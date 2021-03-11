51-year-old biker hit by car, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

A 51-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car on the National Highway-21 at Balongi last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjeet Singh, a resident of Rupalheri village in Fatehgarh Sahib. He was working in a private company and is survived by his wife and two children. The police said Charanjeet Singh was returning home on his motorcycle around 6 pm yesterday. A rashly driven car hit him, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The car driver sped away from the spot.

The SHO of the Balongi police station said they had registered a case against the unknown car driver and were scrutinising CCTV footage of the area. He said the body was handed over to the victim’s family members after a post-mortem.