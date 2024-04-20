Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

Match for Goyal boy 15.01.1991, 5:15 pm, Indri, 5'-9", M.Sc. Chem., B.Ed., NET-JRF, Senior Research Fellow (CSIR-CSIO). 94164-82384.

BRAHMIN

CL24000887

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, British citizen, divorce, no children, 1982/ 5'-11", Salary > 1 Cr, Software Architect B.E. (IT). Family based in Himachal. Own house in London. WhatsApp: +91-86279-62668, Call: +91-94185-03541.

BRAHMIN

CL24005113

Gaur brahmin, teetotaller, vegetarian boy, 1989, 5?-11?, Science Teacher in DAV School Panchkula on Regular DAV pay scale. Father Army retd. Preferred religious, vegetarian(without garlic/onion), educated girl. No dowry. 9646224875.

BRAHMIN

CL24005275

Match for Saraswat Manglik Brahmin boy, 18.10.1993., 5'-6". B.Tech, Jalandhar, working in IT Company Noida, good income. Mob: 9464465478.

BRAHMIN

CL24005541

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy, 24.4.96, 12:06 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-11", B.Tech. MBA, working in MNC, Pkg. 9 lacs. Seeks fair & beautiful working girl. Parents Govt. employee. 98766-34258, 62391-45038.

BRAHMIN

CL24005575

Match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-6", 09.04.1991, 9.30 am, Gurdaspur, M.Tech. Civil from Thapar Institute. Own business of Stock Trading at Jalandhar. Annual income 7-8 Lac. Father retd bank officer. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9779585421.

BRAHMIN

CL24006336

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6:53 am, Chandigarh, working Infosys. Chandigarh based family. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98788-21244.

BRAHMIN

CL24006866

Required match for Bhardwaj Sharma smart & handsome boy, govt. employee, 5'-5", 1995 born. 79869-89838.

DIVORCEE

CL24000023

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL24005333

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24006601

PQM for Maid Rajput Software Engineer boy, 1992, 5'-11", working MNC. Looking for educated same profession girl. Send kundli. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89683-79623.

JAT SIKH

CL23120238

Jatt Sikh boy working in Michigan, USA as an Anesthesia Provider (CRNA) with a Doctorate degree. 30 years old, 5'-10", well groomed, handsome, non-drinker, non-smoker. Family well settled in Canada. Seeking an educated and family-oriented girl from USA or Canada only. Marriage bureau, please excuse. Please contact or WhatsApp at: +1-226-280-6851 or email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24003410

Jat Sikh landlord family seeking a well educated and family oriented girl from status family, for turbaned Law Graduate boy, 1996/ 5'-9", having rural and urban property. Send bio data and latest photos. WhatsApp: 62835-44358.

JAT SIKH

CL24005119

Well settled Canadian family of professionals looking for a suitably qualified Canadian match for their son 34, 6', Veterinary Doctor, own practice. Please contact with the latest pictures of the girl. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24005508

Jat Sikh Gill turbaned veg boy 6'-2", 1988, B.Tech., M.Tech (PU), Canadian PR, looking for smart, educated suitable match. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 81949-76294.

JAT SIKH

CL24006357

Teetotaller Jatt Sikh boy 33/6'-2", B.Tech, MBA, working in UK with International Bank, earning 2 crores per annum. Family of Army Officers. Seeks beautiful, professionally qualified, humble, family oriented bride. WhatsApp: 89680-68119.

JAT SIKH

CL23122569

PQM match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/ CFA. Ph./ WhatsApp: +1-415-780-9742 (US).

JAT SIKH

CL24002705

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR divorced, no kids from prior marriage, Lawyer in very well-known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL24005195

Jat Sikh boy Distt. Mohali, PR Canada, 1995, 6', B.Com. Sister married settled in Canada. Preference Nursing from tricity. 97815-12325, 98884-96133.

JAT SIKH

CL24005299

Australian PR, Jatt Sikh handsome vegetarian, non-drinker, well settled boy, 27 yrs, 6'-1", only son. Seeks tall, slim, beautiful, well educated girl. Contact: 8360872833.

JAT SIKH

CL24005420

PQ tall least 5'-6", slim, beautiful, only Jat Sikh family oriented match for 6'-3", handsome Jat Sikh Brar Canadian citizen boy working as Supply Chain Manager in MNC in Vancouver. Contact: 99151-89271.

JAT SIKH

CL24005459

Suitable issuless match for Jat Sikh boy, two times issueless divorcee, 37 years, 6', B.Tech. Father retd. Army Officer. Urban residential and commercial property. Rental income. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus excuse. 97792-84407.

JAT SIKH

CL24006023

Match for a handsome Jat Sikh turbaned - Software Engineer, 5'-9", July 1993, non-drinker and non-trimmer. Born and raised in Maryland, USA from a well settled and educated family. Girl should be professionally qualified living in USA is preferred. Send biodata and photos: 240-491-1080. Bureaus excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL24006030

Jat Sikh Canadian citizen boy, very handsome, B.Tech., M.Tech., Director MNC, along with well settled real estate business with very high income. Family owns multiple properties in India/ Canada 39/6ft. Looking for tall, educated, descent match. WhatsApp: +14036165214.

JAT SIKH

CL24006748

Wanted MBBS/BDS beautiful girl for US Citizen Attorney in New York, 34 years, 5'-8", well settled family. Father Doctor in New York.

JAT SIKH

CL24006948

Gursikh boy, NZ PR, 1990, 5'-7", B.Sc. Diploma Health (NZ). Seeks well educated girl. Jat Sikh, Ramgarhia, Tonk-kashtriya, Saini can contact. Send photo, biodata. Whatsapp: 8699296175.

KHATRI

CL24005261

Hindu Khatri boy, January 1995, Jalandhar, BCA, well settled businessman, 5'-8". Marriage bureau excuse. 8837618523.

KHATRI

CL24006617

New Zealand PR Shrivastav Non-manglik boy, 03/11/1990, (10:50 am), 5'-9", B.Tech IT, middle-class family. Marriage bureau excuse. Caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9855534606.

KHATRI

CL24006762

Employed match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 1994/5'-7", M.Sc., working in SBI. Family settled Chandigarh. Preferable match from Chandigarh/Punjab. Contact 98768-70556.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24006528

Match for Hindu Khatri slim, smart only boy, 6.11.1995, 5.15 pm, 5'-9", born Faridkot Graduate LLB, LLM practice in Punjab High Court Chandigarh and other Court, income in lakhs per month, Father businessman, Mother recently retired from Government job, (Reputed family), seeks Khatri Arora beautiful girl Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, education Post Graduate or Government job Teacher, clerical will be given priority, no dowry demand, Marriage as per good Hindu customs. 98146-99799.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24005588

SMF Chandigarh based Hindu Khatri/ Arora boy, 5'-9", 33 years, Research Scholar Civil Engineering, annual income above 5 lacs. Contact: 98761-04949.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24005934

Very handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, working in Delhi, 8th June 1987, 5'-7", younger brother Army officer. Father Industrialist. Panchkula based family. 98142-34119.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24007090

Suitable match for England settled non-smoker, non-drinker Hindu Arora Khatri LL.B., MBA boy 6', 22.01.1986, 3:52 am, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh, seeking MBBS/MD/BDS/MDS, sober, beautiful girl. No dowry. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 97811-15284.

MANGLIK

CL24006005

Suitable match for Arora Manglik handsome boy 04.12.1993, 8:30 am, 5'-8", B.Tech, Well settled business (Kapurthala). Contact: 8968523932.

MISC.

CL24005583

Suitable match for upper caste Hindu boy B.Tech. MBA 25.06.94, private Sector. Kundli match must. Only working girls. 98767-23756.

NRI

CL24004443

Jatt Sikh small family well-settled in Australia (own business, Melbourne, urban/ rural properties) boy 29/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, B.Com. Accounting/ Finance, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata, pictures +61433698455, [email protected] no marriage bureau.

NRI

CL24005135

Lubana Sikh turbaned boy, 5'-8", age 31, M.Tech., employed Software Engineer. Upper middle class family settled in USA. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +1347-263-9458 [email protected]

NRI

CL24005220

PQM4 Toronto based IT professional Saini boy 28 yrs., 6'-04" on handsome package. Preference smart, post graduate upper caste girl from Toronto 5'-08" around on work/study visa. 98913-34959(c).

NRI

CL24005388

SM 4 Sikh Ramgarhia boy Aug '87, 5'-10'', Sr. Product Manager in reputed firm in Toronto. Canada PR. B.Tech. & MBA (IIM). Issue less divorcee. Delhi based family. Educated girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98185-88229.

NRI

CL23112973

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, girl settled in USA preferred. Contact +18606822527 Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23123958

Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996/ 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did his MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd) in India and Mother: Home Maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 99323-26666.

NRI

CL24005130

Match for well settled Ramgarhia Sikh, Canada PR boy, Feb. 92, 5'-11", B.Com,, Business Management. Own house in Canada. Early marriage. 98142-03043

NRI

CL24005302

Sikh Arora handsome boy, Canadian PR, Nov. 1996 born, 5'-7", Financial Advisor Canadian bank. Seeks beautiful, intelligent, qualified girl preferred from Canada (Toronto) or Punjab. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9872777516.

NRI

CL24005523

Saraswat Brahmin, 6', 41 years, fair complex, Canadian citizen, legally divorced, no liability, vegetarian, non-smoker, non-alcoholic. Full time job of pharmacist, excellent earning, own house. Looking for professionally qualified match preferably Canadian citizen/PR/work permit. Contact with biodata & latest photo. 98159-53705, 0013067168959 (Canada)

NRI

CL24005576

Vegetarian match for Canadian PR, handsome Saini Sikh, 1993, 5'-8", Digital Marketing Specialist, Masters from Canada (Information Security). Father retd. Class-I Officer. Family well settled in Mohali. Required Canada/USA settled girl. Contact Whatsapp: +91-70875-70992.

NRI

CL24006009

Suitable Professional match for smart, Handsome Brahmin boy, 1986 born, height 6'-0", Convent educated, B.Pharmacy, MBA, working as Director in top US Pharma company, Permanent resident, US. Issueless divorcee. Upper caste no bar. Kundli match must. Contact WhatsApp: +91-8847054175, 96717-51556.

NRI

CL24006018

Qualified beautiful match for USA Citizen Brahmin boy Jalandhar based 1988 born, 5'-11". Preferred Doaba, Height minimum 5'-5". All Family settled in USA. Contact: 7814848620, 9041370085, Whatsapp: 9876400785.

NRI

CL24006026

PQM from educated family for Sidhu Brar boy Dec 92/ 5'-9", Federal Govt. employee BC Canada. Pls WhatsApp full particulars and latest photograph to +91-98145-00445.

NRI

CL24006040

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL24006197

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, PR Canada, 92 born, 5’-9”, Software Engineer in MNC, Vancouver. Parents settled in Chandigarh. Girl working in BC or from Tricity preferred. Contact 98155-89684, 98148-73167.

NRI

CL24006269

Canadian citizen Arora Khatri boy, 1996, Govt job. Seeks beautiful girl, preferred Calgary, Edmonton. 9815130810, 9463956769.

NRI

CL24006368

PQM4 Garg non-manglik handsome vegetarian boy from Tricity, 07.06.90, 5'-10", B.Tech., MS, PhD., working in MNC Denmark. Seeks beautiful qualified match approx not above 30. Please Call or WhatsApp: 84271-84144.

NRI

CL24006479

Suitable match for 63 years old legally divorcee, 5'-11", fair complexion, working in Govt. Hospital in USA (LA) California, B.Sc. Agriculture, Caste Ramdasia Sikh wearing turban. Lady should be atleast graduate near about fifties. 099889-53088.

NRI

CL24006519

PQM for Canadian born Brahmin vegetarian handsome boy 02-Aug-1993, 5’-11”, Well settled Lawyer (JD Law), Working for Government. Looking for a family oriented tall beautiful girl from well-educated family. Send details with latest picture to [email protected], WhatsApp: +14163992573.

NRI

CL24006699

Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian Citizen in Melbourne, divorced, 5'-8", 26.10.1987, preferred Australian (Melbourne) girl. Boy now in India. 98723-33361, 98720-95530.

NRI

CL24006845

Suitable match for Ravidasia smart boy 6', 03.12.92, B.E. (Civil), IT Professional, Working as Software Engineer in MNC at Vancouver, PR Canada. Father Retd. Govt. Officer, mother homemaker. Ist Sister bank Manager, 2nd Sister Deputy Manager in MNC. Himachali family settled at Chandigarh. Seeking totally vegetarian, Non-drinker, Non-smoker match and family. Contact 94630-01699.

NRI

CL24007091

Suitable match for England settled non-smoker, non-drinker Hindu Arora Khatri LL.B., MBA boy 6', 22.01.1986, 3:52 am, own business and own house in England, own Rice Mill near Chandigarh, seeking MBBS/MD/BDS/MDS, sober, beautiful girl. No dowry. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 97811-15284.

RAJPUT

CL24000082

Sikh Rajput handsome boy, 33, 5'-11", B.Tech, working in Immigration consultancy. General category only. Mob: 8284829722.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24005612

Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR well settled boy, Feb. 1997, 5'-5", B.Tech CSE, MBA. Seeks qualified girl preferably Vancouver Surrey (Canada). Upper caste no bar. 8146558168.

SAINI

CL24005624

Suitable match for Saini Sikh Longia turbaned boy 29 Years, 5'-5", B.Tech., on Government job. 99141-87159.

SAINI

CL24006869

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini boy 28 September 1992, Jalandhar born, 5'-7", B.Tech. (Thapar University, Patiala), living and working in Canada (TD Bank Software Engg.). Father retd. Class-one Officer (Punjab Government), mother working (Punjab government), younger brother settled abroad, upper caste no bar. Contact: 75080-18820.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24004685

Suitable match for Ramdasia boy 9.5.92/5'-5", B.Tech., Scale-I Officer in Canara Bank. Father (Retd.) as Inspector from Custom Deptt. Family settled Chandigarh. Preferred Govt job, vegetarian family. Contact 80543-14321.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24005368

Ravidasia Sikh SC smart boy 1993 born, BE Civil Engineering, PR in Canada, 6 feet, Mohali based family. 81461-15035.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24005391

SMF 35 YO Sikh, MBA (IIM) working in a leadership position in Gurgaon, family in Punjab, looking for working match- Please WhatsApp details @ 88826-25910.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24005483

SM4 Ravidasia boy (Nirankari) 1994 born, 5’-8”, Canada (Work permit) soon apply for PR. Required Canadian/ American girl. Father Mother employed Chandigarh. WhatsApp 98142-04020

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24006666

Punjabi SC Ad-dharmi boy 1994 born, 5'-8", B-Tech (CS), Canada PR seeking professionally qualified girl, USA/Canada preferred, family settled in Jalandhar, WhatsApp: 9530544925.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24006799

Match for Canadian work permit Mazbhi Sikh turbaned boy, 1994, 5'-7". B.Tech (Electrical). Seeking well qualified girl. 9872228877 (Mohali).

SIKH

CL24005544

SM for a B.Tech/ MS (US) qualified, 5'-8" tall Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy born in December 90. A Software Project Manager working for a Retail Service with a handsome salary. Ahmedabad based. Father retired from PSU. Mother retired School Teacher. Contact: 97253-89777.

SIKH

CL24005697

Suitable match for well educated Canada settled, 31 years, 5'-9", divorced, Single Gursikh boy. 98760-42781.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24005682

Mohali based Lobana Sikh (Multani) landlord family seeks well educated and family oriented girl from status family for handsome turbaned Software Engineer boy, 1992/ 5'-11''. 50+ LPA package in Hyderabad. Send bio data and latest photos on WhatsApp 8847316546

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL24004506

Suitable match for Australian citizen Tonk-kashtriya (Chimmba) handsome boy, March 1998, 5'-8", B.Sc. Nursing from Australia, works Public hospital in Melbourne as Associate Nurse Unit Manager (ANM). Seeks medical line girl preferably B.Sc. Nursing. Upper cast no bar. 9888340244.

