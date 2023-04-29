Actress Samaira named UT’s brand ambassador

Chandigarh, April 28
In its endeavour to stop substance abuse and to promote healthy lifestyle among the citizens of Chandigarh, the UT Administration nominated Samaira Sandhu as the brand ambassador of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign.
Samaira’s nomination was announced by UT Adviser Dharam Pal in presence of Secretary Social Welfare, Women & Child Development Nitika Pawar and Director Social Welfare, Women & Child Development Palika Arora.
The Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, the nodal department to implement the campaign, has adopted a multi-pronged approach to deal with the menace of drug abuse among the citizens. The campaign has been actively working to make Chandigarh a drug-free city. Target campaigns have been initiated across traditional and modern platforms, including on-ground activities in schools, colleges and public places, as well as across social media platforms.
Samaira, an actress and a famous author, thanked the Adviser for giving her the opportunity. She has authored a novel, “Heaven in a hell”, which is based on drug de-addiction. Samaira said she will try to bring a change for this novel cause.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit