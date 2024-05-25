Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24018055
Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer. Chandigarh status business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper caste welcome. 94789-20344.
AGGARWAL
CL24017164
Seeking professionally qualified working girl for good looking Jindal Gotra boy 5'-11", 05.10.92, 06:05 am, Chandigarh, BBA, MBA, working in PhonePe Bangalore, Annual Package 35+. Mohali based business family. Caste no bar. 98153-06190, 98151-89222.
AGGARWAL
CL24017288
Fair teetotaler Bansal boy 5'-11", 30 Sept. 1994, B.Tech., MBA, Govt. Bank Manager. Govt job. High status Haryana family. Seeks beautiful non-working girl. 93183-72811.
AGGARWAL
CL24017525
Wanted slim smart, educated girl for handsome Garg Gotra, 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech/MBA boy from Jalandhar based business family. Contact: 9814007390.
AGGARWAL
CL24017660
Manglic/non manglic SMF Bansal boy,17.11.1993,4.00 PM,5' 8", B Tech.chemical (DTU), PhD from USA, presently working in USA, handsome package, visiting India in October, may finally settle in India after one year, Karnal based industrialist family Mob/whatsup-9215707701
ARORA
CL24017371
Employed, pure vegetarian match for Arora handsome, slim Doctor, pure vegetarian boy, 26.05.1997, 9:30 pm, (Jalandhar), 5'-11", MBBS Govt job. Single child. Mother Govt teacher, Jalandhar. Contact: 9814201583.
BRAHMIN
CL24012426
PQSM4 Nov. 1995, 6'-1", Brahmin, Gotra-Vashisht, Marine Engineer (Merchant Navy), living in tricity. WhatsApp bio-data on 84274-69592.
BRAHMIN
CL24018239
New Zealand PR, Well Settled, Handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, 89 Born, 5 ft 9, Own Business in NZ Looking for a Beautiful, Tall and well educated girl. Contact on WhatsApp number - 9653946607
BRAHMIN
CL24017154
Manglik Sarswat Brahmin boy, CA & B.Com(Hons), 1996 born, 5'-7'', working in Central PSU at Gurgaon, Annual Income 12-Lacs, Pure vegetarian.Ludhiana based family. 83609-37332.Bureau excuse
BRAHMIN
CL24017299
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, B.Tech. MBA, 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6:53 am, Chandigarh, working Infosys. Chandigarh based Status family. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98788-21244.
BRAHMIN
CL24017312
Unmarried/divorced match for Executive Director, age 36, height 5'-10", Brahmin, vegetarian, teetotaler, fair, handsome. Radha Soami family. 97799-55688.
BRAHMIN
CL24018554
Unmarried Saraswat Brahmin, pure vegetarian handsome boy, Post-graduation. Australian Citizen, 42/ 5'-9". Required well-educated cultured girl. Early and simple marriage. Please don't contact divorcee and marriage bureau. Only WhatsApp call: 98784-72229, +61493839 803.
DIVORCEE
CL24012767
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL24017188
Short time divorcee Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 1987, 5'-9". Sr. Software Developer at Gurgaon. Preference beautiful, educated, working, issueless girl. Contact: 9878764755.
DIVORCEE
CL24017194
Looking for slim beautiful working girl, Punjabi Verma boy Divorcee, seprated after 24 days, 31.Dec.1985, 16:44, Ambala, 5'-10", MBA, HOD Admin MNC (Gurgaon), Pkg 28 lac, Father retired Class one officer. 83970-53127, 94160-46403.
DIVORCEE
CL24017230
Seeking Alliance Well-settled, divorced Khatri Malhotra boy, 1st December 1989, 5'-5", own Kothi Chandigarh, Professionally Software Engineer annual income 30 lacs, Upper caste no bar. Contact No 97798-81070.
DIVORCEE
CL24018581
Well-educated vastly travelled 50 years young tall handsome gentleman from Chandigarh based status Hindu Arora family, having own house, rental income and consultancy business, into spirituality meditation leading high life looking for likeminded educated independent companion. WhatsApp: 90415-54918.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24014761
Turbaned Sikh Doctor, 35, never married, working as a family Medicine resident in USA. Healer and perpetual learner, family is well-educated and settled in North America. Seeking a fellow Doctor working in USA/Canada, family oriented with a mix of both traditional and modern values who values growth and some shared pursuits. Someone ready for a meaningful connection, built on trust and mutual respect, may contact me at +1-410-399-1189. No marriage bureaus pls.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24017501
Medico/Non-medico match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1982, 5'-9", MBBS, MS, legally divorced. NRI welcome 9815301580.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL24018736
Suitable match for handsome Saini Sikh unmarried Electronic Engineer in MNC 40/ 5'-10", package 36 lakh annual, u/r property. 99148-48305.
JAT SIKH
CL24015212
PQM for Jat Sikh 97 born US citizen Software Engineer having India and US property. Contact at WhatsAap 93160-42150.
JAT SIKH
CL24018187
Suitable match for US citizen, Jatt Sikh, 1994 born, 6'-1", MS Engineering Grad boy, working as an Engineer in US Defense Company. Looking for a well qualified, Jatt Sikh girl. WhatsApp: +19162975972, Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24009362
Jatsikh "Doctor only" match for well settled USA citizen doctor, grew up in India, 32 yrs, 6ft. contact [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24017184
Parents of Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh Gill boy, 26, 6'-2", highly skilled, invite matrimonial alliance, own karobar in Canada/India. Sikh values and girl's merits sole consideration. No dowry etc. Strict no to middleman or marriage bureau. Whatsapp girl's and family profile with pics on 604-446-8535. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24017480
High status Jat Sikh family looking for professionally qualified match for their 87 born, 6?, clean-shaven, teetotaler boy working in Bangalore. Send biodata with photographs on 9148421132 (WhatsApp Only).
JAT SIKH
CL24017535
Jalandhar based Jat Sikh handsome, pure vegetarian, single child, 28, 5'-8", Sr. Software developer in Europe MNC. Seeks girl preferably working in IT/HR/Finance and willing to move Europe. B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA. Contact: 9888437144.
JAT SIKH
CL24017631
American visitor visa holder Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, 32/5'-10", BDS dentist and clinic (India), presently in California state, sisters and mother settled in USA and Australia, Urban- Rural Property. Prefer Fresno city/ America or Melbourne, Australia Citizen/ PR or medical field girl. +15598927861, +916280831082. (Both WhatsApp). No bureaus and land greeders. Serious inquiries only.
JAT SIKH
CL24018089
Jat Sikh Doctor handsome boy 31, 6 feet tall doing fellowship in USA. Looking for jat Sikh girl in same or any profession. Family well settled in USA from last 38 years. Please contact us at [email protected].
JAT SIKH
CL24018476
Wanted suitable match for Jat Sikh December 1991, 6'-3" boy, USA Green card holder, own business in USA. Well settled family. B.Com. and Business Management. WhatsApp: +91-98145-75460, +1 209 696 6423.
KAMBOJ
CL24017231
Sikh Boy, Tall, Handsome, 01/1990, B.Tech, IT Job in GGN MNC, 5'10". 28 Acres Farming land. Belongs to Hanumangarh. 1 elder sister(married). ph: 9261712500
KHATRI
CL24017116
Medico match for a December 1994, 5'10'' smart Khatri boy with DNB in Medicine. Currently a senior resident in Jalandhar 8872989150
KHATRI
CL24018218
Suitable match for Second Officer in Merchant Navy, 03.08.1995, height 5'-11". Wanted working girl. Contact: 9872316959.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24018750
Match for Hindu Khatri vegetarian slim smart only boy 6.11.1995, 5:15 p.m., 5'-9", Born Faridkot, Graduate LL.B, LL.M Practice in Punjab High Court Chandigarh and Other Court, Income in lakhs per month. Father Businessman, mother recently retired from government job, (Reputed family). Seeks Khatri Arora beautiful girl Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, education Post Graduate or government job Teacher, clerical will be given priority, no demand of dowry. Marriage as per good Hindu customs. 98146-99799.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24018129
Suitable match for Chandigarh based, December 1994 born, 5'-10", Chemical Engineer, 20 Lac package in semi Govt. organization. Lawyer/Professional preferred. 93161-05252.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24018765
Suitablematch for USA Citizen Khatri Arora boy, 6', DoB July 26, 1993, ToB 11:40 am, POB Barnala. Dentist from India, preparing USA Dental Licence exams. Seeking IT/ BDS / B.Tech. or Medical Profession girl contact. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 97812-26888, +13512086660.
NRI
CL24016851
Looking for a good looking and very fair, traditional girl for marriage. Originally I am from Hyderabad, 1997 born, height 5'-10", Currently I'm living in Canada. Permanent resident here. Working as a Software Developer earning handsome amount. Own a house here. I am Hindu Baniya. Caste doesn't matter to me. +1-249-989-2857.
NRI
CL24017769
IIT Bombay, BTech Computer Science, Software Engineer in California, USA, Sikh, handsome, 5'- 7", 1994, Rs 3 crores LPA, parents and sister PR in USA, Caste no bar, 8851256997, +17853178415
NRI
CL24017916
Seeking beautiful, family value Jatt Sikh girl for our handsome Jatt Sikh 1994 born boy. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, graduated double degree Commerce & Economics. Working in Deloitte. Family has house and agricultural land in Patiala and owns multiple businesses and properties in Australia. WhatsApp +61 414 354 673 email: [email protected] Marriage bureau do not contact.
NRI
CL24010840
Suitable equally qualified match for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy 1991, 5’-11”, working in USA as Business Analytics. Marriage bureau strictly excused. 92161-35456.
NRI
CL24013720
Suitable match for Punjabi Sikh Rich/ Affluent well Established business family from USA / India Chandigarh Software consultant very smart 5'-7" tall very fair Age- 34, legally divorced in few months. Looking for qualified girl followers of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Contact: [email protected], +1-630-755-5550 USA.
NRI
CL24017235
Jat-sikh parents seek match for their handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5.11, Marketing manager very high salary & also has real estate business, R/U property in India/Canada. Girl should be beautiful & below 35yrs. Caste no bar WA +16478770992
NRI
CL24017715
Suitable match for Minhas Rajput Australian Citizen boy, born Nov. 1988, 5'-10", M.I.T., working in I.T., Amazon at Sydney with very handsome package. Preference to Australian PR girl or equally qualified girl from India. Parents retd. govt. employees residing in village Jalandhar district. Sister also Australian citizen. Marriage bureau excuse. Upper caste acceptable. Contact: 99143-95311, +61451269315.
NRI
CL24017757
Only Vegetarian, Nonsmoker, Nondrinker Brahmin Bride for 5'-9" handsome boy with same values, Nov 1994 born, Australia Vashisht Gotra Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, double Bachelors Civil Engineering, Commerce. Working MNC Civil Engineer. Science, Engineering, Maths Commerce background preferred. Willing to settle work in Australia. No Agencies. Whatsapp +91-8146668957
NRI
CL24018195
Suitable match for Saini handsome 5'-10". 40 years, Australia permanent resident, Executive Top Australian bank. Issueless, divorcee. 90507-86678.
NRI
CL24018493
Suitable match for Khatri boy, October 1995/5’-7”, B.Tech (India), MS (USA). Working in Amazon on HIB Visa. Preferred working in USA. 94648-80990, 94177-70844.
RAJPUT
CL24017190
Working girl for CA belong Punjab Rajput Jasrotia born 91 settled in Moradabad, UP, work in Noida. Ph. 90686-49155.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24017557
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-61284.
SAINI
CL24017297
Suitable professional qualified match for Saini boy 30, 6', B.Tech Computer Science working QA consultant, MNC Gurgaon, 25 Lakh PA. Contact: 75086-76975, 99141-71045.
SAINI
CL24018753
Suitable match for Saini Sikh Manglik boy, 6'-2", 1992 born, B.Tech, working as Junior Engineer local Govt. Department of Punjab. Gotra- Dhamrait, Tamber. Seeking equally qualified Govt. employee match. Contact: 95773-00040, 82735-00040.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24017840
Govt. employee match for SC (Barar) boy 31, 6'-0". B.Com & Inter CA, Internal Auditor PSPCL, Jalandhar 10 Lac annual. Contact: 9878022164.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24018208
Suitable qualified match for New Zealand citizen, SC, Engineer boy, 30, 5'-7", Well-settled family. 9988096793.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24018657
Match for Ravidasia boy, 1992, 5'-6", B.Sc. Merchant Navy officer. Require well educated, fair, beautiful girl, Near Doaba region. 9872541524. Whatsapp: 8968349485.
SIKH
CL24016907
Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.
SIKH
CL24017126
Wanted Sikh Punjabi beautiful, tall, smart, well educated, never married girl from educated well settled family from Delhi Metrocities Chandigarh and Abroad for very handsome, smart, tall, 35 yrs, 6'-3", MBA, clean shaven Sikh boy having flourishing business belonging highly educated modern financially well off South Delhi family respond with profile recent pictures. WhatsApp: +91-99999-80558.
SIKH
CL24018523
Soulmate from clean shaven Sikh Mair Rajput handsome boy 6'-2", teetotaller, Jan. 95 born, Advocate High Court Chandigarh. Mohali resident. Father Retd. Group A Officer. WhatsApp: 99883-63355.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24017277
Simple homely girl for Gursikh Khatri (Khukhrain) well settled boy, Feb. 2001, 6'-1", Diploma in bakery/confectionery. Doing flourishing business in Mohali (with father). Own Shop, Kothi. 98722-41749
SIKH KHATRI
CL24017799
Match for smart Sikh Canada PR boy, 34, 5'-11", MBA, working in Canada Bank. Parents retired officers (Mohali settled). Elder brother married Senior position MNC Mumbai. Girl main consideration. Simple early marriage. 98883-11567.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24018289
Homely match for Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", 12.04.1995. Family business and settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp or call 98149-23392.
SIKH LOBANA
CL24017772
Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Labana boy, 5'-11", 29 year, B.Tech., MBA. Working as Project Manager, MNC, Mohali.Well settled family at Mohali. Tricity/ Punjab girl preferred. Contact: 99152-34418.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24017584
Match for Hindu Tonk-Kshatriya boy, 1994/5?8?, Branch manager in Bank of Maharashtra, Mob-9417413191
