Bed count at de-addiction centre to go up, says Mohali DC Amit Talwar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 27

The number of beds in the Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Sector 66 would be increased from 50 to 70. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said this during his visit to this centre to review its working.

De-addiction and rehabilitation centres help patients by providing them medicines through OPD. Patients do not have to be hospitalised and can go home after taking medicines.

The DC said his visit was meant to review the stock of medicines being provided to the patients at the centre besides checking the status of facilities. He said considering the number of patients admitted to the centre, it was decided to increase the number of beds from the current 50 beds to 70.