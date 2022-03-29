NHPC donates patrolling vehicles to Haryana Police

NHPC has provided five patrolling vehicles to Haryana Police. AK Singh, CMD, NHPC, and Vikas Kumar Arora, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, flagged off these vehicles from NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad.

Pyramid eServices holds education fair in Chandigarh

Pyramid eServices held Canada Education Fair in Chandigarh on March 27. Students were informed about Canadian universities and study programmes for May and September sessions.

CISF takes over security of Jio World Centre, Mumbai

CISF recently took over the security of Jio World Centre, Mumbai. KN Tripathi, IG, CISF, Western Sector HQs, Mumbai, was the chief guest.

Jaypee varsity’s workshop on image processing

Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, recently held a five-day workshop on ‘Image processing with deep learning’. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by VC Prof (Dr) Rajendra Kumar Sharma.

LG Electronics expands water purifier range

LG Electronics has launched first UF+UV water purifier. It comes with a heavy metal removal filter. Its ultra-filtration technology ensures zero wastage of water.

New office-bearers of cycle manufacturers’ association

U Rajagopal of TI Cycles and Aditya Munjal of Hero Cycles were elected president and vice-president, respectively, of All India Cycle Manufacturers’ Association at its 35th AGM held at Avon Cycles, Ludhiana, recently.

U Rajagopal and Aditya Munjal

Gifting platform Winni holds partners’ meet

Online gifting platform Winni recently held its vendor partners meet which witnessed presence of over 100 partners from 20+ states. It has over 20 million users and 250+ stores.

Jio unveils Rs259 ‘calendar month validity’ plan

Jio has launched Rs 259 plan that comes with calendar month validity to help prepaid users remember just one recharge date every month.

Curiosity Kids organises two-day STEM workshop

After launching online classes in November 2021, Curiosity Kids has began their offline presence in India with a two-day STEM workshop on March 26 and 27 in Chandigarh.

Eternal University holds international conference

A two-day international conference on ‘Water, Agriculture, Dairy and Food Processing for a Sustainable Economy’ was held at Eternal University, Baru Sahib, recently. It was held in partnership with SEDL, IRMA and Nabard.

Lexus opens new guest experience centre in Chd

Lexus has opened a guest experience centre in Chandigarh, aimed at making the experience more incredible and unique for its discerning guests.

Big Bang Food Tech raises Rs4.8 cr in seed funding

Food brand aggregator Big Bang Food Tech has raised Rs 4.8 crore in seed funding led by Artha Venture Fund and Angel investors.

HMD Global rolls out Nokia C01 Plus in India

HMD Global has launched Nokia C01 plus at Rs 6,299. With 32 GB storage, it is the best entry-level smartphone.

HDFC Bank gives Rs14.5-cr grant to 85 startups

HDFC Bank has announced the winners of its 5th annual SmartUp Parivartan Grants 2022. It awarded Rs 14.5-crore grant to 85 startups.

Punjab students shine in LEAD Championships

Students from Punjab are among the top scorers in LEAD Championships 2021, with participants across age groups winning in different categories.

M&M, Repos Energy tie-up

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division has associated with Repos Energy to cater to doorstep fuel delivery. The doorstep fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country.

Young Indians, Dehradun, in pact with nine schools

Young Indians, Dehradun, has signed an MoU with nine schools under its Thalir vertical. It has announced to build three Miyawaki forest under its climate change initiatives.