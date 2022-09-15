Government to invite bids for privatising IDBI Bank

New Delhi, September 14
DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday said the department is working on the Expression of Interest (EoI) and would soon invite preliminary bids from investors for the privatisation of IDBI Bank.
The Cabinet gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank in May 2021.
Currently, the government holds 45.48% in the bank, and the promoter LIC owns 49.24% stake.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...