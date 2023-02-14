LIC records 20.65% rise in total premium income

LIC has registered a 20.65% increase in its total premium income at Rs 3,42,244 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 2,83,673 crore in the corresponding period last year.

NHPC profit after tax up 10% to Rs 3,264 cr

NHPC's standalone profit after tax has increased by 10% to Rs 3,264 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 from Rs 2,978 crore during the previous fiscal.

Rajasthan CM okays opening of 502 sub-health centres

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved new sub-health centres at 502 gram panchayats. Also, posts of 502 women health workers have been sanctioned.

Farmers’ awareness camp at University of Patanjali

The University of Patanjali, Haridwar, recently held an awareness programme for farmers on organic and natural farming. It was supported by the Regional Centre of Organic and Natural Farming and National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

140,000 pre-bookings for Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung has received record pre-bookings for the newly launched Galaxy S23series in India. In the first 24 hours, over 140,000 units were pre-booked in India, which is a new record for Samsung's flagship devices.

NTPC receives ‘ATD Best Awards 2023’ for sixth year

NTPC has been honoured with 'ATD Best Awards 2023' by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA. This is the sixth time that NTPC has won this award for demonstrating enterprise success in the field of talent development.

Airtel 5G Plus now live in four HP, 10 Haryana cities

Airtel has launched 5G services in Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat, Yamunanagar, Bahadurgarh, Dharamsala, Mandi and Baddi. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak and Shimla.

MG Motor India, BPCL in pact for charging stations

MG Motor India has inaugurated 12 DC fast-charging stations for EVs on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor, in pact with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

De Beers Forevermark introduces new designs

De Beers Forevermark has introduced new designs from the Icon collection celebrating its timeless 'icon' motif.

Uniqlo to open store at Dhillon Plaza, Zirakpur

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has announced that it will open its first highway store in India. Located at Dhillon Plaza Zirakpur, it will be launched on April 6.

NMIMS opens campus at Sarangpur in Chandigarh

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies’ (NMIMS) has opened its campus at Sarangpur village in Chandigarh.

World’s cheapest mosquito repellent by Godrej

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has launched the world's cheapest liquid mosquito repellent device and a no-gas instant mosquito-kill spray. It was launched in the presence of experts from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, Malaria No More India, Fortis Hospital Noida, among others.

HDFC Bank launches pilot for offline digital payments

HDFC Bank has launched a pilot in partnership with Crunchfish to test offline digital payments for merchants and customers.

YES Bank launches private debit card

YES Bank has launched private debit card for its ultra-high net worth individual customers. It has been designed to match the requirements of top professionals and entrepreneurs.

1,800 exhibitors take part in 11th edition of PlastIndia

The 11th edition of International Plastics Exhibition - PlastIndia 2023 - has concluded. Around 1,800 exhibitors showcased their products.

University of Western Australia unveils global MBA

The University of Western Australia (UWA) has launched Global MBA Programme. It will allow participants to earn industry-recognised dual credentials. Participants will receive a certificate in advanced business management by IIM, Kozhikode, followed by an MBA from the UWA.

Punjab Special DGP opens Prime Land Developers’ office

Dr Sharad Satya Chauhan, Special DGP, Punjab Police, and MD, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, recently inaugurated the corporate office of Prime Land Promoters and Builders in Sector 17, Chandigarh.