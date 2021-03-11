3 youths kidnap girl in Nayagaon

Mohali, May 7
Three car-borne youths abducted a girl near Shivalik Vihar at Nayagaon in broad daylight yesterday. The victim was going on foot with a youth when the trio bundled her into a car and fled towards the Chandigarh side around 5:30 pm.
The youth accompanying her also fled the spot. The police registered a case of kidnapping on the basis of CCTV footage in which the three youths are seen dragging the girl towards the car. The car driver waited for them at some distance.
Nayagaon SHO Ajitpal Singh said, “No complaint has been made in this regard but we got a PCR message, which was verified and found to be true. Based on the CCTV footage, a case has been registered. Further investigation is on.”
Four persons have been booked under section 365 of the IPC at the Nayagaon police station.
