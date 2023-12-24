Arrangements for Jor Mela complete: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 23

Though the annual Shaheedi Jor Mela will commence on December 26, devotees have already started coming to the city. Such was the rush of the vehicles that the police had to bar their entry in the mela area, and traffic to Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib from different parts of the state had to be diverted.

Security stepped up As many as 54 nakas, 13 observation posts and 10 Samadhan Kendras have been set up. CCTV cameras have been installed in and camera-drones have been deployed to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, SSP, and MLAs from the district and directed them to make arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims. He also said that no VIP passes must be issued as all pilgrims are equal.

DC Parneet Shergill told the CM that all wine shops, gambling stalls, pandals, circuses, swings and other sources of entertainment have been banned. She added that a 24-hour power supply, clean drinking water, public toilets and medical facilities would be available for the devotees. The DC said e-rickshaws and mini buses have been arranged to take senior citizens, ladies and children free of cost from the parking sites to the gurdwara. She added that night shelters have also been set up.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said that adequate security and arrangements for traffic management have been made. She added that 4,000 police personnel have been deputed for the mela.

She added that nine diversions and alternate routes have been made to maintain the smooth flow of traffic.

