Actress Samaira named UT’s brand ambassador

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

In its endeavour to stop substance abuse and to promote healthy lifestyle among the citizens of Chandigarh, the UT Administration nominated Samaira Sandhu as the brand ambassador of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign.

Samaira’s nomination was announced by UT Adviser Dharam Pal in presence of Secretary Social Welfare, Women & Child Development Nitika Pawar and Director Social Welfare, Women & Child Development Palika Arora.

The Department of Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, the nodal department to implement the campaign, has adopted a multi-pronged approach to deal with the menace of drug abuse among the citizens. The campaign has been actively working to make Chandigarh a drug-free city. Target campaigns have been initiated across traditional and modern platforms, including on-ground activities in schools, colleges and public places, as well as across social media platforms.

Samaira, an actress and a famous author, thanked the Adviser for giving her the opportunity. She has authored a novel, “Heaven in a hell”, which is based on drug de-addiction. Samaira said she will try to bring a change for this novel cause.