Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu stage protest outside Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

Former Punjab cabinet minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday staged a protest outside the Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali.

He alleged victimisation and character assassination in the case related to the alleged corruption in awarding tenders for transportation of foodgrains.

The former Congress minister along with his supporters claimed that if any irregularities have been found against him, he was ready to be probed.

On August 16, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram and Company as well as officials of the Food and Supplies Department for committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.

Lashing out at the AAP government, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the government and demanded a probe.

"Saadi chori dasso," he said, adding that former Congress ministers, Dharamsot, Gilzian, Ashu were being targeted by the AAP government but have failed to provide evidence in the court. Warring submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Vigilance Director Varinder Kumar. Heavy police force was deployed outside the office.

#Mohali