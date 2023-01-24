 M&M's EV unit in Maharashtra : The Tribune India

THE TRIBUNE CORPORATE BROADBAND

M&M's EV unit in Maharashtra

M&M's EV unit in Maharashtra

Photo for representation. File photo



M&M has announced that it would invest Rs 10,000 crore for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme. It will make the investment over 7-8 years for setting up the facility.

LIC unveils ‘Jeevan Azad’

LIC has introduced ‘Jeevan Azad’— a non-participating, individual, savings plan that offers a combination of protection and savings. It is a limited premium payment endowment plan that provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term.

BHEL bags Rs 300-cr order

BHEL has won an order to modernise steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat. Valued at around Rs 300 crore, the order has been by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation.

IndianOil at Auto Expo

IndianOil recently set up a stall on the theme ‘We Develop Solutions’ showcasing its green roadmap for ethanol blending and production processes at the Ethanol Pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023, which was held from January 11 to 18.

Piramal Finance campaign

Piramal Finance has launched a campaign that focuses on addressing the credit needs of the unserved and underserved customers. It highlights the brand’s commitment to look beyond documentation to assess the credit worthiness.

Jawa, Yezdi steal show

The 10th edition of 21 Gun Salute International Concours d'Elegance' was held recently in Vadodara. A special ‘Jawa Yezdi Class’ was included for the motorcycle enthusiasts.

Škoda Auto India initiative

Škoda Auto India continued with its tradition of Service Challenge. Like last year, Pune played host yet again this year to a ceremony that acknowledged, rewarded, and encouraged Škoda personnel and its partners to place the customer first.

Traffic awareness week

Nexus Elante Mall recently conducted a week-long National Road Safety Week in collaboration with Chandigarh Traffic Police to spread awareness about road safety in the city.

Job fest at Aryans on Mar 15

Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, will conduct 55th job fest at its campus on March 15. As many as 20 companies will participate. Aspiring candidates can visit www.aryans.edu.in for free online registration.

LG side by side refrigerators

LG India has inaugurated local manufacturing line of side by side refrigerators at its Pune facility. It was inaugurated in the presence of Hyun Uk Lee, Global Refrigerator president, LG Electronics, and Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India.

Malabar outlet in Dallas

Malabar Gold & Diamonds recently inaugurated its 300th global showroom in Dallas, US. The event was virtually attended by MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group.

KJ Jawa is RAMA president

Daikin India chairman KJ Jawa has been appointed president of the Refrigeration & Air-conditioning Manufacturers Association (RAMA) that represents the manufacturers of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry in India.

WICCI organises seminar

The Chandigarh chapter of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) recently held a seminar on women engagement. It was aimed to boost and build women's entrepreneurship and businesses through greater engagement with government, institutions, global trade and networks.

VIAS3D expands in India

North America-based engineering firm VIAS3D has acquired CADmarC Software Pvt Ltd. CADmarC is a specialist engineering company engaged in providing customised design-based solutions to industries.

Biggest scholarship test

Education startup Sunstone recently organised a national scholarship test for school students. The test was conducted in association with 2,000+ schools and witnessed participation of over 1.5 lakh students.

Glenmark unveils Akynzeo

Glenmark Pharma has launched Akynzeo I.V. — a unique injection for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting - under an exclusive licensing agreement with Helsinn, a Swiss biopharma group company.

Delhivery training program

Integrated logistics provider Delhivery has launched a training and recruitment programme - an initiative to empower young jobseekers to build a career in the logistics industry.

Croma R-Day campaign

Croma has launched a campaign ‘Constitution of Joy’ for its Republic Day sale. It will run till January 29 and deliver great service and improve customer experience.

M&M XUV400 at Rs 15.99 L

M&M has announced pricing for its electric XUV400. The all-electric SUV is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh onwards.

Tecno retractable portrait lens

Tecno has launched Phantom X2 Pro 5G at Rs 49,999 having the world's first retractable portrait lens. It is an enhanced version of Phantom X2 5G launched earlier this month.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

7
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Nation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tells PM Modi he wants to step down and retire

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

LG-appointed members take oath first as MCD House reconvenes

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected