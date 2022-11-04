 Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

RITES submits draft report to admn | Two phases planned for project

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 3

Five years after the UT Administration scrapped the project, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has proposed the implementation of Metro rail to decongest traffic in the tricity.

The administration had allotted the work for preparation of the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the tricity to RITES in March to suggest the best option for public transport for the Tricity.

In its draft report submitted to the administration, RITES has proposed a total of 64 km of Metro network to cater to the demand on major directions of travel in the tricity.

Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, the public sector undertaking (PSU) has proposed the Metro system could be implemented in two phases.

The first phase would consist of three corridors in Chandigarh with total length of 44.8 km. Of this, 16 km of the Metro system in the city may be underground and the remaining 28.8 km will be elevated.

The first proposed corridor would be between Sarangpur and IT Park on Madhya Marg and cover places such as Khuda Lahora, Panjab University, Sectors 7, 8 and 26 and Housing Board Chowk. Of the total length, 7.3 km would be underground, while the remaining 10.5 km would be elevated.

The second proposed corridor with a total length of 10 km would cover the Himalaya Marg. The train would run between Sector 1 and after covering Sector 17, it would terminate at Sector 51. Of the total length, 8.7 km would be underground, while the remaining 1.3 km would be elevated.

The third proposed corridor would cover IT Park, Sector 26, along with Purv Marg and Vikas Marg, West of Sector 38 to Dadu Majra. The entire 17 km distance of the track would be elevated.

In the second phase, the Metro system had been proposed to be extended 13 km to Mohali and 6.5 km to Panchkula. In both cities, the Metro would run on elevated tracks only.

In Mohali, Metro had been proposed to start from Sector 52 station and after covering Sector 62 of Mohali, would terminate at Sector 104 bus stand. In Panchkula, the Metro had been proposed to start from Dhillon Cinema Chowk and would end in Sector 21.

During the survey, the PSU carried out the study with objectives and vision for sustainable mobility for 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be laid on providing safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity to the residents of Chandigarh. In addition, the survey also focused on low-carbon mobility plan for the city and also lay stress on the existing transport system with current and future demands for public transport.

To serve as the quickest mode of travel from one part of the city to the other, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for Chandigarh Metro in 2012.

According to the DPR, the initial project cost, including the land cost and taxes, was estimated at Rs 10,900 crore. A 37-km Metro track was proposed for the city, while a track length of 7.8 km was planned for Punjab and 6.41 km for Panchkula.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between Haryana, Punjab and the UT Administration, but the Home Minister’s Advisory Committee had turned down the DPR in 2017, saying the project was not commercially viable for Chandigarh.

MP Kirron Kher had opposed the project as she felt it was commercially unviable for a small city like Chandigarh and the authorities should opt for other modes of public transport.

Why need for fast mobility

  • As UT’s population increases, number of vehicles has also increased noticeably. Also, surrounding towns are witnessing a rise in population, thus creating a pressure on public transport system in UT
  • Chandigarh has highest per capita income of all cities in India. As the public transport system is not robust, most people use personal vehicles, which leads to road congestion, thus increasing travel time

2017 plan junked by central panel

  • The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had prepared a detailed project report for Chandigarh Metro in 2012
  • A 37-km Metro track was proposed for Chandigarh, 7.8 km for Punjab & 6.41 km for Panchkula, at a cost of Rs 10,900 crore
  • A pact was signed between Hry, Pb and UT, but Home Minister’s Advisory Committee turned it down in 2017, saying it was not viable

Sustainable mobility for 2041

The study has been carried out with focus on sustainable mobility for 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determining optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be on safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity to residents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Cobra bites 8-year-old boy; he bites it back twice, the reptile dies

2
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

3
Nation

After 'advice' denying promotion to low-medical category officers set aside, Army finds them fit for elevation

4
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

5
Sports

Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in T20 World Cup match

6
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

7
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

8
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

9
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

10
Sports

Here is why '#cheating' is trending on Twitter after India defeat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup match

Don't Miss

View All
Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Top News

Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life

Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

'If in office or on way to office, please return home': Twitter layoffs begin today

Two-phase Gujarat elections on Dec 1, 5

Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5

No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC

Gujarat all set for keen three-way contest

Gujarat all set for keen three-way contest


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh improves 15 pts in education rankings

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

22-yr-old elected sarpanch in Panchkula district

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI ‘moderate’

As Delhi's air turns 'severe', ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads

Properties under Vigilance scanner continue to function in Patiala