Car, tractor-trailer collide on Airport Road in Mohali, two injured

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

Two persons were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tractor-trailer at the Sector 68-69 light point on Airport Road here last night.

The injured car driver and a co-passenger were rushed to a local hospital. The Maruti Swift car was totally wrecked after hitting the trailer head-on. Passersby faced tough time bringing the passengers out of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Mohali administration took stock of the black spots in the district during the the District Level Road Safety Committee meeting today.

The GMADA officials informed that the department is working to eradicate eight black spots in the district, while the NHAI officials informed that the work was on at the 26 black spots identified by them. According to conservative estimates, there are more than 91 black spots in the district.