Butterfly Paradise Park inaugurated

Carmel Convent, Chandigarh

A Butterfly Paradise Park was inaugurated at Carmel Convent School here on Friday. The park will provide information about butterflies and their role in human life and food-cycle. Various plants and trees that attract butterflies have been planted in the park. Aesthetically designed colourful display boards have been installed in the park. Eco-club students of the school distributed 3D butterfly keychains on the occasion. “Butterflies are pollinators. Their contribution to agriculture is valued next to honey bees,” said Sr Mary Supreeta, school Principal, during inauguration of the park.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

An investiture ceremony for the secondary wing was organised at PML SD Public School, Sector 32C, here on Friday. All cabinet members were conferred with badges and sashes. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated students while reminding them of their role as leaders and to work with the spirit of unity keeping in mind the interest of students.

Paragon Convent, Chandigarh

Students at investiture ceremony in Paragon Convent School.

Annual investiture ceremony was organised by Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, here on Friday. During ceremony, students of Classes VII and VIII were bestowed titles of house captains and vice-captains. The school head boy and head girl were chosen on merit from Class VIII. The badges of class monitors and discipline in-charges were given to students of Classes V to VIII. The event culminated with an address by Principal Rajni Dutta.

AKSIPS-41 Smart, Chandigarh

A language and social studies exhibition was organised at AKSIPS 41 Smart School here on Friday. All three languages -English, Hindi and Punjabi - tableaus exhibited culture and heritage of the region. The Punjabi stall displayed components of Punjabi grammar. The Hindi exhibition displayed story of puppet world and presented models of television and bioscope. Games like tongue twister, matching opposites and riddles were the hallmark of English language stall. The life story of Indian children writers and their works were also exhibited on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Foundation, Mohali

Fateh Divas was celebrated at Gurdwara Fateh Jang Sahib at Chappar Chiri village on Friday. On the occasion, Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, organised a 'Chhabeel'. Sweet water bottles were distributed among devotees, who participated in a procession that started from gurdwara. The school staff and students of Classes X and XII attended the celebrations.

St Xavier’s High, panchkula

St Xavier’s High School organised an inter-house extempore competition for students of Classes IX and X here on Friday. Students shared their views on diverse topics during the competition. School principal George S Shear lauded efforts of students and congratulated them on the occasion.