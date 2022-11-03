Agniveer recruitment: 2 submit fake papers, held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 2

The police have arrested two youths for allegedly submitting fake documents during an Agniveer recruitment rally being conducted in Ambala Cantonment.

In his complaint, Subedar Major Kundan Singh stated that Agniveer recruitment for Kaithal district was being conducted at Ambala Cantonment on November 1 when during the scrutiny of documents of a candidate, Sandeep Singh, son of Ram Kumar, it was observed that his date of birth in the educational certificate issued by the Board of School Education, Haryana, in 2019, and in the Aadhaar card was October 2, 2001. However, during verification, it was found that Sandeep had got his Aadhaar updated five times since 2014 and each time the date of birth had been changed.

Similarly, during the scrutiny of documents submitted by another candidate, identified as Sandeep Singh, son of Mala Ram, the date of birth in the educational certificate issued by the Board of School Education Haryana, in 2020, as well as the one mentioned in the Aadhaar card was July 15, 2002. However, the Aadhaar verification revealed that the candidate had updated his Aadhaar card three times in which the date of birth was updated twice since 2015. It was also found that the candidate had appeared in the Agniveer recruitment rally conducted in August in Hisar too on the basis of fake documents.

The Subedar Major stated that both candidates had tried to get government jobs fraudulently, by updating their date of birth repeatedly in their documents.

A case has been registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

Ambala Cantonment SHO Naresh Kumar said, “Both the suspects were arrested and produced before a court which sent them to one-day police remand. Further investigation in the case is on.”

