Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 3

Five years after the UT Administration scrapped the project, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has proposed the implementation of Metro rail to decongest traffic in the tricity.

The administration had allotted the work for preparation of the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for the tricity to RITES in March to suggest the best option for public transport for the Tricity.

In its draft report submitted to the administration, RITES has proposed a total of 64 km of Metro network to cater to the demand on major directions of travel in the tricity.

Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, the public sector undertaking (PSU) has proposed the Metro system could be implemented in two phases.

The first phase would consist of three corridors in Chandigarh with total length of 44.8 km. Of this, 16 km of the Metro system in the city may be underground and the remaining 28.8 km will be elevated.

The first proposed corridor would be between Sarangpur and IT Park on Madhya Marg and cover places such as Khuda Lahora, Panjab University, Sectors 7, 8 and 26 and Housing Board Chowk. Of the total length, 7.3 km would be underground, while the remaining 10.5 km would be elevated.

The second proposed corridor with a total length of 10 km would cover the Himalaya Marg. The train would run between Sector 1 and after covering Sector 17, it would terminate at Sector 51. Of the total length, 8.7 km would be underground, while the remaining 1.3 km would be elevated.

The third proposed corridor would cover IT Park, Sector 26, along with Purv Marg and Vikas Marg, West of Sector 38 to Dadu Majra. The entire 17 km distance of the track would be elevated.

In the second phase, the Metro system had been proposed to be extended 13 km to Mohali and 6.5 km to Panchkula. In both cities, the Metro would run on elevated tracks only.

In Mohali, Metro had been proposed to start from Sector 52 station and after covering Sector 62 of Mohali, would terminate at Sector 104 bus stand. In Panchkula, the Metro had been proposed to start from Dhillon Cinema Chowk and would end in Sector 21.

During the survey, the PSU carried out the study with objectives and vision for sustainable mobility for 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be laid on providing safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity to the residents of Chandigarh. In addition, the survey also focused on low-carbon mobility plan for the city and also lay stress on the existing transport system with current and future demands for public transport.

To serve as the quickest mode of travel from one part of the city to the other, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for Chandigarh Metro in 2012.

According to the DPR, the initial project cost, including the land cost and taxes, was estimated at Rs 10,900 crore. A 37-km Metro track was proposed for the city, while a track length of 7.8 km was planned for Punjab and 6.41 km for Panchkula.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between Haryana, Punjab and the UT Administration, but the Home Minister’s Advisory Committee had turned down the DPR in 2017, saying the project was not commercially viable for Chandigarh.

MP Kirron Kher had opposed the project as she felt it was commercially unviable for a small city like Chandigarh and the authorities should opt for other modes of public transport.

Why need for fast mobility

As UT’s population increases, number of vehicles has also increased noticeably. Also, surrounding towns are witnessing a rise in population, thus creating a pressure on public transport system in UT

Chandigarh has highest per capita income of all cities in India. As the public transport system is not robust, most people use personal vehicles, which leads to road congestion, thus increasing travel time

2017 plan junked by central panel

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had prepared a detailed project report for Chandigarh Metro in 2012

A 37-km Metro track was proposed for Chandigarh, 7.8 km for Punjab & 6.41 km for Panchkula, at a cost of Rs 10,900 crore

A pact was signed between Hry, Pb and UT, but Home Minister’s Advisory Committee turned it down in 2017, saying it was not viable

Sustainable mobility for 2041

The study has been carried out with focus on sustainable mobility for 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determining optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be on safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity to residents.