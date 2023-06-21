SBI MD Janakiraman new RBI Deputy Governor

New Delhi, June 20
The government on Tuesday appointed SBI managing director Swaminathan Janakiraman as RBI Deputy Governor (DG).
According to an official notification, the appointment is for a period of three years from the date of joining the post of Deputy Governor or until further order.
A Cabinet Secretary-headed panel interviewed shortlisted candidates on June 1 for the post of RBI Deputy Governor in place of MK Jain, completing his extended tenure on Tuesday. One post of Deputy Governor is reserved for a commercial banker.
