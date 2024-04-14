 Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh
INDIA VOTES 2024

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Anandpur Sahib MP to take on BJP’s Tandon

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Manish Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 13

Dropping former Union minister and four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal (75), the Congress today opted for a new face, fielding Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari (58) as its candidate from Chandigarh for the Lok Sabha elections, pitting him against BJP’s Sanjay Tandon.

St John’s, DAV College alumnus

Manish Tewari, a former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has a house in Sector 4. An advocate by profession, he did his schooling from St John’s High School, Sector 26, and BA (Economics) from DAV College, Sector 10. He later pursued law (LLB) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

AAP’s unconditional support

AAP has committed to support the Congress in Chandigarh, no matter who the candidate is. We will definitely support the Congress candidate unconditionally and wholeheartedly. — Prem Garg, senior AAP leader

Tewari had desired to contest from Chandigarh even in 2014 and 2019, but Bansal was named the candidate on both occasions. He lost to BJP’s Kirron Kher in both elections. In the last election, Tewari was picked for the Anandpur Sahib seat and he emerged the winner.

Other than Tewari and Bansal, city Congress president HS Lucky’s name was also shortlisted and sent to the party high command to take the call.

During his last meeting, Lucky had reportedly told the high command that the party should go for a fresh face in Chandigarh. Following this, Bansal and Lucky’s supporters had a face-off during a meeting in the Sector 35 party office in front of in-charge Rajeev Shukla and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Tewari, a former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has a house in Sector 4. An advocate by profession, he did his schooling from St John’s High School, Sector 26, and BA (Economics) from DAV College, Sector 10. He later pursued Law (LLB) and Master of Business Administration (MBA).

His father Dr VN Tewari was assassinated by terrorists at their then Sector 24 home in Chandigarh on April 3, 1984 . He was professor of comparative modern Indian literature in Panjab University and a nominated MP. Tewari’s mother Prof Amrit Tewari, a Padma Shri recipient, was a former Dean of the PGI. She had passed away following a cardiac arrest in 2018.

“He is the real local leader, who was born and brought up in the city. His parents were also settled here,” said Wasim Mir, Tewari’s aide in city.

The Anandpur Sahib MP has been giving MPLAD funds for projects like open air gyms in Chandigarh parks.

On being asked about the election fight, Lucky said, "I had apprised the party already that a fresh face is being asked for by the workers and city residents following which his (Tewari's) name has been announced. With full support of our alliance partner AAP, we are surely going to win the election. We will fight on a large number of Chandigarh issues," he added.

Reacting to Tewari's candidature, senior AAP leader Prem Garg said, "AAP has committed to support the Congress in Chandigarh, no matter who the candidate is. We will definitely support the Congress candidate unconditionally and wholeheartedly. Selection of the candidate is internal matter of the Congress and AAP never suggested any names."

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Pawan Kumar Bansal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

9
Haryana

YouTubers in live-in relationship jump off seventh floor in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, die

10
Diaspora

FBI offers reward of up to USD 2,50,000 for information leading to arrest of Indian wanted for killing wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran retaliation LIVE Updates: Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria k...

US President Biden condemns Iran’s attack on Israel; to convene G-7 leaders’ meeting on response

President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks

Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in UT play with fire

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

Strike by Mohali MC safai sewaks enters fourth day

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Umang for special children kicks off

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala