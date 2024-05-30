Pawan Bansal ‘insulted’ during Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Chandigarh, Congress leaders seek AAP apology

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Several Congress leaders today came together to seek Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) apology for former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was allegedly pushed by its councillors during a rally addressed by Priyanka Gandhi here recently. They said in case the AAP did not apologise, they would press the NOTA button on June 1.

Former Mayor Harphool Kalyan said it was a big mistake of the Congress party to form an alliance with AAP. He said what happened with Bansal was worrying. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his party councillors should apologise to him, he added.

Madanlal Madi, president of Chandigarh Congress Bajigar Cell, said if the AAP and its leaders did not apologise to Bansal, he would seek votes for NOTA, instead of the INDIA bloc nominee.

Sunil Bodh, a leader of the Congress, said Tewari could never win without taking Bansal along.

Senior Congress leader Amit Lahoria said besides AAP councillors, Kejriwal ji should also apologise in the public meeting today.

Mohammed Nasir, a leader of the Minority Cell in Congress, said there was a lot of anger in the Muslim community.

