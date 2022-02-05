40 candidates in fray from Kharar, Mohali, Dera Bassi

Sanjay Bumbroo
Mohali, February 4
After the withdrawal of candidatures on the last day today, a total of 40 candidates are left in the fray from the Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi Assembly constituencies of Mohali district.
A total of four Independent candidates - three from Kharar and one from Dera Bassi - withdrew their candidature today.
A total of 17 candidates are left in the fray from Kharar, nine from Mohali and 14 from Dera Bassi.
As per the final list, the candidates of main political parties in Kharar are Anmol Gagan Mann from AAP, Kamaldeep Singh Saini from the BJP, Vijay Kumar Sharma from the Congress, Ranjeet Singh Gill from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Paramdeep Singh Baidwan from the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM).
Sanjeev Vashist from the BJP, Parvinder Singh Sohana from the SAD,
Balbir Singh Sidhu from the Congress, Kulwant Singh from AAP and Ravneet Singh Brar from the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) are in the fray from Mohali.
The candidates of the main political parties from Dera Bassi are Avtar Singh Jawaharpur from the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), Sanjeev Khanna from the BJP, NK Sharma from the SAD, Kuljeet Singh Randhawa from AAP and Deepinder Singh Dhillon from the Congress.
According to information, Independent candidates who withdrew their candidature are Karam Singh from Dera Bassi, and Kulwinder Singh, Sachin Sharma and Ravina from Kharar. Kulwinder Singh said he withdrew his candidature in favour of Congress candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku.
