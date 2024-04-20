Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
Match for Goyal boy 15.01.1991, 5:15 pm, Indri, 5'-9", M.Sc. Chem., B.Ed., NET-JRF, Senior Research Fellow (CSIR-CSIO). 94164-82384.
BRAHMIN
CL24000887
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce, no children, 1982/ 5'-11", Salary > 1 Cr, Software Architect B.E. (IT). Family based in Himachal. Own house in London. WhatsApp: +91-86279-62668, Call: +91-94185-03541.
BRAHMIN
CL24005113
Gaur brahmin, teetotaller, vegetarian boy, 1989, 5?-11?, Science Teacher in DAV School Panchkula on Regular DAV pay scale. Father Army retd. Preferred religious, vegetarian(without garlic/onion), educated girl. No dowry. 9646224875.
BRAHMIN
CL24005275
Match for Saraswat Manglik Brahmin boy, 18.10.1993., 5'-6". B.Tech, Jalandhar, working in IT Company Noida, good income. Mob: 9464465478.
BRAHMIN
CL24005541
SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy, 24.4.96, 12:06 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-11", B.Tech. MBA, working in MNC, Pkg. 9 lacs. Seeks fair & beautiful working girl. Parents Govt. employee. 98766-34258, 62391-45038.
BRAHMIN
CL24005575
Match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-6", 09.04.1991, 9.30 am, Gurdaspur, M.Tech. Civil from Thapar Institute. Own business of Stock Trading at Jalandhar. Annual income 7-8 Lac. Father retd bank officer. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9779585421.
BRAHMIN
CL24006336
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6:53 am, Chandigarh, working Infosys. Chandigarh based family. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98788-21244.
BRAHMIN
CL24006866
Required match for Bhardwaj Sharma smart & handsome boy, govt. employee, 5'-5", 1995 born. 79869-89838.
DIVORCEE
CL24000023
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL24005333
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24006601
PQM for Maid Rajput Software Engineer boy, 1992, 5'-11", working MNC. Looking for educated same profession girl. Send kundli. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89683-79623.
JAT SIKH
CL23120238
Jatt Sikh boy working in Michigan, USA as an Anesthesia Provider (CRNA) with a Doctorate degree. 30 years old, 5'-10", well groomed, handsome, non-drinker, non-smoker. Family well settled in Canada. Seeking an educated and family-oriented girl from USA or Canada only. Marriage bureau, please excuse. Please contact or WhatsApp at: +1-226-280-6851 or email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24003410
Jat Sikh landlord family seeking a well educated and family oriented girl from status family, for turbaned Law Graduate boy, 1996/ 5'-9", having rural and urban property. Send bio data and latest photos. WhatsApp: 62835-44358.
JAT SIKH
CL24005119
Well settled Canadian family of professionals looking for a suitably qualified Canadian match for their son 34, 6', Veterinary Doctor, own practice. Please contact with the latest pictures of the girl. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24005508
Jat Sikh Gill turbaned veg boy 6'-2", 1988, B.Tech., M.Tech (PU), Canadian PR, looking for smart, educated suitable match. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 81949-76294.
JAT SIKH
CL24006357
Teetotaller Jatt Sikh boy 33/6'-2", B.Tech, MBA, working in UK with International Bank, earning 2 crores per annum. Family of Army Officers. Seeks beautiful, professionally qualified, humble, family oriented bride. WhatsApp: 89680-68119.
JAT SIKH
CL23122569
PQM match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/ CFA. Ph./ WhatsApp: +1-415-780-9742 (US).
JAT SIKH
CL24002705
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR divorced, no kids from prior marriage, Lawyer in very well-known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL24005195
Jat Sikh boy Distt. Mohali, PR Canada, 1995, 6', B.Com. Sister married settled in Canada. Preference Nursing from tricity. 97815-12325, 98884-96133.
JAT SIKH
CL24005299
Australian PR, Jatt Sikh handsome vegetarian, non-drinker, well settled boy, 27 yrs, 6'-1", only son. Seeks tall, slim, beautiful, well educated girl. Contact: 8360872833.
JAT SIKH
CL24005420
PQ tall least 5'-6", slim, beautiful, only Jat Sikh family oriented match for 6'-3", handsome Jat Sikh Brar Canadian citizen boy working as Supply Chain Manager in MNC in Vancouver. Contact: 99151-89271.
JAT SIKH
CL24005459
Suitable issuless match for Jat Sikh boy, two times issueless divorcee, 37 years, 6', B.Tech. Father retd. Army Officer. Urban residential and commercial property. Rental income. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus excuse. 97792-84407.
JAT SIKH
CL24006023
Match for a handsome Jat Sikh turbaned - Software Engineer, 5'-9", July 1993, non-drinker and non-trimmer. Born and raised in Maryland, USA from a well settled and educated family. Girl should be professionally qualified living in USA is preferred. Send biodata and photos: 240-491-1080. Bureaus excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL24006030
Jat Sikh Canadian citizen boy, very handsome, B.Tech., M.Tech., Director MNC, along with well settled real estate business with very high income. Family owns multiple properties in India/ Canada 39/6ft. Looking for tall, educated, descent match. WhatsApp: +14036165214.
JAT SIKH
CL24006748
Wanted MBBS/BDS beautiful girl for US Citizen Attorney in New York, 34 years, 5'-8", well settled family. Father Doctor in New York.
JAT SIKH
CL24006948
Gursikh boy, NZ PR, 1990, 5'-7", B.Sc. Diploma Health (NZ). Seeks well educated girl. Jat Sikh, Ramgarhia, Tonk-kashtriya, Saini can contact. Send photo, biodata. Whatsapp: 8699296175.
KHATRI
CL24005261
Hindu Khatri boy, January 1995, Jalandhar, BCA, well settled businessman, 5'-8". Marriage bureau excuse. 8837618523.
KHATRI
CL24006617
New Zealand PR Shrivastav Non-manglik boy, 03/11/1990, (10:50 am), 5'-9", B.Tech IT, middle-class family. Marriage bureau excuse. Caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9855534606.
KHATRI
CL24006762
Employed match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 1994/5'-7", M.Sc., working in SBI. Family settled Chandigarh. Preferable match from Chandigarh/Punjab. Contact 98768-70556.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24006528
Match for Hindu Khatri slim, smart only boy, 6.11.1995, 5.15 pm, 5'-9", born Faridkot Graduate LLB, LLM practice in Punjab High Court Chandigarh and other Court, income in lakhs per month, Father businessman, Mother recently retired from Government job, (Reputed family), seeks Khatri Arora beautiful girl Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, education Post Graduate or Government job Teacher, clerical will be given priority, no dowry demand, Marriage as per good Hindu customs. 98146-99799.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24005588
SMF Chandigarh based Hindu Khatri/ Arora boy, 5'-9", 33 years, Research Scholar Civil Engineering, annual income above 5 lacs. Contact: 98761-04949.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24005934
Very handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, working in Delhi, 8th June 1987, 5'-7", younger brother Army officer. Father Industrialist. Panchkula based family. 98142-34119.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24007090
Suitable match for England settled non-smoker, non-drinker Hindu Arora Khatri LL.B., MBA boy 6', 22.01.1986, 3:52 am, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh, seeking MBBS/MD/BDS/MDS, sober, beautiful girl. No dowry. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 97811-15284.
MANGLIK
CL24006005
Suitable match for Arora Manglik handsome boy 04.12.1993, 8:30 am, 5'-8", B.Tech, Well settled business (Kapurthala). Contact: 8968523932.
MISC.
CL24005583
Suitable match for upper caste Hindu boy B.Tech. MBA 25.06.94, private Sector. Kundli match must. Only working girls. 98767-23756.
NRI
CL24004443
Jatt Sikh small family well-settled in Australia (own business, Melbourne, urban/ rural properties) boy 29/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, B.Com. Accounting/ Finance, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata, pictures +61433698455, [email protected] no marriage bureau.
NRI
CL24005135
Lubana Sikh turbaned boy, 5'-8", age 31, M.Tech., employed Software Engineer. Upper middle class family settled in USA. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +1347-263-9458 [email protected]
NRI
CL24005220
PQM4 Toronto based IT professional Saini boy 28 yrs., 6'-04" on handsome package. Preference smart, post graduate upper caste girl from Toronto 5'-08" around on work/study visa. 98913-34959(c).
NRI
CL24005388
SM 4 Sikh Ramgarhia boy Aug '87, 5'-10'', Sr. Product Manager in reputed firm in Toronto. Canada PR. B.Tech. & MBA (IIM). Issue less divorcee. Delhi based family. Educated girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98185-88229.
NRI
CL23112973
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, girl settled in USA preferred. Contact +18606822527 Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23123958
Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996/ 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did his MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd) in India and Mother: Home Maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 99323-26666.
NRI
CL24005130
Match for well settled Ramgarhia Sikh, Canada PR boy, Feb. 92, 5'-11", B.Com,, Business Management. Own house in Canada. Early marriage. 98142-03043
NRI
CL24005302
Sikh Arora handsome boy, Canadian PR, Nov. 1996 born, 5'-7", Financial Advisor Canadian bank. Seeks beautiful, intelligent, qualified girl preferred from Canada (Toronto) or Punjab. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9872777516.
NRI
CL24005523
Saraswat Brahmin, 6', 41 years, fair complex, Canadian citizen, legally divorced, no liability, vegetarian, non-smoker, non-alcoholic. Full time job of pharmacist, excellent earning, own house. Looking for professionally qualified match preferably Canadian citizen/PR/work permit. Contact with biodata & latest photo. 98159-53705, 0013067168959 (Canada)
NRI
CL24005576
Vegetarian match for Canadian PR, handsome Saini Sikh, 1993, 5'-8", Digital Marketing Specialist, Masters from Canada (Information Security). Father retd. Class-I Officer. Family well settled in Mohali. Required Canada/USA settled girl. Contact Whatsapp: +91-70875-70992.
NRI
CL24006009
Suitable Professional match for smart, Handsome Brahmin boy, 1986 born, height 6'-0", Convent educated, B.Pharmacy, MBA, working as Director in top US Pharma company, Permanent resident, US. Issueless divorcee. Upper caste no bar. Kundli match must. Contact WhatsApp: +91-8847054175, 96717-51556.
NRI
CL24006018
Qualified beautiful match for USA Citizen Brahmin boy Jalandhar based 1988 born, 5'-11". Preferred Doaba, Height minimum 5'-5". All Family settled in USA. Contact: 7814848620, 9041370085, Whatsapp: 9876400785.
NRI
CL24006026
PQM from educated family for Sidhu Brar boy Dec 92/ 5'-9", Federal Govt. employee BC Canada. Pls WhatsApp full particulars and latest photograph to +91-98145-00445.
NRI
CL24006040
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24006197
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, PR Canada, 92 born, 5’-9”, Software Engineer in MNC, Vancouver. Parents settled in Chandigarh. Girl working in BC or from Tricity preferred. Contact 98155-89684, 98148-73167.
NRI
CL24006269
Canadian citizen Arora Khatri boy, 1996, Govt job. Seeks beautiful girl, preferred Calgary, Edmonton. 9815130810, 9463956769.
NRI
CL24006368
PQM4 Garg non-manglik handsome vegetarian boy from Tricity, 07.06.90, 5'-10", B.Tech., MS, PhD., working in MNC Denmark. Seeks beautiful qualified match approx not above 30. Please Call or WhatsApp: 84271-84144.
NRI
CL24006479
Suitable match for 63 years old legally divorcee, 5'-11", fair complexion, working in Govt. Hospital in USA (LA) California, B.Sc. Agriculture, Caste Ramdasia Sikh wearing turban. Lady should be atleast graduate near about fifties. 099889-53088.
NRI
CL24006519
PQM for Canadian born Brahmin vegetarian handsome boy 02-Aug-1993, 5’-11”, Well settled Lawyer (JD Law), Working for Government. Looking for a family oriented tall beautiful girl from well-educated family. Send details with latest picture to [email protected], WhatsApp: +14163992573.
NRI
CL24006699
Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian Citizen in Melbourne, divorced, 5'-8", 26.10.1987, preferred Australian (Melbourne) girl. Boy now in India. 98723-33361, 98720-95530.
NRI
CL24006845
Suitable match for Ravidasia smart boy 6', 03.12.92, B.E. (Civil), IT Professional, Working as Software Engineer in MNC at Vancouver, PR Canada. Father Retd. Govt. Officer, mother homemaker. Ist Sister bank Manager, 2nd Sister Deputy Manager in MNC. Himachali family settled at Chandigarh. Seeking totally vegetarian, Non-drinker, Non-smoker match and family. Contact 94630-01699.
NRI
CL24007091
Suitable match for England settled non-smoker, non-drinker Hindu Arora Khatri LL.B., MBA boy 6', 22.01.1986, 3:52 am, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh, seeking MBBS/MD/BDS/MDS, sober, beautiful girl. No dowry. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 97811-15284.
RAJPUT
CL24000082
Sikh Rajput handsome boy, 33, 5'-11", B.Tech, working in Immigration consultancy. General category only. Mob: 8284829722.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24005612
Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR well settled boy, Feb. 1997, 5'-5", B.Tech CSE, MBA. Seeks qualified girl preferably Vancouver Surrey (Canada). Upper caste no bar. 8146558168.
SAINI
CL24005624
Suitable match for Saini Sikh Longia turbaned boy 29 Years, 5'-5", B.Tech., on Government job. 99141-87159.
SAINI
CL24006869
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini boy 28 September 1992, Jalandhar born, 5'-7", B.Tech. (Thapar University, Patiala), living and working in Canada (TD Bank Software Engg.). Father retd. Class-one Officer (Punjab Government), mother working (Punjab government), younger brother settled abroad, upper caste no bar. Contact: 75080-18820.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24004685
Suitable match for Ramdasia boy 9.5.92/5'-5", B.Tech., Scale-I Officer in Canara Bank. Father (Retd.) as Inspector from Custom Deptt. Family settled Chandigarh. Preferred Govt job, vegetarian family. Contact 80543-14321.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24005368
Ravidasia Sikh SC smart boy 1993 born, BE Civil Engineering, PR in Canada, 6 feet, Mohali based family. 81461-15035.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24005391
SMF 35 YO Sikh, MBA (IIM) working in a leadership position in Gurgaon, family in Punjab, looking for working match- Please WhatsApp details @ 88826-25910.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24005483
SM4 Ravidasia boy (Nirankari) 1994 born, 5’-8”, Canada (Work permit) soon apply for PR. Required Canadian/ American girl. Father Mother employed Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98142-04020
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24006666
Punjabi SC Ad-dharmi boy 1994 born, 5'-8", B-Tech (CS), Canada PR seeking professionally qualified girl, USA/Canada preferred, family settled in Jalandhar, WhatsApp: 9530544925.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24006799
Match for Canadian work permit Mazbhi Sikh turbaned boy, 1994, 5'-7". B.Tech (Electrical). Seeking well qualified girl. 9872228877 (Mohali).
SIKH
CL24005544
SM for a B.Tech/ MS (US) qualified, 5'-8" tall Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy born in December 90. A Software Project Manager working for a Retail Service with a handsome salary. Ahmedabad based. Father retired from PSU. Mother retired School Teacher. Contact: 97253-89777.
SIKH
CL24005697
Suitable match for well educated Canada settled, 31 years, 5'-9", divorced, Single Gursikh boy. 98760-42781.
SIKH LOBANA
CL24005682
Mohali based Lobana Sikh (Multani) landlord family seeks well educated and family oriented girl from status family for handsome turbaned Software Engineer boy, 1992/ 5'-11''. 50+ LPA package in Hyderabad. Send bio data and latest photos on WhatsApp 8847316546
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24004506
Suitable match for Australian citizen Tonk-kashtriya (Chimmba) handsome boy, March 1998, 5'-8", B.Sc. Nursing from Australia, works Public hospital in Melbourne as Associate Nurse Unit Manager (ANM). Seeks medical line girl preferably B.Sc. Nursing. Upper cast no bar. 9888340244.
