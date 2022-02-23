Chandigarh admn assures high court to restore 100 per cent electricity by 10 pm today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Chandigarh Administration has assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court to restore 100 per cent electricity by 10 pm on Wednesday.

As of now 80 per cent electricity has been restored with the help of MES and others.

The matter was heard by the high court division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli.

#chandigarh power crisis