ONGC sells KG gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11/unit

PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned ONGC has sold initial gas it is producing from its KG basin fields in the Bay of Bengal to three firms, including Torrent Gas, sources said. In an e-auction, the firm sold 1.4 million standard cubic meters per day - a fraction of the planned output from the block that sits next to Reliance Industries’ prolific KG-D6 area in the Bay of Bengal, to Torrent Gas Pune Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). PTI

NEW DELHI

Adani-Total to invest Rs 20k cr to expand gas network

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the joint venture of Gautam Adani’s Group and French energy giant TotalEnergies, will invest Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore in the next 8 to 10 years to expand infrastructure for retailing CNG to automobiles and piping gas to households and industries, its CFO said. The company retails CNG to automobiles and pipes gas to household kitchens for cooking purposes in 52 licences that cover 124 districts of the country. PTI

Bengaluru

Procter & Gamble to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Gujarat facility

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India said it would invest Rs 2,000 crore ($243.79 million) to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The company will manufacture digestive products that are part of parent P&G’s global healthcare product portfolio at the facility, it said in a statement on Wednesday.The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G.