Australia offers visa relaxations to students

Chandigarh, March 28
Aiming to attract students from the Chandigarh region, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission organised a roadshow in the city, highlighting various initiatives introduced by the government to support international students.
The Australian Trade and Investment Commission has also launched Study Australia Industry Immersion Program (SAIEP) for current Indian students to enhance their employability skills in universities.
The Australian Government is offering a range of new visa support initiatives to international students and graduates, including international student visa fee refund and Covid-19 visa fee waiver, extra time for English language tests and health checks, replacement of temporary graduate visas and extended ‘stay and work’ periods.
There will be no restriction on the number of hours that students can work while pursuing their studies in Australia.
