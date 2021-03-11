In Brief

22 mobiles stolen from Chandigarh's Sector 35 shop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: As many as 22 mobile phones have been stolen from a shop in Sector 35. The complainant, Kapil Dev, a resident of Mohali, reported that the mobile phones were stolen after breaking the glass of his cabin on the intervening night of May 20 and 21. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Car stolen from Zirakpur hotel

Zirakpur: Thieves stole a car from the parking lot of a hotel here. ASI Nirmal Singh said Rahul Sharma, a resident of Hisar, said he came to Zirakpur on a business trip. He took a room on rent at a hotel here. The complainant said he parked his car in the parking lot of the hotel. When he woke up in the morning, he found the car was missing. The police have registered a case. TNS

Two nabbed with narcotic powder

Zirakpur: The police have arrested two youths involved in drug trafficking and recovered 25 grams of narcotic powder from them. A police party, which was patrolling in the area, nabbed the suspects. They have been identified as Jasprabhpreet Singh, alias Jashan, of Landran and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Rishu, of Kurali. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. TNS

Seven-wkt win for Godrej Club

Chandigarh: Godrej Cricket Club (GCC) defeated Adda Cricket XI, Dera Bassi, by seven wickets in the opening match of Control Road Rage T20 Cricket Cup. Batting first, Adda XI posted 103 runs in 20 overs with the help of Dr Luthra (25), Chetan (17) and Shubham (14). Rahul Hooda claimed three wickets, while Amit Jamwal and Avi Kumar claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, GCC lads posted 104 runs in 16.3 overs. Saurabh Gakhar (33), Rahul Kapani (27) and Gurnoor Singh (21) were two main scorers for the side. Shubham claimed two and Sultan Thakur took one wicket for the bowling side. TNS

Cricket trials tomorrow

Panchkula: The Panchkula District Cricket Association, affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association, will conduct trials to select the district boys’ U-23 team on May 24 (1 pm) at the JR Institute of Technology stadium, Naggal Barwala, Panchkula. Players born on or after September 1, 1999, will be eligible for the trials. The selected team will participate in the Haryana State Inter-District Cricket Championship for year 2022-23 to be organised by the Haryana Cricket Association. TNS

10 boxers make it to quarters

Chandigarh: As many as 10 local boxers qualified for the quarterfinals in the ongoing Sub-Junior National Boxing Championship at Ballery, Karnataka. In the girls’ category, Shrihsti (48-50 kg) defeated Kajal Devi from Jammu & Kashmir and Nidhi (57-60kg) overpowered Saba Tabassum from Andhra Pradesh. In the boys’ category, Sidhartha Bharadwaj (33-35 kg) defeated Atut Jomoh of Arunachal Pradesh, Aman Dev (40-43kg) defeated Tamil Nadu’s M Sidharthan, Anshuman Sharma (49-52 kg) ousted Nagaland’s Tangyang Y Konyana, Nikhil Nandal (43-46 kg) defeated Sanatomba Meitei from Manipur and Devhanu (58-61 kg) defeated Karnataka’s Aryan Sury. TNS

Foundation day celebrated

Chandigarh: The Samparpan Group of the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), a worldwide fellowship helping active alcoholics stop drinking, celebrated its 26th foundation day on Sunday. At a function at Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, members who left alcohol after help from the AA, recounted their journey to sobriety and meaningful life.

