Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24010816
IT Professional, Goyal, 30/07/1996 10:35 pm, 5'9". Package: 40.3Lakh. Contact: 9878019195, Whatsapp: 8146162166.
AGGARWAL
CL24010852
Garg, H'some, Sept. '87/ 5'-7", IIM MBA, M.Tech. USA, having IT Company, Mohali 88476-16065.
AGGARWAL
CL24011215
Educated match for 27 years old, 5'-10", Jindal boy, MS from IVY league University, B.Tech. from IIT, working as Senior Machine learning Engineer at New York, USA, highly educated family. WhatsApp: +91-94170-21300.
AGGARWAL
CL24010100
Mittal boy, 30.10.1989, 4:05 pm, Ambala, MNC, Regional Manager. 93062-18205.
AGGARWAL
CL24010464
Garg smart vegetarian boy, 20.11.1986, 02:41 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6", B.Sc. MBA, Deputy Manager, SBI bank, package 15 lacs. Working/non-working girl preferred. No dowry. Upper caste no bar. M: 9803147288.
AGGARWAL
CL24010489
Aggarwal boy, 21.07.1995, 6:38 pm, Jalandhar, 6', Post-graduate in Computer Science, Canada PR. Seeks well educated, beautiful girl. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp only: 8872228101, Call: 9814260058.
ARORA
CL24010862
Match for Arora Boy Btech 30yrs/5'9" Government job permanent in Chandigarh own house Kharar 9094990786
BRAHMIN
CL24010376
Brahmin boy, 5"-8", 9.3.97, MBA, Working in MNC Gurgaon, 10L annual package, 9769439725
BRAHMIN
CL24010080
Suitable match for Manglik Gaur Brahmin boy, 03.08.1994, 12:27 pm, Chandigarh, Ht, 5'-8", BCA, LL.B., Advocate in Patiala. Father Class-I Officer. Bureau excuse. Contact 98559-59904, 99887-23670.
BRAHMIN
CL24010356
Ambala based handsome Gaur Brahmin vegetarian boy 1995/ 6'-2", M.Tech(Canada), Job Canada. Seeks suitably qualified, beautiful, Sanskari girl. Parents govt. retired. 79888-05464 (WhatsApp).
BRAHMIN
CL24010692
Well qualified match for Nov. 1981 born, 5'-9", issueless mutually legally divorced (short marriage) Canadian citizen Brahmin Doctor boy. Whatsapp: 9815077823.
BRAHMIN
CL24010830
Professionally qualified Manglik/Non-manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 31 years, 5'-9", B.Tech. job in Bangalore, package 42.5 lacs. Well settled Jalandhar based family. Contact: 9814831314.
BRAHMIN
CL24011091
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, B.Tech. MBA, 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6:53 am, Chandigarh, working Infosys. Chandigarh based Status family. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98788-21244.
BRAHMIN
CL24011386
Match for Canadian PR Brahmin boy 22.2.94, 5'-11", Himachali preferred. Contact: 78374-12513.
DIVORCEE
CL24010068
Divorce Ramdasia boy 89, 5'-11", MBA, IT professional. Well educated family. WhatsApp: 94651-61987, 98774-43687.
DIVORCEE
CL24010967
Suitable match for handsome Sikh Rajput boy, 46/5'-11", PR in Canada, working as Executive Chef. Mohali based family. 98154-74216.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24010164
M.B.B.S., M.D./ P.C.M.S girl wanted for M.B.B.S./ M.D. (pursuing Forensic Medicine) 5'-11", 29 years old Ramdasia boy. Contact No. - 88376-71500, 88472-49443.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24010764
Medico/Non-medico match for khatri sikh doctor doing MD Biochemistry 170cm/32yrs. Father doctor, well educated small family Mob. 9814331498
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24010866
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Tonk-Kshatriya boy, Sep 1994, 5'-9", working in MNC in Bangalore as Software Engineer-2, B.Tech CS-IIT. Parents retired Pb govt employees.Caste/religion no bar.Call/WhatsApp-9417874668
JAT SIKH
CL24002705
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR divorced, no kids from prior marriage, Lawyer in very well-known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL24010318
Jat Sikh Dhaliwal Canadian boy, 5'-10", 1988, teetotaler, Automotive Technician diploma from Canada, doing real estate business, own house in Surrey, 14 acres land in Punjab, needs family oriented girl from Canada. Whatsapp +12363329737
JAT SIKH
CL24010494
Well settled handsome 6'-3", December 1993, LLB, LLM practising Advocate Chandigarh High Court having substantial residential, commercial property in Chandigarh and Punjab from business family. Parents USA PR seeks educated minimum 5'-6". Simple and early marriage expected. Contact: 94170-06672, 98760-67474.
JAT SIKH
CL24010503
Educated, humble Jat Sikh match for 91 born/ 5'-5", turbaned son M.Tech. (USA). Both sisters married, well-settled. [email protected], 99882-10745.
JAT SIKH
CL24010520
Jat Sikh family seeks match for their only son Canadian PR, 91 born, 5'-8", M.Tech from Canada. 76786-38005.
JAT SIKH
CL24010587
Wanted professional beautiful girl for US Citizen Lawyer in New York, 34 years, 5'-8", born & brought-up in US. Father Doctor in New York. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24010707
Newzealand PR Jat Sikh Purewal boy 1991, 6'. B,Tech Mechanical. Seeks NRI or equally qualified/B.Sc nursing girl. Contact: 7814699907.
JAT SIKH
CL24010859
Very handsome, 35, accomplished doctor dedicated to medicine, educated in the US and hailing from a respected professional family based in the US, seeks a lifelong companion to create a beautiful future together. Despite a short marriage, he embodies resilience, humility, and kindness. With a significant net worth, he stands ready to embark on a new chapter in his life's journey. He looks forward to share life?s challenges, joys, and blessings with a compassionate beautiful soul to embrace life?s journey together with trust, mutual respect, and shared dreams. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24010863
Suitable match for very handsome, Jat Sikh boy, Canadian citizen, BTech, MTech, Director MNC, along with well established business with high annual turnover.Well settled family with multiple properties in India/Canada 40/6ft. Looking for tall, educated match from decent family. WhatsApp: +1 4036165214
JAT SIKH
CL24010892
USA citizen jattsikh 1993/6ft , eye doctor OD ,father well established business & rental properties ,mother govt job USA, US since 30+ years wants educated and beautiful girl WhatsApp +918699391225
KHATRI
CL24009769
Belgium based Punjabi Ph.D boy, Apr-89, 5'-10", working top MNC. Looking for educated girl. Contact: 90137-77393.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24010499
QUALIFIED WORKING MATCH FOR WELL SETTLED MDS DOCTOR BOY 02.03.1993 11:40PM CHANDIGARH.OWN CLINICS . SINGLE CHILD .9888477456 (FATHER)
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24010320
Hindu Arora Boy , Dec-1993 ,5'8", B.Tech, working in NCR , Package 35+ Lakh Whatsapp 9878403711 , 9988129921
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24011438
Suitable beautiful, preferably working girl match for handsome Manglik Khatri Merchant Navy Officer, 31 years, 6 feet. Belongs to upper middle class family. Elder brother settled abroad. Upper caste welcome. 88470-92180.
NRI
CL24011341
Canadian Citizen Cleanshaven Punjabi Saini handsome, very fair, 1990 born , 5'-11", B.Tech, MBA FMS, Non drinker, Non smoker, Senior Analyst Canada Bank, CAD 90,000, Upper Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp 94178-62453
NRI
CL24006040
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, vegetarian, non-smoker and non-drinker. Contact +18606822527, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24007567
Canadian born, 25 years, 5'-10", LL.B. Well-settled Jatt Gursikh vegetarian family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl, preferably Medical field, CPA. Lawyer or professionally qualified. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.
NRI
CL24010216
Seeks beautiful, tall girl from well educated family match for Canada PR, Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, Nov. 1996 born, 5'-11", Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. System Technician at Moneris in reputed company. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9855019608, 9814949608.
NRI
CL24010436
Well settled Keshdhari Sikh Jatt boy, born and raised in New York US, slim build, 28 years/5'-8", working as Law Marketing Specialist in New York; seeking educated Jat Sikh girl born and brought up in United States or Canada. Please contact: 516-467-7995
NRI
CL24010467
Match for Canada PR IT Engineer handsome Sikh boy, 31/ 5'-7", earning good package and own house Canada. Prefer Canada PR girl. Mobile: 95306-62394.
NRI
CL24010495
Looking for well educated match in Canada, for well settled Tonk-Kshatriya never married boy born Dec 1985/5'9" double Masters senior engineer dual citizen Exc salary girl born or raised in Canada or outside India only well settled family in Canada Please contact on WhatsApp with recent pics and biodata +16136212168. No divorcees, upper caste welcome
NRI
CL24010539
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy 1996 born, 6'-1", Diploma in Automobile, doing job in Adelaide on T.R. Visa. Well settled family. Seeking Australia PR girl. Caste no bar. 98728-00313.
NRI
CL24010565
Saini Sikh (Cleanshaven) boy, 6', Dec. 90, M.Tech., working as Big Data Engineer in Bay-Area California USA on H1B Visa (Greencard applied). Seeks well qualified beautiful tall match from USA/ India. Upper caste no bar. Contact: +91 90410-49411 WhatsApp only or Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24010573
Australian citizen Ramgarhia boy, 1991/ 173 cm, Bachelor of Aerospace Engineering working in Melbourne, seeks educated girl living in Australia. Family settled in Melbourne. WhatsApp +61417012994 email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24010840
Suitable equally qualified match for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy 1991, 5’-11”, working in USA as Business Analytics. Marriage bureau strictly excused. 92161-35456.
NRI
CL24011131
Match for Canadian citizen Postgraduate Saini Sikh turbaned boy, 1988, 5'-11", Govt. job Toronto innocent short term divorce, property in Canada India, preference Toronto GTA/ highly qualified from Sikh Indian families. Upper caste no bar. 90410-68670, 0014374253903 (WhatsApp).
CL24011339 NRI
Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi Canada PR smart boy, May 1994, 5'-5", B.Tech, PG from Canada, working in Toronto. Father Class-I Officer (retired). Mother Punjab govt. employee. Caste no bar. Bureaus excuse. Contact: 8283818721.
NRI
CL24011569
Suitable match for Brahmin vegetarian boy, 24.12.1986, 7:55 pm., Delhi, 5'-5", Well settled in Canada (PR). Family Chandigarh based. Upper caste no bar. Boy Coming in India in June. Contact Whatsapp 98146-63005 or Email biodata at: [email protected]
NRI
CL24011720
Match for Hindu Khatri boy, Canada PR, 25 yrs, 5'-9". Preferred B.Sc. Nursing girl. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 76963-44013.
RAJPUT
CL24009842
Suitable match for handsome Rajput (Chandel) boy, May 1996, 5'-10", Army Captain. Father Colonel. Family settled Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 75891-83783, 78805-98383, 78805-88383.
RAJPUT
CL24010189
Seeking compatible match for Himachali Rajput, 6'-1", 27/05/97, Indian Naval Officer. Preferably girl working in Govt./ MNC. 98153-70038.
RAJPUT
CL24010236
Kashyap Rajput Gursikh vegetarian boy, March 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech., PGDCA from Canada (PR). 98727-33187.
RAJPUT
CL24010383
Suitable match for Punjabi Maid Rajput (Swarnkaar) B.Tech boy, 5'-11", born 1.1.1996, owned factory. Upper caste no bar. 9815902133.
RAJPUT
CL24010666
Match for Rajput boy, 4 Oct. 1983, 3:35 a.m. Nangal, 5'-10", B.Tech. (ECE), private job Derabassi. 98722-51576, 99153-18150
RAJPUT
CL24010853
SM4 Rajput boy, B.Tech., Govt. employed at Chandigarh, 34 years, 5'-11", want fair, beautiful, at least 5'-4", well qualified, employed or non-employed. Send a photograph and kundli. 92165-16350, 94171-58197.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24010166
Suitable match for Ramghariya Sikh boy, 5'-11", August 1996, B.Tech, own business, 98767-35169.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24010354
Suitable match for Himachali Dhiman boy 1989 born, 5?7?, B.Tech., working with MIC at Pune drawing decent package. 9999993548
SAINI
CL24009790
Match for Saini Sikh boy, born May 1991, 5'-9", B.Arch., Profession Architect (own business). Contact: 90411-15669, 94170-38309.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24005391
SMF 35 YO Sikh, MBA (IIM) working in a leadership position in Gurgaon, family in Punjab, looking for working match- Please WhatsApp details @ 88826-25910.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24011335
Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi Canada PR smart boy, May 1994, 5'-5", B.Tech, PG from Canada, working in Toronto. Father Class-I Officer (retired). Mother Punjab govt. employee. Caste no bar. Bureaus excuse. Contact: 8283818721.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24011421
Match for Ravidasia boy, 31, 5'-6", B.Sc. Merchant Navy officer. Require well educated, (B.Ed.), beautiful girl, Near Doaba region. 9872541524. Whatsapp: 8968349485.
SIKH
CL24011234
Suitable match for Sikh (Wadhwa) boy, December 1993, 5'-6", Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) PR in Australia. Preferred well educated girl. Contact: 70278-08888.
SIKH
CL24011309
Qualified match for mehra Gursikh boy fair 5'9",28 yrs M.Sc Physics. Govt bank employee.caste no bar. Contact 9417725417
SIKH ARORA
CL24010504
Professionally qualified match for 1990 born, Senior Manager BE/MBA- IIM, 5'-6". Contact 98722-39393.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24011653
Seeking match for October 1994 born Dubai based SoftwareEngineer. Family has wholesale business in Pathankot.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24010141
Match for Khatri/Arora Sikh boy, 28/ 6'. B-Tech. (CS), MS (CS). Pursuing Ph.D. from University of Maryland, USA (Final year). Seeking a teetotaler Sikh girl in USA. 98889-11806.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24010654
Match for Arora Sikh handsome boy, 29, 5'-8", BCA + Two years Pharmacy Diploma, working in Pharma Industry. Mohali based well settled family. 98770-68185.
