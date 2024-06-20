 India becomes third-largest domestic airline market : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • India becomes third-largest domestic airline market

India becomes third-largest domestic airline market

the number of airports in the country has increased to 157 from 74 in the last 10 years

India becomes third-largest domestic airline market

Photo for representation only.



IANS

New Delhi, June 20

Driven by robust growth in the aviation sector in the last decade, India is now the third-largest domestic airline market in the world, up from 5th position 10 years ago.

Ten years ago, India was the smallest market with around 8 million seats, followed by Indonesia at 4th and Brazil at 3rd place, and the US and China occupying the top two positions.

Today, the US and China remain the largest domestic aviation markets.

"However, India is surpassing the Brazilian and Indonesian domestic markets to become the third-largest domestic market with airline capacity of 15.6 million seats in April 2024," according to OAG data.

India's capacity growth rate of seats over a 10-year average is the highest, growing at 6.9 per cent annually.

"India is the fastest growing market across all five domestic markets we considered. China was close behind with annual growth of 6.3 per cent between 2014 and 2024, and there is a much smaller growth rate in the US and Indonesia," according to the data.

According to the OAG report, another interesting metric to consider across these large domestic markets is low-cost carrier (LCC) capacity share.

In April 2024, LCCs accounted for 78.4 per cent of domestic airline capacity in India, the highest LCC share of any of these five domestic markets.

"In the last 10 years, IndiGo has almost doubled their market share, from 32 per cent of capacity in 2014 to 62 per cent today. While the rest of the market has barely grown, averaging just 0.7 per cent a year, IndiGo has a domestic capacity growth rate of 13.9 per cent annually," the report mentioned.

The country has seen robust growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving the way for shaping the future of the aviation industry for the next 25 years.

On November 19 last year, airlines in India flew 4,56,910 domestic passengers. This was the highest single-day air traffic since the pandemic hit, marking a remarkable 7.4 per cent surge above pre-Covid averages, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

According to the government, the number of airports in the country has increased to 157 from 74 in the last 10 years.

More than 91 lakh passengers availed the facility of Digi Yatra, and over 35 lakh users downloaded the app in 2023.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

4
Haryana

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

5
Haryana

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

6
Himachal

Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

7
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

8
Punjab

Electricity demand in Punjab hits all-time high

9
Punjab

The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II: Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

10
Punjab

Punjab: Husbands off to Delhi as MPs, wives set to fight to be MLAs

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...

SC notice to govt, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG 2024

Supreme Court notice to government, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG 2024

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and a...

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran pa...

29 dead, over 100 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

29 dead, over 100 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Two women and one transgender are among the victims

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers neck through meticulous data analysis

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Amritsar MC to desilt sewer lines before arrival of monsoon

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Remove hoardings, advertisement banners in three days: Kharar MC

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur in over Rs 20,000 crore bank fraud case

BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Sharp rise in heatstroke casualties, cases in hospitals as heatwave batters Delhi

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Jalandhar: To take on turncoats, Congress relies on hardcore worker

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute