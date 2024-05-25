BJP’s Subhash Sharma slams CM over power outages across Punjab

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 24

BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Dr Subhash Sharma, castigated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the problem of the prolonged power cuts in various parts of the state. While canvassing, he quoted a specific example from his own constituency. Sharma said that because of the power cuts, residents of several societies and areas of Mohali and Kharar had to suffer. “The situation is so bad that, apart from the day, the residents of these areas have to suffer during the night too.”

He said the residents of the area have told him that there was a shortage of staff in the Electricity Department, because of which the PSPCL was even unable to solve the problem of power disruption that occurred due to technical faults. Lashing out at the CM Mann-led state government, Sharma said, “It is shameful that before the Punjab assembly elections, Mann had promised to provide an uninterrupted power supply to all sections of society.”

He referred to CM’s statement during the purchase of the Goindwal Sahib Power Plant, wherein he claimed that this would augment the power generation in the state. He said, “Can the Chief Minister explain why the people of the state have to bear frequent and prolonged power cuts?”

Sharma said CM Mann took credit for the resumption of coal supply from the Pachwara mines, adding that he claimed that this would boost the power supply in the state. Sharma said, however, that all parts of the state have been witnessing power cuts, adding that about 10 per cent of the state budget goes towards subsidies.

Sharma addressed election meetings in various areas of Garhshankar, including Haibowal, Behniwal, Mehindwani, Pandori, Padrana, Rampur, Kitna, Possi, Meghowal, Gondpur, Mahilpur, Panam, Samundra and Ward 4 of Garhshankar city.

