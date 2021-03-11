Award for woman entrepreneur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dr Neha Tuli, Founder of 6DOF Solutions Private Limited (an EdTech start-up) incubated by Chitkara University, has been presented the “Women Entrepreneur of the Year” award by Software Technology Parks of India, Mohali, and TiEcon 2022. TiEcon is the world’s largest technology conference. “I am very thankful to Chitkara University for providing me an eco-system for starting my company, providing seed funding and now giving all support to scale it up,” she said.