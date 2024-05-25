Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24018055

Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer. Chandigarh status business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper caste welcome. 94789-20344.

AGGARWAL

CL24017164

Seeking professionally qualified working girl for good looking Jindal Gotra boy 5'-11", 05.10.92, 06:05 am, Chandigarh, BBA, MBA, working in PhonePe Bangalore, Annual Package 35+. Mohali based business family. Caste no bar. 98153-06190, 98151-89222.

AGGARWAL

CL24017288

Fair teetotaler Bansal boy 5'-11", 30 Sept. 1994, B.Tech., MBA, Govt. Bank Manager. Govt job. High status Haryana family. Seeks beautiful non-working girl. 93183-72811.

AGGARWAL

CL24017525

Wanted slim smart, educated girl for handsome Garg Gotra, 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech/MBA boy from Jalandhar based business family. Contact: 9814007390.

AGGARWAL

CL24017660

Manglic/non manglic SMF Bansal boy,17.11.1993,4.00 PM,5' 8", B Tech.chemical (DTU), PhD from USA, presently working in USA, handsome package, visiting India in October, may finally settle in India after one year, Karnal based industrialist family Mob/whatsup-9215707701

ARORA

CL24017371

Employed, pure vegetarian match for Arora handsome, slim Doctor, pure vegetarian boy, 26.05.1997, 9:30 pm, (Jalandhar), 5'-11", MBBS Govt job. Single child. Mother Govt teacher, Jalandhar. Contact: 9814201583.

BRAHMIN

CL24012426

PQSM4 Nov. 1995, 6'-1", Brahmin, Gotra-Vashisht, Marine Engineer (Merchant Navy), living in tricity. WhatsApp bio-data on 84274-69592.

BRAHMIN

CL24018239

New Zealand PR, Well Settled, Handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, 89 Born, 5 ft 9, Own Business in NZ Looking for a Beautiful, Tall and well educated girl. Contact on WhatsApp number - 9653946607

BRAHMIN

CL24017154

Manglik Sarswat Brahmin boy, CA & B.Com(Hons), 1996 born, 5'-7'', working in Central PSU at Gurgaon, Annual Income 12-Lacs, Pure vegetarian.Ludhiana based family. 83609-37332.Bureau excuse

BRAHMIN

CL24017299

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, B.Tech. MBA, 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6:53 am, Chandigarh, working Infosys. Chandigarh based Status family. Upper caste welcome. Contact 98788-21244.

BRAHMIN

CL24017312

Unmarried/divorced match for Executive Director, age 36, height 5'-10", Brahmin, vegetarian, teetotaler, fair, handsome. Radha Soami family. 97799-55688.

BRAHMIN

CL24018554

Unmarried Saraswat Brahmin, pure vegetarian handsome boy, Post-graduation. Australian Citizen, 42/ 5'-9". Required well-educated cultured girl. Early and simple marriage. Please don't contact divorcee and marriage bureau. Only WhatsApp call: 98784-72229, +61493839 803.

DIVORCEE

CL24012767

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL24017188

Short time divorcee Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 1987, 5'-9". Sr. Software Developer at Gurgaon. Preference beautiful, educated, working, issueless girl. Contact: 9878764755.

DIVORCEE

CL24017194

Looking for slim beautiful working girl, Punjabi Verma boy Divorcee, seprated after 24 days, 31.Dec.1985, 16:44, Ambala, 5'-10", MBA, HOD Admin MNC (Gurgaon), Pkg 28 lac, Father retired Class one officer. 83970-53127, 94160-46403.

DIVORCEE

CL24017230

Seeking Alliance Well-settled, divorced Khatri Malhotra boy, 1st December 1989, 5'-5", own Kothi Chandigarh, Professionally Software Engineer annual income 30 lacs, Upper caste no bar. Contact No 97798-81070.

DIVORCEE

CL24018581

Well-educated vastly travelled 50 years young tall handsome gentleman from Chandigarh based status Hindu Arora family, having own house, rental income and consultancy business, into spirituality meditation leading high life looking for likeminded educated independent companion. WhatsApp: 90415-54918.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24014761

Turbaned Sikh Doctor, 35, never married, working as a family Medicine resident in USA. Healer and perpetual learner, family is well-educated and settled in North America. Seeking a fellow Doctor working in USA/Canada, family oriented with a mix of both traditional and modern values who values growth and some shared pursuits. Someone ready for a meaningful connection, built on trust and mutual respect, may contact me at +1-410-399-1189. No marriage bureaus pls.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24017501

Medico/Non-medico match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1982, 5'-9", MBBS, MS, legally divorced. NRI welcome 9815301580.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL24018736

Suitable match for handsome Saini Sikh unmarried Electronic Engineer in MNC 40/ 5'-10", package 36 lakh annual, u/r property. 99148-48305.

JAT SIKH

CL24015212

PQM for Jat Sikh 97 born US citizen Software Engineer having India and US property. Contact at WhatsAap 93160-42150.

JAT SIKH

CL24018187

Suitable match for US citizen, Jatt Sikh, 1994 born, 6'-1", MS Engineering Grad boy, working as an Engineer in US Defense Company. Looking for a well qualified, Jatt Sikh girl. WhatsApp: +19162975972, Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24009362

Jatsikh "Doctor only" match for well settled USA citizen doctor, grew up in India, 32 yrs, 6ft. contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24017184

Parents of Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh Gill boy, 26, 6'-2", highly skilled, invite matrimonial alliance, own karobar in Canada/India. Sikh values and girl's merits sole consideration. No dowry etc. Strict no to middleman or marriage bureau. Whatsapp girl's and family profile with pics on 604-446-8535. E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24017480

High status Jat Sikh family looking for professionally qualified match for their 87 born, 6?, clean-shaven, teetotaler boy working in Bangalore. Send biodata with photographs on 9148421132 (WhatsApp Only).

JAT SIKH

CL24017535

Jalandhar based Jat Sikh handsome, pure vegetarian, single child, 28, 5'-8", Sr. Software developer in Europe MNC. Seeks girl preferably working in IT/HR/Finance and willing to move Europe. B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, MBA. Contact: 9888437144.

JAT SIKH

CL24017631

American visitor visa holder Jatt Sikh Dosanjh, 32/5'-10", BDS dentist and clinic (India), presently in California state, sisters and mother settled in USA and Australia, Urban- Rural Property. Prefer Fresno city/ America or Melbourne, Australia Citizen/ PR or medical field girl. +15598927861, +916280831082. (Both WhatsApp). No bureaus and land greeders. Serious inquiries only.

JAT SIKH

CL24018089

Jat Sikh Doctor handsome boy 31, 6 feet tall doing fellowship in USA. Looking for jat Sikh girl in same or any profession. Family well settled in USA from last 38 years. Please contact us at [email protected].

JAT SIKH

CL24018476

Wanted suitable match for Jat Sikh December 1991, 6'-3" boy, USA Green card holder, own business in USA. Well settled family. B.Com. and Business Management. WhatsApp: +91-98145-75460, +1 209 696 6423.

KAMBOJ

CL24017231

Sikh Boy, Tall, Handsome, 01/1990, B.Tech, IT Job in GGN MNC, 5'10". 28 Acres Farming land. Belongs to Hanumangarh. 1 elder sister(married). ph: 9261712500

KHATRI

CL24017116

Medico match for a December 1994, 5'10'' smart Khatri boy with DNB in Medicine. Currently a senior resident in Jalandhar 8872989150

KHATRI

CL24018218

Suitable match for Second Officer in Merchant Navy, 03.08.1995, height 5'-11". Wanted working girl. Contact: 9872316959.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24018750

Match for Hindu Khatri vegetarian slim smart only boy 6.11.1995, 5:15 p.m., 5'-9", Born Faridkot, Graduate LL.B, LL.M Practice in Punjab High Court Chandigarh and Other Court, Income in lakhs per month. Father Businessman, mother recently retired from government job, (Reputed family). Seeks Khatri Arora beautiful girl Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Delhi, education Post Graduate or government job Teacher, clerical will be given priority, no demand of dowry. Marriage as per good Hindu customs. 98146-99799.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24018129

Suitable match for Chandigarh based, December 1994 born, 5'-10", Chemical Engineer, 20 Lac package in semi Govt. organization. Lawyer/Professional preferred. 93161-05252.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24018765

Suitablematch for USA Citizen Khatri Arora boy, 6', DoB July 26, 1993, ToB 11:40 am, POB Barnala. Dentist from India, preparing USA Dental Licence exams. Seeking IT/ BDS / B.Tech. or Medical Profession girl contact. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 97812-26888, +13512086660.

NRI

CL24016851

Looking for a good looking and very fair, traditional girl for marriage. Originally I am from Hyderabad, 1997 born, height 5'-10", Currently I'm living in Canada. Permanent resident here. Working as a Software Developer earning handsome amount. Own a house here. I am Hindu Baniya. Caste doesn't matter to me. +1-249-989-2857.

NRI

CL24017769

IIT Bombay, BTech Computer Science, Software Engineer in California, USA, Sikh, handsome, 5'- 7", 1994, Rs 3 crores LPA, parents and sister PR in USA, Caste no bar, 8851256997, +17853178415

NRI

CL24017916

Seeking beautiful, family value Jatt Sikh girl for our handsome Jatt Sikh 1994 born boy. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, graduated double degree Commerce & Economics. Working in Deloitte. Family has house and agricultural land in Patiala and owns multiple businesses and properties in Australia. WhatsApp +61 414 354 673 email: [email protected] Marriage bureau do not contact.

NRI

CL24010840

Suitable equally qualified match for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy 1991, 5’-11”, working in USA as Business Analytics. Marriage bureau strictly excused. 92161-35456.

NRI

CL24013720

Suitable match for Punjabi Sikh Rich/ Affluent well Established business family from USA / India Chandigarh Software consultant very smart 5'-7" tall very fair Age- 34, legally divorced in few months. Looking for qualified girl followers of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj Contact: [email protected], +1-630-755-5550 USA.

NRI

CL24017235

Jat-sikh parents seek match for their handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5.11, Marketing manager very high salary & also has real estate business, R/U property in India/Canada. Girl should be beautiful & below 35yrs. Caste no bar WA +16478770992

NRI

CL24017715

Suitable match for Minhas Rajput Australian Citizen boy, born Nov. 1988, 5'-10", M.I.T., working in I.T., Amazon at Sydney with very handsome package. Preference to Australian PR girl or equally qualified girl from India. Parents retd. govt. employees residing in village Jalandhar district. Sister also Australian citizen. Marriage bureau excuse. Upper caste acceptable. Contact: 99143-95311, +61451269315.

NRI

CL24017757

Only Vegetarian, Nonsmoker, Nondrinker Brahmin Bride for 5'-9" handsome boy with same values, Nov 1994 born, Australia Vashisht Gotra Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, double Bachelors Civil Engineering, Commerce. Working MNC Civil Engineer. Science, Engineering, Maths Commerce background preferred. Willing to settle work in Australia. No Agencies. Whatsapp +91-8146668957

NRI

CL24018195

Suitable match for Saini handsome 5'-10". 40 years, Australia permanent resident, Executive Top Australian bank. Issueless, divorcee. 90507-86678.

NRI

CL24018493

Suitable match for Khatri boy, October 1995/5’-7”, B.Tech (India), MS (USA). Working in Amazon on HIB Visa. Preferred working in USA. 94648-80990, 94177-70844.

RAJPUT

CL24017190

Working girl for CA belong Punjab Rajput Jasrotia born 91 settled in Moradabad, UP, work in Noida. Ph. 90686-49155.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24017557

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, XEN in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-61284.

SAINI

CL24017297

Suitable professional qualified match for Saini boy 30, 6', B.Tech Computer Science working QA consultant, MNC Gurgaon, 25 Lakh PA. Contact: 75086-76975, 99141-71045.

SAINI

CL24018753

Suitable match for Saini Sikh Manglik boy, 6'-2", 1992 born, B.Tech, working as Junior Engineer local Govt. Department of Punjab. Gotra- Dhamrait, Tamber. Seeking equally qualified Govt. employee match. Contact: 95773-00040, 82735-00040.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24017840

Govt. employee match for SC (Barar) boy 31, 6'-0". B.Com & Inter CA, Internal Auditor PSPCL, Jalandhar 10 Lac annual. Contact: 9878022164.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24018208

Suitable qualified match for New Zealand citizen, SC, Engineer boy, 30, 5'-7", Well-settled family. 9988096793.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24018657

Match for Ravidasia boy, 1992, 5'-6", B.Sc. Merchant Navy officer. Require well educated, fair, beautiful girl, Near Doaba region. 9872541524. Whatsapp: 8968349485.

SIKH

CL24016907

Seeks suitable alliance for Sikh boy, Turban wear, 5'-11" height, MBA, M.Sc. Tech working in Public Sector, Dubai - UAE, divorcee, only child, pure vegetarian, earning excellent package, Chandigarh based family, contact- 00971506753409/ 00971501568817.

SIKH

CL24017126

Wanted Sikh Punjabi beautiful, tall, smart, well educated, never married girl from educated well settled family from Delhi Metrocities Chandigarh and Abroad for very handsome, smart, tall, 35 yrs, 6'-3", MBA, clean shaven Sikh boy having flourishing business belonging highly educated modern financially well off South Delhi family respond with profile recent pictures. WhatsApp: +91-99999-80558.

SIKH

CL24018523

Soulmate from clean shaven Sikh Mair Rajput handsome boy 6'-2", teetotaller, Jan. 95 born, Advocate High Court Chandigarh. Mohali resident. Father Retd. Group A Officer. WhatsApp: 99883-63355.

SIKH KHATRI

CL24017277

Simple homely girl for Gursikh Khatri (Khukhrain) well settled boy, Feb. 2001, 6'-1", Diploma in bakery/confectionery. Doing flourishing business in Mohali (with father). Own Shop, Kothi. 98722-41749

SIKH KHATRI

CL24017799

Match for smart Sikh Canada PR boy, 34, 5'-11", MBA, working in Canada Bank. Parents retired officers (Mohali settled). Elder brother married Senior position MNC Mumbai. Girl main consideration. Simple early marriage. 98883-11567.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24018289

Homely match for Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", 12.04.1995. Family business and settled in Chandigarh. Whatsapp or call 98149-23392.

SIKH LOBANA

CL24017772

Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Labana boy, 5'-11", 29 year, B.Tech., MBA. Working as Project Manager, MNC, Mohali.Well settled family at Mohali. Tricity/ Punjab girl preferred. Contact: 99152-34418.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL24017584

Match for Hindu Tonk-Kshatriya boy, 1994/5?8?, Branch manager in Bank of Maharashtra, Mob-9417413191