 LIC records 20.65% rise in total premium income : The Tribune India

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

LIC records 20.65% rise in total premium income



LIC has registered a 20.65% increase in its total premium income at Rs 3,42,244 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2022 as compared to Rs 2,83,673 crore in the corresponding period last year.

NHPC profit after tax up 10% to Rs 3,264 cr

NHPC's standalone profit after tax has increased by 10% to Rs 3,264 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 from Rs 2,978 crore during the previous fiscal.

Rajasthan CM okays opening of 502 sub-health centres

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved new sub-health centres at 502 gram panchayats. Also, posts of 502 women health workers have been sanctioned.

Farmers’ awareness camp at University of Patanjali

The University of Patanjali, Haridwar, recently held an awareness programme for farmers on organic and natural farming. It was supported by the Regional Centre of Organic and Natural Farming and National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

140,000 pre-bookings for Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung has received record pre-bookings for the newly launched Galaxy S23series in India. In the first 24 hours, over 140,000 units were pre-booked in India, which is a new record for Samsung's flagship devices.

NTPC receives ‘ATD Best Awards 2023’ for sixth year

NTPC has been honoured with 'ATD Best Awards 2023' by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA. This is the sixth time that NTPC has won this award for demonstrating enterprise success in the field of talent development.

Airtel 5G Plus now live in four HP, 10 Haryana cities

Airtel has launched 5G services in Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat, Yamunanagar, Bahadurgarh, Dharamsala, Mandi and Baddi. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak and Shimla.

MG Motor India, BPCL in pact for charging stations

MG Motor India has inaugurated 12 DC fast-charging stations for EVs on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor, in pact with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

De Beers Forevermark introduces new designs

De Beers Forevermark has introduced new designs from the Icon collection celebrating its timeless 'icon' motif.

Uniqlo to open store at Dhillon Plaza, Zirakpur

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has announced that it will open its first highway store in India. Located at Dhillon Plaza Zirakpur, it will be launched on April 6.

NMIMS opens campus at Sarangpur in Chandigarh

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies’ (NMIMS) has opened its campus at Sarangpur village in Chandigarh.

World’s cheapest mosquito repellent by Godrej

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has launched the world's cheapest liquid mosquito repellent device and a no-gas instant mosquito-kill spray. It was launched in the presence of experts from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, Malaria No More India, Fortis Hospital Noida, among others.

HDFC Bank launches pilot for offline digital payments

HDFC Bank has launched a pilot in partnership with Crunchfish to test offline digital payments for merchants and customers.

YES Bank launches private debit card

YES Bank has launched private debit card for its ultra-high net worth individual customers. It has been designed to match the requirements of top professionals and entrepreneurs.

1,800 exhibitors take part in 11th edition of PlastIndia

The 11th edition of International Plastics Exhibition - PlastIndia 2023 - has concluded. Around 1,800 exhibitors showcased their products.

University of Western Australia unveils global MBA

The University of Western Australia (UWA) has launched Global MBA Programme. It will allow participants to earn industry-recognised dual credentials. Participants will receive a certificate in advanced business management by IIM, Kozhikode, followed by an MBA from the UWA.

Punjab Special DGP opens Prime Land Developers’ office

Dr Sharad Satya Chauhan, Special DGP, Punjab Police, and MD, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, recently inaugurated the corporate office of Prime Land Promoters and Builders in Sector 17, Chandigarh. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor lambasts Bhagwant Mann on various issues; CM says 'not accountable to Centre-appointed guv'

2
Nation EXPLAINER

After Adani row, will the redevelopment of Asia's biggest slum Dharavi take place?

3
World

LTTE chief Prabhakaran doing well, atmosphere right for him to 'emerge,' says Tamil leader; Sri Lanka dismisses claim

4
Diaspora

Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant posted as Assistant Commissioner in Punjab

5
Trending

Watch Himachal girl Renuka Singh's ecstatic reaction as RCB buys her for Rs 1.5 crore; family distributes sweets

6
Sports

Smriti Mandhana hits pay dirt, Harmanpreet gets half as nine Indian women get crore-plus deals

7
Business

Sensex extends losses for 2nd day; IT, bank stocks top drags

8
Delhi

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can't vote, observes SC; election postponed

9
Himachal

Truckers agree on Rs 10.35 freight proposed by govt

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says ‘there is nothing to hide or be afraid of’ for BJP

On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'

Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...

If nothing to hide, why govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: officials

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...

Collective security has become sine qua non for our development, prosperity: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers’ conclave at Aero India

India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh

In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Amritsar MC raids restaurants, issues challans for single-use plastic

Travellers from 6 countries not required to furnish Covid test

Secured payment for material from MSME units gives entrepreneurs sleepless nights

CPI workers burn PM Modi’s effigy in Amritsar

Demand accepted, KMSC lifts dharna in Tarn Taran

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Chandigarh to get 80 more electric buses

Alternative route to Chandigarh airport: Air Headquarters gives ‘in-principle’ approval

Mohali Clash: Chandigarh police release 10 more pictures

Armoured tractors to tackle protesters in Mohali

Youth thrashed, cars vandalised near morcha site in Mohali

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Strong surface winds forecast, minimum temperature at 8.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Taxi driver arrested in connection with attack on JNU associate professor: Delhi Police

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, AAP MLA urges L-G

Dy CM meets students who scored 98+ percentile in JEE

Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

NRI robbery case cracked with arrest of son, 2 others

Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Farmer suicides a big issue in UK too, says British delegation

State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Administration focuses on e-stamping facility

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Three hurt by speeding SUV at Chaura Bazaar

Chain link fencing project along Buddha Nullah lies incomplete

Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Over 1L farmers get Rs 200-cr income support

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

4-member panel to take call on Patiala civic body works

Punjabi University, Patiala, research helps link victims, perpetrators