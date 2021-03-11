Airport shuttle buses now have luggage space

Chandigarh, May 13
The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has made a provision of luggage space in the airport shuttle buses.
The shuttle service was started from the Chandigarh international airport, Mohali, to the ISBT-17, Chandigarh, in synchronisation with the arrival and departure timings of fights.
The service has received a good response as nearly 400 passengers are availing themselves of it on a daily basis. Nearly 22,000 passengers have already travelled in these buses since the launch of the service.
Besides, a QR code-based commuter feedback system has also been launched in these buses.
