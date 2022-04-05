2 Kharar cops get Punjab CM's greeting on birthday

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 4

The Kharar police, as part of an initiative taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, today felicitated two cops on their birthday with greeting cards to make their special day memorable. A cake was cut on the occasion.

Kharar DSP Bikramjit Brar felicitated the cops. As many as 404 police personnel were feted on their birthday across the state today.

The greeting card, jointly signed by the Chief Minister and the DGP, Punjab, read, “Today, on your birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our hearts and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve people with utmost dedication, hard work and honesty.”