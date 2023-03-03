Book by ex-RAW chief released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

“A Life in the Shadows: A Memoir” by Amarjit Singh Dulat, spymaster and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief, was released today at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court SS Sodhi and former IPS officer and Governor, Manipur, Gurbachan Jagat, both trustees of The Tribune Trust, along with Lt Gen TK Sapru (retd) and Lt Gen JS Dhillon (retd), and others released the book.

Former Governor of Manipur Gurbachan Singh Jagat (L) and former DGP of Punjab MPS Aulakh (C) interact with AS Dulat at Chandigarh Golf Club. Pradeep Tewari

The former head of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) has written about his childhood, his years as a young intelligence officer, about Kashmir and Kashmiriyat, anecdotes about his travel with former Indian President Giani Zail Singh as his security officer on his official trips abroad.

His take on Punjab While talking about Punjab, Dulat said: "I don't see any individual reaching to the past level, but it's still disturbing...specially the incident that happened in Ajnala. Punjab wants empathy. I understand that Punjab is not getting its due... it's legitimate due. And, as I said earlier, Punjab can't be run from Delhi, Punjab is Punjab."

He has also dwelt on the Bhopal gas tragedy and a chapter, "Spooks as friends", about the current National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval.

The author has written a chapter about Doctor Saheb — Dr Farooq Abdullah.

At the book launch, he clearly explained the need and importance of 'empathy' to deal with the masses in Kashmir and Punjab for a peaceful progress in these two border states.

“Chandigarh is the place where he went to college and got the love of his life. This place holds a special importance to him. His writings are straightforward, easy to read and easy to understand. He stressed the need for having a dialogue and discussions to solve problems, instead of promoting the gun culture. I wish him all the best,” said Justice Sodhi, who also talked highly about Dulat's father, who was appointed to the post of District and Sessions Judge, the first in Independent India.

“No spymaster has ever written a memoir. I have broken this tradition, like I did in the past. Kashmir is in the dire need of elections. We have to give people their democratic right and this is the only way we can have a good communication with the masses and listen to their grievances. However, I don't see any hope of elections...At least not in 2023,” said Dulat, while interacting with the attendees.

In 1989-90, Dulat assumed charge of the Intelligence Bureau in Kashmir. In 1999, he left the IB and joined RAW but Kashmir continues to be his area of focus. “The scenario in Pakistan is a matter of concern for India. I think we should keep a good eye on activities taking place in the neighbouring country,” he added.