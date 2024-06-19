Fitch raises India’s FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in March, saying elevated consumer confidence will drive spending, besides increased investments.

In June update to its global economic outlook report, Fitch said it expects inflation to decline to 4.5 per cent by end of this year and RBI to cut policy interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

“We expect the Indian economy to expand by a strong 7.2 per cent in FY24/25 (an upward revision of 0.2 pp from the March GEO),” Fitch said in its global economic outlook report. Investment will continue to rise but more slowly than in recent quarters, while consumer spending will recover with elevated consumer confidence, it said.

Fitch’s estimates are in line with that of RBI which earlier this month projected Indian economy to expand 7.2% in the current fiscal.

