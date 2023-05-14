BCCI official visits city to explore cricket perspectives

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

BCCI’s general manager and former Test cricketer Abey Kuruvilla visited Chandigarh to explore cricket perspectives in the city and the possibilities of hosting major events in near future.

UTCA president Sanjay Tandon, along with senior functionaries, apprised Kuruvilla of the potentials of cricket in Chandigarh. The UTCA had hosted Syed Mushtaq Ali in two venues along with other big events in the past and girls’ U-19 NCA Camp was also concluded here. Kuruvilla also visited grounds at Kaimbwala, DAV School, Sector 8, Punjab Engineering College, Law Department Ground at PU, Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Mahajan Cricket Ground at IT Park and GMSS Schools at Sectors 26, 19, 23 and 32 and reviewed their conditions. Kuruvilla will soon submit his report to the BCCI.