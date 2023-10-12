Biker falls off flyover in Zirakpur accident

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 11

A biker was seriously injured as he fell off a flyover following a head-on collision with an SUV on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway last night.

The victim, Anil, a resident of Preet Colony (30), fell off the 10-ft flyover. He suffered head injuries and fell unconscious. Passersby rushed him to the Sector 6 hospital in Panchkula.

The SUV driver, who refused to disclose his identity, also suffered injuries on the face. His vehicle was badly damaged. The SUV was coming from Panchkula when one of its tyres reportedly burst and it hit the biker before crashing on to the side wall of the flyover.

The police are probing whether the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol. The police reached the spot and started investigation.

