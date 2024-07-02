Bhakra Beas Management Board celebrates 50th anniversary

Chandigarh, July 1
The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) commemorated its 50th anniversary today with several events being organised to mark the occasion. Manoj Tripathi, Chairman BBMB, was the chief guest at the event, during which meritorious awards were presented to employees for their outstanding performance during 2023.
In his address, Tripathi highlighted the importance of the Bhakra Nangal and Beas projects and lauded the operational excellence and meticulous maintenance practices.
Later,a cultural programme was presented by the students of BBMB DAV Public School, Talwara.
