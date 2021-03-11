Moody's slashes Indian economy growth forecast to 8.8 per cent for 2022

New Delhi, May 26
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed India's economic growth projection to 8.8 per cent for 2022 from 9.1 per cent earlier, citing high inflation.
In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, Moody's said high-frequency data suggests the growth momentum from December quarter 2021 carried through into the first four months this year.
However, the rise in crude oil, food and fertiliser prices will weigh on household finances and spending in the months ahead. Rate hike to prevent energy and food inflation from becoming more generalised will slow the demand recovery's momentum, it said.
"We have lowered our calendar-year 2022 growth forecast for India to 8.8 per cent from our March forecast of 9.1 per cent, while maintaining our 2023 growth forecasts at 5.4 per cent,” Moody's said.
Strong credit growth, a large increase in investment intentions announced by the corporate sector, and a high budget allocation to capital spending by the government indicate that the investment cycle is strengthening.
“But unless global crude oil and food prices rise further, the economy seems strong enough to maintain solid growth momentum,” Moody's added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan
Doval in Tajikistan for talks on Afghanistan with Russian, C...
Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991
The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...
Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral
An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...
Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La
The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...
Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing
Bhagwant Mann bats for direct flight from Chandigarh to Lond...