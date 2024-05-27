 Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Now vows to expedite Metro project, launch pink bus service for women, get direct train to Ram Temple

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Union minister Hardeep Puri releases 'Sankalp Patra" in Chandigarh on Sunday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 26

A majority of promises made by the ruling BJP during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections have reappeared in their “Sankalp Patra” released by Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Puri here today. It has a total of 68 promises.

The party has also listed 38 achievements it had made in the past two terms of MP Kirron Kher.

The long-standing issues, which were part of the previous two manifestos, include need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board houses and cooperative housing societies, housing scheme for 4,000 government employees, ownership rights for colony residents, conversion of commercial property from leasehold to freehold, construction outside lal dora, clearing Dadu Majra dump, amendments to building bylaws and a reduction in fine on account of violations, and regular service for contract and outsourced workers.

The party candidate for the city Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon said it was not that no efforts were made to resolve these issues, some have progressed to different levels in the said period. Tandon, who has been city BJP president, said, “Regarding constructions outside lal dora, the way of land-pooling will be adopted or water, electricity and other facilities will be provided to them on the humanitarian ground.

“Regarding need-based changes, we did five things. But every time, new issue cropped up. Now, we will come up with a one-time settlement. For the transfer of property, the BJP had brought the Apartment Act in 2001, but it was withdrawn by the Congress in 2007. We will again implement it.”

“With respect to the ownership rights issue in colonies, he said 85 per cent original allottees have sold their units. We will provide ownership rights to the colony dwellers. We will bring new provisions for the transfer of flats under the GPA. The employees’ housing scheme of 2008, which was scrapped by the Congress in 2012, was revived by the BJP and in 2017, got it approved from the Cabinet. Though the employees later moved the court over high prices of the flats, but we will rationalise the rates. Likewise, we also worked on the Tribune flyover project. However, the issue also reached the court,” added the BJP nominee. City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “Our Sankalp Patra has been based on the suggestions made by people.”

Saffron party lists 38 achievements

  • Rs 550 cr world-class railway station (Work underway)
  • Central service rules for employees
  • 24-hour water supply project (in progress)
  • 270 km of new cycle tracks
  • ICCC-monitored surveillance through 2,200 CCTV cameras
  • BCCI recognition for UT Cricket Association
  • Removal of Dadu Majra garbage dump
  • Approval for Tribune flyover project, and others

Promises carry forwarded from old papers

  • Allowing need-based changes in CHB houses and cooperative housing societies
  • Policy on granting ownership rights to colony residents
  • Regularising violations in marla houses
  • Conversion of commercial property from leasehold to freehold
  • Development of area outside lal dora through land-pooling
  • Allowing transfer of property sold on GPA through legislative or administrative process
  • Removal of Dadu Majra dump
  • Amendments to building bylaws and reduction in penalty amount
  • 85% reservation in jobs for Chandigarh residents
  • Regular service for contract, outsourced workers
  • Revival of government employees’ housing scheme by addressing price issue
  • Implementation of the Apartment Act to allow share-wise/floor-wise registry of property

Key points in new manifesto

  • Metro project to be expedited
  • Pink bus service for women
  • Direct train to Ram Temple
  • Creator Incubation Centre

