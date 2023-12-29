ICICI Pru gets nod for stake buy in Federal, RBL banks

PTI

New Delhi, December 28

Federal Bank on Thursday said the RBI has accorded approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd (ICICI AMC) for acquiring up to 9.95% stake in the bank.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank also accorded approval to ICICI AMC to acquire 9.95% stake in RBL Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

