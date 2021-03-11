Bagga's arrest: BJP youth wing holds protest against AAP govt

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

The local unit of the BJP, led by Sukhwinder Singh Goldy, staged a demonstration against the AAP government for trying to arrest the party’s Yuva Morcha national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga illegally in Mohali.

Goldy alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already mortgaged the interests of Punjab to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Heavy police presence was deployed outside the District Administrative Complex this evening.

Bhanu Pratap Rana, president, BJP Yuva Morcha, Punjab, and his supporters burnt an effigy of the Delhi CM outside the office of the Mohali SSP on the District Administrative Complex to protest against Bagga’s arrest. Rana alleged that the AAP government was using police machinery for vendetta while gangsters were having a free run in the state.

A Delhi Police team took Bagga’s custody in Kurukshetra after Punjab cops arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday. A Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra’s Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they received information that Bagga was “forcibly” picked up from his residence.

Later in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down the Punjab Government’s request of not giving Bagga’s custody to the Delhi Police and keeping him in Haryana.

The court will now hear the matter tomorrow. The Punjab Government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on Friday.

