M&M Group CEO to be new Ficci chief

New Delhi, November 24
Industry body Ficci has announced the election of Dr Anish Shah as its president-elect. Dr Shah is currently the senior vice-president of Ficci and will succeed Subhrakant Panda on December 8-9. Dr Shah is the Group CEO of Mahindra Group and the Managing Director of M&M.
Before joining the Mahindra Group, he was president and CEO of GE Capital India from 2009-14. He has also led the Bank of America’s US Debit Products business and worked with Bain & Company in Boston and Citibank in Mumbai. Dr Anish Shah holds a PhD from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
