be in Punjab India from October to December 2022. Serious enquiries only please.

JAT SIKH

CL22055116

Jatt Sikh, Civil engineer, Canadian citizen 28 yrs, 5?9?, Project Manager in leading company, well educated family in Canada since 2010, preferred suitable match from educated family. Send details at psandhu1966@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22055119

Well settled Sidhu Jatt Sikh family seeks Professionally Qualified match for their Son Oct 1992/5'11" Non-Drinker, Convent Educated, Turbaned, Handsome having M.Tech in Computer Engineering. Working with reputed firm in Brampton, Canada PR applied. Girl should be Tall, Beautiful and Equally Qualified. Marriage Bureau please excuse. Send Biodata/Pics to +17783237755 or Whatsapp only +918146641699.

JAT SIKH

CL22055121

Match for very handsome Canadian citizen Jat Sikh boy, convent educated, BTech,MS working as Director IT along with own business having good net worth. Family owns Rural & Urban property in India/Canada. 39 yrs, 6'-1'.Looking for simple, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +1 416-865-1000

JAT SIKH

CL22055151

Match for USA citizen jat Sikh boy, 35 years old, Professional Engineer-Govt job. Preferred well educated girl. For details call 15303000611.

JAT SIKH

CL22055163

Suitable match for Jat boy 1975/ 5'-10", MBA, Unmarried, teetotaller, vegetarian. Divorcee consider. 82647-16472 (Faridkot).

JAT SIKH

CL22055338

Suitable match for Jat Sikh 1990, 6'-2", State Gazetted Officer. Seeks girl with matching job. Contact Whatsapp: 9478477205 with girl's profile.

JAT SIKH

CL22055787

Handsome Jat Sikh (Toor) boy, 14.11.89, 5’-10”, born and brought up in Chandigarh, Schooling from St. John’s, Law Graduate, practicing Lawyer at Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh. Family of Advocates. 94172-03962.

KAMBOJ

CL22055564

Suitable match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business divorced after a month. Upper caste welcome.Unmarried preferred. Contact: 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL22051534

Gur Sikh Boy, US Green card holder, Qualified Charted Accountant(ACCA), 03.March.1988, Chadha family, 5'-7", non vegetarian. looking for suitable match. Preferably, Professionally qualified girl. Whatsapp: +91-9540726263

KHATRI

CL22054464

Suitable match for Khatri boy 21 June 1992, 9:40 am, Kharar, 5'-8", Graduate, own business. Good income. Contact 87270-00701.

KHATRI

CL22054468

SM4 Hindu Khatri boy Working in Dubai (Civil Engg.), October 1993, 5'-3". Required professional job girl. Caste no bar. Contact & Whatsapp: 7986219121.

KHATRI

CL22054847

Suitable match for punjabi khatri boy 6', 15-6-1990, 2:39 am, Chandigarh, MBA, own business in Chandigarh , Looking for daughter from reputed and cultured family. +91-98886-38584. Sahni.gourav2020@yahoo.com

KHATRI

CL22055273

PR Canada, Hindu Ahluwalia, boy, May 1992, 180 cms, B.Tech. MBA, Manager, Bank Toronto. Professional match, willing to settle/already in Canada. 92134-10487, 92136-01402.

KHATRI

CL22055650

Khatri boy, 5'-7", 26 Jan. 1990, 7:55 am, Jalandhar, MCA, Software Engineer, Chandigarh, annual package 27 lac. Working girl preferred. Contact: 9814324262, 9814605006.

KHATRI

CL22055969

Hindu Khatri Canadian citizen boy, 22.05.1991, 10.35 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Sr. Vice President in real estate co. in Edmonton. Looking for slim beautiful tall well educated career oriented girl. E-mail: nitin@gmail.com whatsapp: +13062615950.

KHATRI

CL22056202

SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. WhatsApp # 4163178250.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22054717

SM for Khatri Arora boy, 13.10.1994, 8:40 p.m. Mohali, 5'-9", Chartered Accountant working in U.K., also PR Canada. Family Chandigarh. Preference MNC working girl. Contact: 99889-18015.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22054849

Looking suitable Non-manglik working Canada PR girl of general caste for Khatri B.Tech boy, 1984/5'-6", ready to relocate. Early marriage. Whatsapp biodata, picture: 9888919201.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22055323

Suitable match for Arora boy, 22 Feb. 1989, 5'-10", B.Tech, working with MNC Chandigarh, 15 LPA.Upper caste welcome. Tricity preferred. 98556-80160, 79862-39128..

MAHAJAN

CL22054057

Professionally qualified match for Mahajan handsome well cultured boy, 5'-5", 10.01.1990, Kotla (Kangra), B.Tech.(CSE). Working as Director (Mohali). Family well settled at Kotla, Kangra (HP). Khatri/Mahajan/ Gupta welcome. Mobile: 98824-58585, 78760-99620.

MANGLIK

CL22055977

Suitable match for SC Manglik well educated smart boy, Canada PR, permanent govt. job Canada, 1992, height 5’-7”, seeks smart educated manglik girl. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 7696856101.

MISC.

CL22055469

Suitable match for Megh Bhagat boy, 16.10.1988, 5:15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", B.Tech, Income Tax Inspector. Well settled educated family. Govt employed preferred. Send biodata/photo whatsapp: 9465237660.

NRI

CL22054198

Suitable match for Hindu Saini Canadian Citizen boy 32 years, 5'-11", B.Com., Diploma in Global Business Management, working as Accounts Manager. Caste no bar. Working girl in Canada/ USA preferred. Contact 1-365-778-7555, email abudhwal@gmail.com

NRI

CL22054370

Professionally Qualified Match for Jatt Sikh Athletic Teetotaller Canadian citizen, 38/ 6-1, Issueless divorced short marriage, BTech, MS Computer Engineering Canada, Employed Senior IT Position Government Sector handsome salary. Edmonton/Calgary preferred but other qualified matches from US/Canada/India welcome. Student/work permit holder considered. palberta113@gmail.com or +1-587-778-0226 (WhatsApp)

NRI

CL22054522

Only USA Citizen/ Canada PR girl for IT Engineer, PR Canada now working in USA drawing 1.25 USD. Non smoker, non drinker. Excellent personality, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL22054712

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.

NRI

CL22054788

Gursikh Boy 23 years, 5’-8” Software Engineer working in Bay Area, California, US Citizen. Drawing 6 figure Salary. 650-556-4778, 650-709-8000. drgako@gmail.com

NRI

CL22054865

Match for Canadian citizen Sikh Khatri, clean shaven Pilot, 5'-8", June 84. Parents from Chandigarh. Currently in Canada. Working girl of Canada preferred. WhatsApp: 97805-05532.

NRI

CL22054901

Suitable match for required for Hindu boy (Batwal) 1994 / 5'-5", B.Tech , M.Tech working Civil Engineer, Australia (PR) well settled. 95307-04118, 88377-66326

NRI

CL22054940

Seeking beautiful well educated girl for U.K Citizen divorcee, issueless Punjabi Brahmin handsome boy 1993, 5'-10", BE (Hons) Electronics. Transport manager logistics company London. No caste bar. 94164-48699, 94161-80655.

NRI

CL22054949

Suitable match for Khatri Canadian PR qualified boy 30, years, 5'-8". Family settled Canada. Whatsapp: 7973401476, 9041308107.

NRI

CL22055087

Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9? BTech, MTech from UK, Father and sister doctors. Now software developer in India. Caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22055125

Sharma Canadian Boy,May1995,5'11"Education Business Adm,Canadian Arms forces Intelligence,Caste NoBar,Whatsup call +14034621510

NRI

CL22055309

Only Canada PR/work permit match for 24, 5'-10", Gursikh, Tonk-Kashatriya boy, B.Sc. Non-Medical, bank employee. Only sister settled Canada. 94653-37500

NRI

CL22055534

Ad-dharmi (Ravidasia) Canadian PR 28 years, 6'-2", qualified boy of Educationist family from Phagwara. Seeks Canadian girl. Contact: 98720-76676.

NRI

CL22055703

PQM for Ramdasia Sikh boy, cutsurd, 1994, 5’-6”, fair complexion, M.Tech (Mechanical) in Australia, waiting invitation for PR. Caste no bar. Girl on study visa may be considered. WhatsApp no. 62800-91513. Send biodata & latest photo of girl.

NRI

CL22055943

Professionally qualified match from USA/ Canada for Hindu Verma boy 1987 born, Non-Manglik, 5'-9", Double MS from USA having H1B Visa/ in line of USA Green Card/ Canada PR. Currently working in Global/ Reputed company from Canada. Contact WhatsApp No. 94649-51635.

NRI

CL22056026

Highly qualified Sikh status family of Officers/ Professionals from Chandigarh, Solicit match for their son, M. Engineering, 29/ 5'-5" highly paid responsible position, Canada Permanent Resident, teetotaller, cutsurd, legally separated unconsummated marriage. Girl having progressive professional approach with fine communication skills and deep family values, preferably of Sikh status educated families from Canada/ USA/ Metros, never married/ legally separated, caste religion no bar. 89689-54384. har27jury@gmail.com

NRI

CL22056203

Suitable match for handsome British born Sikh Bachelor boy 37 years, 6'-1", NHS Advisor. Caste no bar. Contact: 00447462009934.

RAJPUT

CL22056297

Suitable qualified match for Maid Rajput boy, 1994, Jalandhar, 5'-9", Degree Business Management in Canada, presently in Canada on work permit, Transport business. Caste no bar. Contact: 9872089110.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22054065

Qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-7½", B.Tech, working as Electrical Engineer. Jalandhar. 7986277465.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22054957

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy 26, 5'-9'' B.Pharmacy, doing job in reputed Indian pharma company. Wanted Canadian or Indian, well educated girl. Mobile: 919877815604

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22055041

Ramgarhia turbaned vegetarian boy, 38, 5'-8', MCA, businessman, own kothi, Mohali. Sisters Canada PR. Father retired officer. 98723-49697, 77106-53564.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22055984

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

SAINI

CL22054887

Saini Sikh boy, 1994, 6', Govt. service J.E., Chandigarh. Preference tricity Govt. sector girl. 94638-21339.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22053834

Ad-Dharmi boy Asst. Prof. LPU/ Ph.D. (Pursuing part-time, IIT Ropar), Dec. 94, 5'-6", equal qualified/ working professional preferred WhatsApp bio: 94784-74074.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22054063

Suitable match for SC Adharmi boy, June 1994, 5'-8", B.Tech. India, MS-CSE from USA. Working as Software Engg. in Chicago USA H1B visa. Parents Gazetted officers in Centre Govt., sister working in MNC Bangalore. Family settled in Chandigarh, own house. Send biodata @ 80540-05264, 98885-05264.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22054363

Ravidasia Divorcee boy Sept. 1980/ 5'-6'', PhD, Government job (Class-1), Chandigarh. Unmarried preferred. 81468-85092.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22055970

Professionally qualified, tall, beautiful match for handsome SC boy 1994/6'-3", B.Tech., working regular Punjab Govt. job (Clerical cadre) Chandigarh. Family well settled at Chandigarh. Parents Class-I (Retd). Brother Govt employee, married. Girl working in tricity preferred. Contact 95929-13033.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22050779

Status Chandigarh family seeks PQM for their 92 born 6', handsome, well educated son, working at Managerial position in European High Tech Company placed in Netherlands having Dutch Citizenship. WhatsApp 99888-71128.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22054384

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar. Mother pensioner. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22054990

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora turbaned, handsome boy Sept. 1992/ 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, Team Lead (IT) MNC Chandigarh, (20 LPA). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22054907

Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 32/5’-11”, want BDS/any other professional girl, caste no bar. Call/WhatsApp: +919466436721, +14168224721.

WIDOWER

CL22054299

Wanted bride preferably retired/retiring for Khatri Widower retired as Sr. Class-1 Officer, income 15 LPA, age 75 years (looks around 60 yaears), 5'-5", B.E., living alone in own house, Chandigarh. Children married settled. Tricity preferred. Contact or send details on Whatsapp 98885-15566, 76969-70160.