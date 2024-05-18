19 candidates in fray for city Lok Sabha seat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Lone Muslim candidate Shakeel Mohamad, who has filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate from city Lok Sabha seat, withdrew his nomination today, leaving 19 candidates in the fray.

Today was the last day of withdrawal of nomination. Chandigarh parliamentary constituency goes to the polls on June 1.

Shakeel said he had returned to the AAP. Living in Khajeri area of the city, Shakeel has been politically active for the past 10 years and was earlier an AAP worker, but had left the party due to “personal reasons” after Municipal Corporation election.

The Congress has fielded two-time Member of Parliament from Punjab Manish Tewari against BJP debutant Sanjay Tandon. Tewari is backed by the AAP.

Further, the Election Department allotted symbols to the candidates.

Returning Officer Vinay Pratap Singh held a meeting, in the presence of General Observer SS Gill, with all the candidates. The candidates were briefed about the schedule of printing of ballot papers and were also informed that they may deploy their representatives (one for each candidate) to witness the printing process, transportation and storage of printed postal ballots.

The candidates were also advised to properly train their polling and counting agents.

